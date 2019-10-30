CHA
The Sacramento Kings are 0-4 for the first time since the 2008-09 campaign when Reggie Theus began the season as coach and the club finished with a 17-65 record.

That rates as the worst record of the franchise's Sacramento era.

The current edition of the Kings looks to begin digging out of a hole when it plays host to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.

Sacramento is one of three remaining winless teams in the NBA but is certainly faring the worst, falling by an average of 19.5 points. The setbacks include being routed by 32 points against the Utah Jazz and 29 versus the Phoenix Suns.

However, the Kings may be moving closer to their elusive first victory after battling with the Nuggets down the stretch on Monday night before losing 101-94. Denver's point total was the lowest Sacramento has allowed this season.

"That's what we have to be," first-year Kings coach Luke Walton told reporters afterward. "That's why we stress, and there was a point made, becoming a team that comes on defense so that when we have off shooting nights we still have a chance to win. We really played a competitive game and we stuck together."

Sparking the Kings against Denver was post player Richaun Holmes, who recorded 24 points and 13 rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench while bringing energy to the floor.

Both totals fell one shy of his career highs. He also impressed on the defensive end, helping keep Nuggets star Nikola Jokic to nine points on 4-of-15 shooting.

"It's a challenge," Holmes said afterward. "We all know how great of a player Jokic is and how great he's been since he's come into this league, so it's a challenge that I look forward to. This is the NBA, I look forward every night to playing against the best and proving myself, so I enjoy those type of matchups."

While Holmes exploded for a big game, Sacramento is waiting on shooting guard Buddy Hield to break out of a two-game funk. Hield is averaging four points on 3-of-20 shooting during the stretch after averaging 24.5 points over the first two games.

Charlotte has dropped three consecutive games and is 0-2 on a four-game California swing that concludes Saturday against the Golden State Warriors.

The Hornets have lost by an average of 18.7 points during the slide, with a 111-96 setback against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday rating as the closest contest. It came one night after they lost 120-101 to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite the margins of defeat in L.A., Charlotte coach James Borrego was encouraged.

"I like the way we competed against two of the better teams in the league," Borrego said after the loss to the Clippers. "We played even better (Monday night). Probably our best performance of the year defensively."

Hornets point guard Terry Rozier had a team-high 17 points against the Clippers, and backup shooting guard Malik Monk scored 15 points in 21 minutes, a needed development.

Monk didn't score a single point in the previous two games, missing all seven shots while playing 34 total minutes. He shot 7-for-12 against the Clippers.

"I've been way too passive," Monk said after the Monday loss. "Thinking way too much, trying to get other people involved. I've just got to attack."

The teams split two meetings last season, with the home team winning both times.

Key Players
C. Zeller
40 C
D. Fox
5 PG
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
16.3 Pts. Per Game 16.3
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
51.1 Field Goal % 38.8
54.3 Three Point % 37.5
75.0 Free Throw % 72.4
  Full timeout called 4:32
+ 2 Cody Zeller made dunk, assist by Devonte' Graham 4:31
+ 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 4:49
+ 2 Miles Bridges made hook shot 4:59
+ 1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 5:19
+ 1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 5:19
  Shooting foul on Cody Zeller 5:19
  Personal foul on Marvin Williams 5:29
  SAC team rebound 5:29
  Buddy Hield missed fade-away jump shot 5:29
  Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes 5:45
Team Stats
Points 110 96
Field Goals 42-80 (52.5%) 38-86 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 16-32 (50.0%) 11-41 (26.8%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 47
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 33 29
Team 3 9
Assists 29 22
Steals 7 8
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 15 14
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
T. Rozier PG 3
20 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
D. Fox PG 5
16 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 1-3 30313217110
home team logo Kings 0-4 3333181296
SAC -7, O/U 223.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 1-3 105.5 PPG 41.5 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Kings 0-4 95.5 PPG 42.3 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
P. Washington PF 14.0 PPG 6.8 RPG 0.5 APG 47.5 FG%
R. Holmes PF 10.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 0.3 APG 63.0 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Washington PF 21 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
R. Holmes PF 17 PTS 10 REB 2 AST
52.5 FG% 44.2
50.0 3PT FG% 26.8
71.4 FT% 75.0
Hornets
Starters
T. Rozier
M. Bridges
M. Williams
C. Zeller
D. Graham
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Rozier 20 5 6 6/14 3/6 5/7 3 30 2 2 3 2 3 +2 38
M. Bridges 17 3 2 7/11 3/5 0/0 2 29 1 1 3 1 2 +6 23
M. Williams 11 3 1 4/4 1/1 2/3 3 18 1 0 1 1 2 +4 16
C. Zeller 10 14 6 5/13 0/1 0/0 2 30 0 0 3 5 9 +11 33
D. Graham 10 4 7 3/6 2/5 2/2 1 26 0 0 1 0 4 +10 27
On Bench
M. Monk
Co. Martin
N. Batum
B. Biyombo
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 18 4 2 7/12 4/7 0/0 2 20 0 0 1 0 4 +15 25
Co. Martin 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 1 0 0 0 0 -8 1
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Biyombo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 43 29 42/80 16/32 10/14 16 157 7 3 15 10 33 +40 163
Kings
Starters
R. Holmes
H. Barnes
D. Fox
B. Hield
B. Bogdanovic
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Holmes 17 10 2 8/9 0/0 1/2 4 30 1 3 4 4 6 -4 31
H. Barnes 16 6 1 7/15 1/4 1/2 1 35 3 0 1 0 6 -6 26
D. Fox 16 6 8 6/16 1/5 3/3 2 32 1 1 5 1 5 -5 35
B. Hield 14 2 4 5/18 4/13 0/0 4 33 1 0 1 1 1 -14 24
B. Bogdanovic 12 1 3 4/12 2/9 2/3 2 21 1 0 0 0 1 -14 20
On Bench
C. Joseph
T. Ariza
W. Gabriel
D. Dedmon
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Joseph 5 1 2 2/5 1/3 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 0 1 -9 9
T. Ariza 3 6 2 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 1 5 -16 13
W. Gabriel 2 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 2 0 1 1 1 0 +8 3
D. Dedmon 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -4 1
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 38 22 38/86 11/41 9/12 18 189 8 5 14 9 29 -64 162
