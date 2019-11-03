UTA
LAC

No Text

Leonard's big fourth quarter lifts Clippers over Jazz

  • AP
  • Nov 03, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Kawhi Leonard scored 18 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 105-94 victory over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night.

Leonard's scoring surge helped the Clippers erase a double-digit second-half deficit and remain unbeaten (4-0) at home. He only made 9 of 26 shots, but with the game tied at 86, Leonard scored six points to spark a 19-8 run to close out the victory.

Montrezl Harrell scored 19 points and Lou Williams added 17 for the Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 36 points and Bojan Bogdanovic added 19.

After trailing by eight points in the opening quarter, the Clippers opened the second quarter on a 20-4 run. Landry Shamet's 3-pointer gave Los Angeles a 36-24 lead at the 4:53 mark. The Jazz responded with a 17-3 run to finish the quarter and Mitchell's basket in the final minute gave Utah a 41-39 lead at the break.

Both teams shot under 35 percent in the opening half. Leonard made just one of nine shots in the first half and scored only five points.

TIP-INS

Jazz: Utah coach Quin Snyder served as an assistant for the Clippers for the 1992-93 season. ''It was a great experience for me to work with Coach Larry Brown and with so many others who went onto to have historic careers.'' ... The Jazz entered Sunday's game as the NBA's No. 1 defensive team, allowing 94 points per game.

Clippers: The Clippers have the fourth best regular season record (407-239) since the start of the 2011-12 season. Only the San Antonio Spurs, Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder have more victories during that span.

MICHAEL JORDAN-KAWHI LEONARD-ALAN IVERSON COMPARSIONS

In his availability prior to the game, Clippers coach Doc Rivers compared Leonard to Michael Jordan and Alan Iverson. ''Kawhi's body type is more similar to Michael Jordan's than anyone in the league and Kawhi has the toughness of Alan Iverson.''

PAUL GEORGE UPDATE

''Paul is working hard and putting in a lot of `live' work,'' said Doc Rivers. ''We don't have a timeline on his return yet, but we'll be reassessing it next week.'' George was on the floor shooting and warming up with the Clippers prior to the game.''

UP NEXT

Jazz: host Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Clippers: host Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
K. Leonard
2 SF
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
29.2 Pts. Per Game 29.2
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
7.6 Reb. Per Game 7.6
52.0 Field Goal % 47.4
52.7 Three Point % 48.7
78.3 Free Throw % 86.0
  Lost ball turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Patrick Beverley 0:04
+ 1 JaMychal Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
+ 1 JaMychal Green made 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Personal foul on Mike Conley 0:15
  Bad pass turnover on Bojan Bogdanovic, stolen by Kawhi Leonard 0:27
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:34
+ 1 Montrezl Harrell made 1st of 2 free throws 0:34
  Personal foul on Donovan Mitchell 0:34
+ 2 Rudy Gobert made dunk 0:35
  Offensive rebound by Rudy Gobert 0:35
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Montrezl Harrell 0:36
Team Stats
Points 94 105
Field Goals 31-78 (39.7%) 36-92 (39.1%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 7-32 (21.9%)
Free Throws 22-31 (71.0%) 26-34 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 49 71
Offensive 6 18
Defensive 31 36
Team 12 17
Assists 16 15
Steals 4 7
Blocks 6 6
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 30 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
36 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
30 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 4-3 2021282594
home team logo Clippers 5-2 16232640105
LAC -4.5, O/U 214
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
LAC -4.5, O/U 214
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 4-3 101.0 PPG 42.2 RPG 20.3 APG
home team logo Clippers 5-2 114.2 PPG 42.2 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 24.0 PPG 4.8 RPG 2.8 APG 51.9 FG%
K. Leonard SF 29.2 PPG 7.6 RPG 6.2 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 36 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
K. Leonard SF 30 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
39.7 FG% 39.1
32.3 3PT FG% 21.9
71.0 FT% 76.5
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
M. Conley
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 36 4 6 11/21 4/6 10/14 5 33 2 0 2 0 4 +3 52
B. Bogdanovic 19 3 4 7/17 3/9 2/3 5 34 1 1 4 0 3 +3 28
R. Gobert 12 14 0 4/8 0/0 4/6 4 34 0 0 0 2 12 +3 26
M. Conley 8 1 1 2/10 0/2 4/5 3 35 0 0 5 0 1 +3 6
R. O'Neale 0 4 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 5 34 0 1 1 1 3 -11 8
Starters
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
M. Conley
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 36 4 6 11/21 4/6 10/14 5 33 2 0 2 0 4 +3 52
B. Bogdanovic 19 3 4 7/17 3/9 2/3 5 34 1 1 4 0 3 +3 28
R. Gobert 12 14 0 4/8 0/0 4/6 4 34 0 0 0 2 12 +3 26
M. Conley 8 1 1 2/10 0/2 4/5 3 35 0 0 5 0 1 +3 6
R. O'Neale 0 4 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 5 34 0 1 1 1 3 -11 8
Bench
J. Ingles
T. Bradley
J. Green
G. Niang
E. Davis
S. Kidd
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
E. Mudiay
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ingles 9 5 2 3/9 3/9 0/0 4 28 1 1 1 0 5 -12 19
T. Bradley 8 5 0 3/5 0/0 2/3 2 13 0 2 1 3 2 -14 14
J. Green 2 1 0 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 19 0 1 0 0 1 -26 4
G. Niang 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 -4 2
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kidd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mudiay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 37 16 31/78 10/31 22/31 30 236 4 6 14 6 31 -55 159
Clippers
Starters
K. Leonard
I. Zubac
L. Shamet
P. Beverley
P. Patterson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 30 6 3 9/26 2/8 10/12 2 33 3 1 2 2 4 +16 44
I. Zubac 11 9 1 4/6 0/0 3/4 1 18 1 1 1 3 6 -13 23
L. Shamet 10 2 0 4/12 2/8 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 2 -12 12
P. Beverley 4 9 3 2/7 0/5 0/0 4 33 2 1 1 2 7 +4 21
P. Patterson 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1 -15 2
Starters
K. Leonard
I. Zubac
L. Shamet
P. Beverley
P. Patterson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Leonard 30 6 3 9/26 2/8 10/12 2 33 3 1 2 2 4 +16 44
I. Zubac 11 9 1 4/6 0/0 3/4 1 18 1 1 1 3 6 -13 23
L. Shamet 10 2 0 4/12 2/8 0/0 2 26 0 0 0 0 2 -12 12
P. Beverley 4 9 3 2/7 0/5 0/0 4 33 2 1 1 2 7 +4 21
P. Patterson 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 1 -15 2
Bench
M. Harrell
L. Williams
J. Green
M. Harkless
R. McGruder
T. Mann
P. George
J. Motley
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
J. Robinson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 19 8 2 7/10 0/0 5/8 3 29 0 1 1 6 2 +24 31
L. Williams 17 5 3 6/18 1/4 4/6 1 32 0 0 1 1 4 +11 27
J. Green 12 6 1 3/7 2/5 4/4 3 23 0 1 1 3 3 +30 20
M. Harkless 2 4 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 5 17 1 0 1 0 4 +7 8
R. McGruder 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 11 0 1 0 1 3 +3 5
T. Mann 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
P. George - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 54 15 36/92 7/32 26/34 25 235 7 6 9 18 36 +55 193
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores