DEN
SAC

Unbeaten Nuggets try to keep Kings winless

  • FLM
  • Oct 27, 2019

One unbeaten team and another that's winless seek improvement Monday night when the visiting Denver Nuggets head west to take on the Sacramento Kings.

The Nuggets have opened 2-0, but they were not at all happy about needing overtime in their home opener Friday night to outlast the Phoenix Suns 108-107. Backup Torrey Craig saved the win when he blocked Suns star Devin Booker's close-range floater just before the overtime horn.

The Kings have come out of the gate with three straight losses, all by at least 10 points, including a 113-81 blowout at Utah on Saturday.

The Nuggets have won four straight in the Western Conference rivalry, including a three-game sweep by a total of just 20 points in last year's season series.

Denver, which finished with the second-best record in the West last season, has returned its entire starting five in an attempt to move up into the void created by Golden State's decline.

A key newcomer, forward Jerami Grant, has aided in the unbeaten start, hitting eight of his 15 shots while averaging 11 points off the bench.

Having rallied from as much as a 10-point deficit, the Nuggets appeared to have a win in hand against the Suns before fouling Ricky Rubio on a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining. The veteran made all three shots to tie the score and force an extra five minutes.

"It's hard to win in the NBA," a disappointed Nuggets coach Michael Malone told reporters after the game, "but we're 2-0, and we will learn from these two games moving forward."

A matchup with the Kings often brought out the best in Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic last season. He had two double-doubles and a triple-double in Denver's sweep.

Jokic had his first triple-double of the season Friday against the Suns, the 29th of his career. It allowed him to pass Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time list, while pulling into a tie for 11th place with John Havlicek and Grant Hill.

Jokic will have the added advantage Monday of seeing the Kings without standout big man Marvin Bagley III, who fractured his thumb in the season opener. He is expected to be out perhaps until Thanksgiving.

Without Bagley, the Kings have struggled to compete in their first three games. Their best effort came in their only home game, a 122-112 loss to Portland on Friday.

No doubt, the low point came the next night at Utah, when new coach Luke Walton pulled his starters early on the second night of a back-to-back.

"We're honest about everything," Walton assessed last week. "We've got to get a lot better. We know it takes time. There's no magic behind it. It's hard work. It's cleaning up fundamentals. It's getting repetition at what we do. We want to be able to recognize what defenses are doing, and read and react, and all these things take time."

Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox is coming off a nine-point effort at Utah. He had 28 the night before in the home loss to Portland, hurting his hip late in the game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
B. Hield
24 SG
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
45.0 Field Goal % 36.7
47.1 Three Point % 40.9
75.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  DEN team rebound 0:00
  Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Nikola Jokic 0:01
  Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox 0:11
  Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Nikola Jokic 0:31
  De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot 0:34
+ 2 Paul Millsap made driving layup 0:53
  Defensive rebound by Gary Harris 1:05
  Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:07
  Bad pass turnover on Nikola Jokic, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic 1:07
Team Stats
Points 47 53
Field Goals 17-52 (32.7%) 21-40 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 6-19 (31.6%) 9-16 (56.3%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 2-5 (40.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 24
Offensive 11 3
Defensive 16 17
Team 7 4
Assists 10 20
Steals 5 2
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 5 7
Fouls 7 7
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
M. Plumlee PF 24
6 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
R. Holmes SF 22
15 PTS, 5 REB
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 2-0 2126--47
home team logo Kings 0-3 2825--53
SAC 5.5, O/U 218.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
SAC 5.5, O/U 218.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 2-0 108.0 PPG 45 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Kings 0-3 96.0 PPG 40.3 RPG 16.7 APG
Key Players
G. Harris SG 10.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.0 APG 35.0 FG%
R. Holmes SF 5.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.3 APG 53.8 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Harris SG 7 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
R. Holmes SF 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
32.7 FG% 52.5
31.6 3PT FG% 56.3
87.5 FT% 40.0
Nuggets
Starters
G. Harris
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Harris 7 1 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 13 0 0 1 0 1 -9 7
P. Millsap 5 1 0 2/4 0/1 1/2 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 -4 6
N. Jokic 5 8 0 2/8 0/2 1/1 2 14 1 1 1 2 6 -8 14
J. Murray 4 1 2 1/6 0/3 2/2 2 13 0 0 1 0 1 -4 8
W. Barton 3 5 2 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 2 3 -8 12
On Court
G. Harris
P. Millsap
N. Jokic
J. Murray
W. Barton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Harris 7 1 0 2/4 1/2 2/2 0 13 0 0 1 0 1 -9 7
P. Millsap 5 1 0 2/4 0/1 1/2 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 -4 6
N. Jokic 5 8 0 2/8 0/2 1/1 2 14 1 1 1 2 6 -8 14
J. Murray 4 1 2 1/6 0/3 2/2 2 13 0 0 1 0 1 -4 8
W. Barton 3 5 2 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 12 1 0 1 2 3 -8 12
On Bench
M. Plumlee
M. Beasley
J. Grant
M. Morris
T. Craig
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Plumlee 6 5 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 3 2 +2 15
M. Beasley 6 0 0 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 10 3 0 0 0 0 +3 9
J. Grant 5 3 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 0 2 1 -2 10
M. Morris 4 0 2 1/4 1/1 1/1 1 10 0 0 1 0 0 -2 7
T. Craig 2 3 1 1/6 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 2 1 +2 8
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 47 27 10 17/52 6/19 7/8 7 115 5 2 5 11 16 -30 96
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
T. Ariza
N. Bjelica
B. Bogdanovic
D. Dedmon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 11 2 3 4/7 3/3 0/2 1 18 1 0 2 0 2 +8 18
T. Ariza 9 4 2 3/4 3/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 4 +14 17
N. Bjelica 6 1 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 15 0 1 1 0 1 -4 13
B. Bogdanovic 5 4 6 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 4 +4 21
D. Dedmon 4 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 1 1 2 0 -14 8
On Court
D. Fox
T. Ariza
N. Bjelica
B. Bogdanovic
D. Dedmon
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 11 2 3 4/7 3/3 0/2 1 18 1 0 2 0 2 +8 18
T. Ariza 9 4 2 3/4 3/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 4 +14 17
N. Bjelica 6 1 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 15 0 1 1 0 1 -4 13
B. Bogdanovic 5 4 6 2/8 1/4 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 4 +4 21
D. Dedmon 4 2 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 1 1 2 0 -14 8
On Bench
R. Holmes
C. Joseph
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Holmes 15 5 0 7/7 0/0 1/2 2 14 0 1 0 0 5 +20 21
C. Joseph 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0 -2 1
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 20 20 21/40 9/16 2/5 7 87 2 3 7 3 17 +26 99
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores