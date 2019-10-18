No Text
POR
SA
No Text
Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
L. Aldridge
12 PF
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|24.5
|Pts. Per Game
|24.5
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|8.5
|Reb. Per Game
|8.5
|46.1
|Field Goal %
|49.0
|49.3
|Three Point %
|54.5
|88.6
|Free Throw %
|81.3
|POR team rebound
|0:00
|Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|POR team rebound
|0:01
|Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:03
|POR team rebound
|0:07
|DeMar DeRozan missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:07
|SA team rebound
|0:07
|DeMar DeRozan missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:07
|Personal foul on CJ McCollum
|0:07
|Defensive rebound by DeMar DeRozan
|0:10
|Anthony Tolliver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|113
|Field Goals
|39-100 (39.0%)
|41-85 (48.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-33 (30.3%)
|7-22 (31.8%)
|Free Throws
|22-27 (81.5%)
|24-32 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|61
|57
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|40
|43
|Team
|12
|7
|Assists
|19
|25
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|9
|9
|Turnovers
|10
|18
|Fouls
|27
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
D. Lillard PG 0
28 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
L. Aldridge PF 12
15 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Trail Blazers 2-2
|114.3 PPG
|45.3 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Spurs 3-0
|122.0 PPG
|52 RPG
|25.5 APG
|Key Players
|
|D. Lillard PG
|31.7 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|52.5 FG%
|
|D. DeRozan SG
|19.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.5 APG
|41.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Lillard PG
|28 PTS
|9 REB
|7 AST
|D. DeRozan SG
|27 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.0
|FG%
|48.2
|
|
|30.3
|3PT FG%
|31.8
|
|
|81.5
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Lillard
|28
|9
|7
|9/28
|3/10
|7/8
|3
|38
|0
|2
|1
|0
|9
|+4
|52
|C. McCollum
|27
|3
|5
|10/22
|3/6
|4/5
|5
|37
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|+3
|40
|R. Hood
|11
|3
|0
|3/7
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|+2
|15
|H. Whiteside
|8
|7
|1
|4/9
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|+1
|15
|A. Tolliver
|5
|10
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|+8
|22
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Labissiere
|10
|6
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|12
|0
|1
|1
|6
|0
|-6
|16
|A. Simons
|10
|2
|1
|5/9
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|+4
|13
|M. Hezonja
|8
|6
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|18
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|-11
|18
|K. Bazemore
|3
|3
|1
|1/9
|0/3
|1/2
|6
|24
|0
|3
|2
|1
|2
|-20
|9
|J. Nurkic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Gasol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Trent Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Little
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|110
|49
|19
|39/100
|10/33
|22/27
|27
|235
|4
|9
|10
|9
|40
|-15
|200
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. DeRozan
|27
|7
|0
|10/16
|0/0
|7/9
|2
|33
|2
|0
|5
|1
|6
|+2
|31
|L. Aldridge
|15
|7
|3
|6/17
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|33
|1
|5
|1
|2
|5
|-3
|33
|B. Forbes
|14
|7
|0
|4/11
|2/6
|4/4
|2
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|-16
|21
|D. Murray
|7
|7
|8
|3/8
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|22
|1
|1
|4
|0
|7
|-2
|28
|T. Lyles
|0
|8
|4
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7
|-3
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. White
|21
|5
|3
|8/11
|0/0
|5/6
|4
|25
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|+5
|32
|P. Mills
|12
|2
|3
|4/8
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+13
|20
|R. Gay
|8
|4
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|3/4
|0
|19
|0
|2
|3
|1
|3
|+14
|13
|M. Belinelli
|7
|0
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1
|10
|J. Poeltl
|2
|3
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|+6
|7
|D. Carroll
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Weatherspoon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Metu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Walker IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Eubanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samanic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|113
|50
|25
|41/85
|7/22
|24/32
|19
|236
|5
|9
|18
|7
|43
|+15
|209