Curry leads Warriors to first win, 134-123 over Pelicans

  • AP
  • Oct 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS (AP) Stephen Curry had 26 points and 11 assists, and the Golden State Warriors won for the first time this season, beating the winless New Orleans Pelicans 134-123 on Monday night.

Draymond Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the injury-riddled Warriors, who dropped their first two games by 19 or more points before dominating a Pelicans squad that was missing three injured starters, including top overall draft choice Zion Williamson.

D'Angelo Russell added 24 points and Damion Lee finished with 23 for Golden State, which led wire-to-wire.

Green's layup with 5:07 left put the Warriors ahead 128-99 before the Pelicans made an inconsequential run to make the final score look more competitive than the bulk of the game was.

Brandon Ingram had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Pelicans, who had not lost any of their first three games by more than seven points before being run out of their own building by the Curry and Co.

The Pelicans were playing a second straight game without veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who has a sprained left knee, and also were without starting center Derrick Favors because of right knee soreness.

First-round draft pick Jaxson Hayes had 19 points for the Pelicans, who struggled to make shots for most of the game.

New Orleans went 15 of 47 (31.9 percent) from 3-point range and missed 10 of 22 free throws.

J.J. Redick had a rough night for the Pelicans. The normally reliable veteran missed nine of 10 shots, including eight of nine from 3.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Glen Robinson III had 12 points and nine assists. ... Kevon Looney missed his second straight game with right hamstring tightness, while Alec Burks (right ankle sprain), Willie Cauley-Stein (left foot sprain) and Alen Smailagic (right ankle sprain) have yet to make their season debut.

Pelicans: Kenrich Williams scored 16 points and rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker, picked 17th overall, had 15 points and nine assists. ... Veteran guard E'Twaun Moore did not play for a third straight game despite being healthy.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Pelicans: Host Denver on Thursday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
S. Curry
30 PG
B. Ingram
14 SF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
27.3 Pts. Per Game 27.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
9.3 Reb. Per Game 9.3
43.6 Field Goal % 50.0
39.6 Three Point % 51.4
100.0 Free Throw % 73.3
  Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman 0:02
  Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 2 Eric Paschall made dunk, assist by Omari Spellman 0:14
  Personal foul on Nickeil Alexander-Walker 0:20
+ 3 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 0:25
  Lost ball turnover on Eric Paschall, stolen by Kenrich Williams 0:31
+ 3 Kenrich Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 0:51
  Traveling violation turnover on Omari Spellman 1:01
+ 2 Frank Jackson made layup, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1:17
  Bad pass turnover on Ky Bowman, stolen by Kenrich Williams 1:20
+ 2 Frank Jackson made layup, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 1:31
Points 134 123
Field Goals 51-104 (49.0%) 48-103 (46.6%)
3-Pointers 14-35 (40.0%) 15-47 (31.9%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 72 52
Offensive 19 11
Defensive 42 30
Team 11 11
Assists 37 36
Steals 8 13
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 22 20
Technicals 1 0
S. Curry PG 30
26 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST
B. Ingram SF 14
27 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
away team logo Warriors 1-2 27453131134
home team logo Pelicans 0-4 23322444123
Smoothie King Center New Orleans, LA
away team logo Warriors 1-2 107.0 PPG 41 RPG 22.0 APG
home team logo Pelicans 0-4 120.3 PPG 47.7 RPG 29.0 APG
S. Curry PG 23.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 4.5 APG 39.5 FG%
B. Ingram SF 27.3 PPG 9.3 RPG 4.3 APG 52.5 FG%
S. Curry PG 26 PTS 3 REB 11 AST
B. Ingram SF 27 PTS 10 REB 6 AST
49.0 FG% 46.6
40.0 3PT FG% 31.9
75.0 FT% 54.5
Starters
S. Curry
D. Russell
D. Green
J. Poole
G. Robinson III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Curry 26 3 11 9/17 4/10 4/4 5 31 3 0 1 1 2 +32 53
D. Russell 24 7 8 9/21 3/11 3/6 1 33 0 0 3 1 6 +12 44
D. Green 16 17 10 7/12 0/1 2/3 1 33 2 0 4 3 14 +36 51
J. Poole 13 1 0 4/10 3/5 2/2 5 26 2 0 1 0 1 -21 15
G. Robinson III 12 9 2 5/13 0/1 2/2 0 30 1 1 0 4 5 +30 27
Bench
D. Lee
E. Paschall
O. Spellman
M. Chriss
J. Evans
K. Bowman
K. Thompson
A. Burks
W. Cauley-Stein
K. Looney
A. Smailagic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lee 23 11 2 8/14 4/6 3/3 4 27 0 0 2 5 6 +10 36
E. Paschall 8 2 3 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 3 1 1 -22 13
O. Spellman 8 8 1 3/7 0/1 2/4 2 17 0 1 3 4 4 -7 16
M. Chriss 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 0 0 2 -1 6
J. Evans 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -2 1
K. Bowman 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0 -12 -1
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Cauley-Stein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 134 61 37 51/104 14/35 18/24 22 234 8 2 18 19 42 +55 261
Starters
B. Ingram
J. Hart
L. Ball
J. Okafor
J. Redick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Ingram 27 10 6 10/23 4/9 3/5 2 31 2 0 2 3 7 -20 49
J. Hart 12 4 1 4/9 2/5 2/2 3 31 1 1 2 1 3 -19 18
L. Ball 12 4 9 4/10 2/6 2/2 1 31 2 0 2 1 3 -2 34
J. Okafor 6 5 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 12 1 1 4 1 4 -5 11
J. Redick 5 1 3 1/10 1/9 2/3 0 25 0 2 2 1 0 -19 12
Bench
J. Hayes
K. Williams
N. Alexander-Walker
F. Jackson
N. Melli
E. Moore
J. Holiday
D. Favors
D. Miller
J. Gray
Z. Cheatham
Z. Williamson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Hayes 19 3 1 9/11 0/1 1/3 3 23 1 1 0 1 2 0 26
K. Williams 16 6 2 6/10 3/6 1/4 2 26 3 1 0 2 4 +5 30
N. Alexander-Walker 15 4 9 6/11 2/4 1/2 2 23 1 0 1 0 4 +6 37
F. Jackson 9 2 3 4/11 1/5 0/0 3 23 2 1 2 0 2 +5 18
N. Melli 2 2 1 1/4 0/2 0/1 1 12 0 0 0 1 1 -6 6
E. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Favors - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 41 36 48/103 15/47 12/22 20 237 13 7 15 11 30 -55 241
