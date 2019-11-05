SAC
Kings focus on finishing as Raptors loom

The Sacramento Kings have won two in a row after an 0-5 start, but they will face a stern test Wednesday night when they visit the Toronto Raptors.

The Kings defeated the Utah Jazz 102-101 Friday at home and then beat the New York Knicks 113-92 on the road Sunday.

Kings' point guard De'Aaron Fox had 25 and 24 points, respectively, in those two games and he helps in other ways.

The Kings led by as many as 32 points in the third quarter on Sunday, but the Knicks were cutting into that in the fourth quarter when Fox made a block on a dunk attempt. That kept the lead at 16 and blunted the comeback attempt.

"We just have to, as a young team, learn how to put games away," Fox said.

"Obviously, we were up 30 at one point, that should be where we put teams away. And they fought back in the third and the fourth, and I just think it came a bit later than we were expecting. (I) just tried to bring energy, tried to make some type of play to pick my team up."

This is what Kings coach Luke Walton wants to see from Fox.

"I've had him in the office. I've told him in front of the team. He's the head of our snake," Walton said. "So, for him, whether he's turning the ball over, missing shots, making plays, that's what we want to see ... Let's give him space, let's let him create for himself and for others, and continue to grow him as a closer."

The Kings have had the lead at halftime in all but one game this season.

While Fox's role evolves, players such as Harrison Barnes, Trevor Ariza, Dewayne Dedmon and Cory Joseph are expected to provide veteran leadership.

The defending NBA champion Raptors are coming off a 115-105 loss Saturday at the Milwaukee Bucks, the team they defeated in the Eastern Conference finals last season.

Pascal Siakam, who is leading the Raptors in scoring (26.0 points per game) and rebounding (8.5 per game) fouled out for the second time this season Saturday. He also is the team leader in fouls with 4.5 per game.

"I have to be better at that, I don't know what I need to do," Siakam said. "I need to do something. Just make sure that I'm smarter and on the floor to help my team win. If I'm not on the floor, it's a problem."

With Kawhi Leonard's departure as a free agent to the Los Angeles Clippers, Siakam has become the Raptors' focal point.

"He's our best player and he's going to have nights where he gets double-teamed, and every time he drives two or three guys are on him," Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry said. "So he's going to miss some shots and that's about it. He's going to learn and get better."

Raptors guard Patrick McCaw is out indefinitely with a knee injury.

The Raptors swept the two-game series against the Kings in each of the past two seasons. In the two games last season, Siakam averaged 19.5 points, while Lowry averaged 17.5.

Key Players
D. Fox
5 PG
P. Siakam
43 PF
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
26.0 Pts. Per Game 26.0
3.3 Ast. Per Game 3.3
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
40.9 Field Goal % 50.4
41.0 Three Point % 47.9
71.7 Free Throw % 96.8
Team Stats
Points 77 85
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 28-48 (58.3%)
3-Pointers 14-32 (43.8%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 19-21 (90.5%)
Total Rebounds 32 27
Offensive 9 2
Defensive 18 21
Team 5 4
Assists 15 17
Steals 6 8
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 16 13
Technicals 0 1
