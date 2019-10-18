POR
SA

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
L. Aldridge
12 PF
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
46.1 Field Goal % 49.0
49.3 Three Point % 54.5
88.6 Free Throw % 81.3
  POR team rebound 0:00
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  POR team rebound 0:01
  Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:03
  POR team rebound 0:07
  DeMar DeRozan missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:07
  SA team rebound 0:07
  DeMar DeRozan missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:07
  Personal foul on CJ McCollum 0:07
  Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan 0:10
  Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
Team Stats
Points 110 113
Field Goals 39-100 (39.0%) 41-85 (48.2%)
3-Pointers 10-33 (30.3%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 22-27 (81.5%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 61 57
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 40 43
Team 12 7
Assists 19 25
Steals 4 5
Blocks 9 9
Turnovers 10 18
Fouls 27 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
28 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
15 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 2-2 33182039110
home team logo Spurs 3-0 19263731113
SA -6, O/U 222.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
SA -6, O/U 222.5
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 2-2 114.3 PPG 45.3 RPG 16.3 APG
home team logo Spurs 3-0 122.0 PPG 52 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 31.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.0 APG 52.5 FG%
D. DeRozan SG 19.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.5 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 28 PTS 9 REB 7 AST
D. DeRozan SG 27 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
39.0 FG% 48.2
30.3 3PT FG% 31.8
81.5 FT% 75.0
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
R. Hood
H. Whiteside
A. Tolliver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 28 9 7 9/28 3/10 7/8 3 38 0 2 1 0 9 +4 52
C. McCollum 27 3 5 10/22 3/6 4/5 5 37 0 1 1 0 3 +3 40
R. Hood 11 3 0 3/7 1/4 4/4 2 33 1 1 1 0 3 +2 15
H. Whiteside 8 7 1 4/9 0/0 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 1 6 +1 15
A. Tolliver 5 10 3 1/4 1/4 2/2 1 28 1 0 0 0 10 +8 22
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
R. Hood
H. Whiteside
A. Tolliver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 28 9 7 9/28 3/10 7/8 3 38 0 2 1 0 9 +4 52
C. McCollum 27 3 5 10/22 3/6 4/5 5 37 0 1 1 0 3 +3 40
R. Hood 11 3 0 3/7 1/4 4/4 2 33 1 1 1 0 3 +2 15
H. Whiteside 8 7 1 4/9 0/0 0/0 3 24 0 0 2 1 6 +1 15
A. Tolliver 5 10 3 1/4 1/4 2/2 1 28 1 0 0 0 10 +8 22
Bench
S. Labissiere
A. Simons
M. Hezonja
K. Bazemore
J. Nurkic
Z. Collins
P. Gasol
G. Trent Jr.
N. Little
M. Brown
J. Hoard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Labissiere 10 6 0 4/5 0/0 2/4 3 12 0 1 1 6 0 -6 16
A. Simons 10 2 1 5/9 0/1 0/0 2 21 1 0 2 1 1 +4 13
M. Hezonja 8 6 1 2/7 2/5 2/2 2 18 1 1 0 0 6 -11 18
K. Bazemore 3 3 1 1/9 0/3 1/2 6 24 0 3 2 1 2 -20 9
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Little - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 49 19 39/100 10/33 22/27 27 235 4 9 10 9 40 -15 200
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
B. Forbes
D. Murray
T. Lyles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DeRozan 27 7 0 10/16 0/0 7/9 2 33 2 0 5 1 6 +2 31
L. Aldridge 15 7 3 6/17 0/1 3/4 3 33 1 5 1 2 5 -3 33
B. Forbes 14 7 0 4/11 2/6 4/4 2 29 0 0 0 0 7 -16 21
D. Murray 7 7 8 3/8 0/1 1/2 1 22 1 1 4 0 7 -2 28
T. Lyles 0 8 4 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 24 0 0 2 1 7 -3 14
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
B. Forbes
D. Murray
T. Lyles
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DeRozan 27 7 0 10/16 0/0 7/9 2 33 2 0 5 1 6 +2 31
L. Aldridge 15 7 3 6/17 0/1 3/4 3 33 1 5 1 2 5 -3 33
B. Forbes 14 7 0 4/11 2/6 4/4 2 29 0 0 0 0 7 -16 21
D. Murray 7 7 8 3/8 0/1 1/2 1 22 1 1 4 0 7 -2 28
T. Lyles 0 8 4 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 24 0 0 2 1 7 -3 14
Bench
D. White
P. Mills
R. Gay
M. Belinelli
J. Poeltl
D. Carroll
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. White 21 5 3 8/11 0/0 5/6 4 25 0 0 0 1 4 +5 32
P. Mills 12 2 3 4/8 3/6 1/2 1 22 1 0 1 0 2 +13 20
R. Gay 8 4 1 2/4 1/3 3/4 0 19 0 2 3 1 3 +14 13
M. Belinelli 7 0 2 3/7 1/3 0/1 2 17 0 0 1 0 0 -1 10
J. Poeltl 2 3 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 1 1 2 +6 7
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 50 25 41/85 7/22 24/32 19 236 5 9 18 7 43 +15 209
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores