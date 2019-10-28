CLE
Middleton scores 21, leads Bucks past Cavaliers 129-112

  • Oct 28, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Khris Middleton scored 21 points, George Hill added 19 and seven Milwaukee players finished in double figures as the Bucks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-112 on Monday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes, Pat Connaughton added 17 points, Brook Lopez 16, and Wesley Matthews and Eric Bledsoe each finished with 14 points for Milwaukee.

Collin Sexton paced the Cavaliers with 18 points, while Jordan Clarkson and Tristan Thompson each added 17.

Milwaukee led by as many as 16 points before Cleveland rallied and cut its deficit to 96-91 in the fourth quarter.

But Middleton and Lopez led a 28-12 run that pushed the Bucks' lead to 124-103 with less than 4 minutes remaining. Middleton had 10 points in the run, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Bucks pulled away.

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer expressed concern over his team's defense in his pregame comments. Milwaukee allowed 31 points in the first quarter as the Cavaliers shot 50% on the way to a one-point lead.

Connaughton came off the bench to give the Bucks a spark, scoring 11 points in the first minutes of the second quarter. He converted a three-point play off a nice feed from Antetokounmpo. After scoring on a drive, Connaughton sank a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 13-2 run.

The Bucks grabbed a 59-52 halftime lead behind Connaughton's 14 points and 10 from Lopez.

Milwaukee hit 8 of 17 attempts from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Former Bucks player John Henson played 8 minutes (3 points, 3 rebounds) in Cleveland's 110-99 victory over Indiana on Saturday but suffered a strained right hamstring that could sideline him for a month. The Cavaliers acquired him from Milwaukee in a three-team deal last December, but he was out the rest of the season following wrist surgery. Henson and Ante Zizic (left foot plantar fasciitis) were out, leaving the Cavaliers thin in the frontcourt. ... First-year Cleveland coach John Beilein is quite familiar with Bucks forward D.J. Wilson, who played for Beilein at Michigan. ''He's got so many tools with his length and overall ability,'' Beilein said. ''He can shoot; he can pass. Finding his place and staying healthy and all those things are going to be key for him.''

Bucks: Foul woes plagued Milwaukee in its first two games, and Antetokounmpo fouled out of both contests. Opponents are doing their best to draw fouls on the Bucks star or force a call by the officials. ''I haven't picked up on a strategy,'' Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. ''I think Giannis can be more disciplined. He knows that. I have a ton of confidence that he can self-correct.''

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Bucks: Play at the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

+ 2 Tyler Cook made layup 0:16
  Bad pass turnover on Kyle Korver, stolen by Tyler Cook 0:22
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver 0:35
  Tyler Cook missed alley-oop shot 0:39
  Lost ball turnover on Donte DiVincenzo, stolen by Matthew Dellavedova 0:44
  Defensive rebound by Pat Connaughton 0:49
  Matthew Dellavedova missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:52
+ 3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pat Connaughton 1:09
+ 2 Darius Garland made floating jump shot, assist by Larry Nance Jr. 1:22
  Defensive rebound by Matthew Dellavedova 1:36
  D.J. Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:39
Team Stats
Points 112 129
Field Goals 45-100 (45.0%) 48-92 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 12-39 (30.8%) 17-38 (44.7%)
Free Throws 10-12 (83.3%) 16-24 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 51 58
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 38 42
Team 3 8
Assists 19 29
Steals 2 9
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 22 15
Technicals 0 2
T. Thompson C 13
17 PTS, 13 REB, 4 AST
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
14 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 1-2 31212832112
home team logo Bucks 2-1 30293238129
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
T. Thompson
K. Love
C. Osman
D. Garland
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Sexton 18 3 1 8/15 2/5 0/0 3 30 0 0 2 0 3 -15 21
T. Thompson 17 13 4 8/18 0/0 1/2 3 33 0 0 0 5 8 -19 38
K. Love 15 16 2 5/12 3/10 2/2 4 33 0 0 4 0 16 -14 31
C. Osman 10 1 2 4/8 2/5 0/0 2 27 0 0 0 0 1 -6 15
D. Garland 9 1 2 4/11 1/5 0/0 3 23 0 0 2 0 1 -11 12
Bench
J. Clarkson
L. Nance Jr.
M. Dellavedova
K. Porter
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
B. Knight
J. Henson
D. Windler
D. Wade
A. Zizic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 17 0 4 6/13 2/6 3/3 0 25 0 0 1 0 0 -17 24
L. Nance Jr. 15 8 1 6/9 2/4 1/2 2 25 0 2 0 3 5 -5 27
M. Dellavedova 5 2 3 2/5 0/2 1/1 3 21 1 0 2 0 2 -6 12
K. Porter 4 4 0 1/7 0/2 2/2 2 16 0 1 0 2 2 0 9
T. Cook 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 +4 3
A. McKinnie 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +4 0
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 48 19 45/100 12/39 10/12 22 237 2 3 11 10 38 -85 192
Bucks
Starters
K. Middleton
B. Lopez
W. Matthews
E. Bledsoe
G. Antetokounmpo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Middleton 21 8 2 9/14 3/5 0/0 1 28 1 0 4 2 6 +17 30
B. Lopez 16 5 1 5/9 3/7 3/3 2 27 3 2 1 0 5 +6 27
W. Matthews 14 3 2 5/9 2/6 2/2 1 28 1 0 0 0 3 +21 22
E. Bledsoe 14 4 8 6/16 0/4 2/3 2 26 1 0 1 2 2 +9 34
G. Antetokounmpo 14 10 7 5/15 0/2 4/8 2 29 0 2 2 1 9 +10 38
Bench
G. Hill
P. Connaughton
K. Korver
E. Ilyasova
R. Lopez
D. DiVincenzo
D. Wilson
F. Mason III
S. Brown
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 19 8 3 7/10 1/2 4/7 0 19 2 0 0 2 6 +12 35
P. Connaughton 17 4 4 6/8 4/5 1/1 3 20 0 0 0 0 4 -2 29
K. Korver 9 1 0 3/3 3/3 0/0 1 18 0 1 1 0 1 -1 10
E. Ilyasova 3 6 1 1/5 1/2 0/0 0 19 1 0 0 1 5 +15 12
R. Lopez 2 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 17 0 2 2 0 1 +6 5
D. DiVincenzo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 -4 -1
D. Wilson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 50 29 48/92 17/38 16/24 15 235 9 7 12 8 42 +85 241
