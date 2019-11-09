DAL
MEM

Grizzlies, Mavericks look to bounce back from losses

  • FLM
  • Nov 09, 2019

Two of the league's most popular young point guards go head-to-head for the first time when the Dallas Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Both teams will be playing the second night of a back-to-back, with travel in between. Each also will be seeking a first win in the two-game set.

The Mavericks wasted a 38-point effort from their star point guard, Luka Doncic, in a 106-102 home loss to the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Doncic, who had been just 3-for-10 on previous 3-pointers in the game, misfired on a potential game-tying 34-footer with 18.8 seconds remaining.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, hung with host Orlando for three quarters before the Magic went on a 34-8 run over the final 12 minutes to hand Memphis a 118-86 loss on a rare off night for Ja Morant.

The rookie was held to eight points in 26 minutes, and had his seven assists nearly offset by six turnovers.

If there's an advantage when each attempts to avoid a second loss in 48 hours, it's that Morant was pulled after 26 minutes on Friday, whereas Doncic fought to the finish on a 35-minute night.

The Grizzlies are intentionally keeping their rookie's minutes down, coach Taylor Jenkins noted earlier this week

"For lack of a better phrase, we kind of want to put some money in the bank moving forward with him," he explained to reporters. "I've always been a big believer: You start playing in the mid-30s (minutes per game), you kind of wear down. Our rookies, including him, have never played 82 games in a season."

Even though the Mavericks avoided a four-game, season-series sweep against Memphis last season with a 129-127 overtime win in April, Doncic has never beaten the Grizzlies. That's because he was out of action for the final two meetings last season with a knee injury.

Not that his presence made much of a difference in the first two duels. He had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double, but shot just 6-for-20, when the Grizzlies recorded a 10-point home win in October, then had 22 points but just four rebounds and two assists in a 30-point home blowout in March.

Doncic has flirted with at least a double-double in all but one game this season, and added to his triple-double total with a fourth Friday, accumulating 14 rebounds and 10 assists to complement his 38 points.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle insists the NBA is seeing an evolving Doncic, who recently has added to his offensive arsenal with a European-style floater in the lane.

"The way the big guys are playing the pick-and-roll now -- dropping, dropping and creating that big gap of space -- the floater is really important," Carlisle explained. "It's been a shot that European players historically have mastered, the great ones. Luka's no different. He's a smart guy. If there's some kind of opening, he'll find a way to exploit it."

Doncic and Morant might never have faced off, but they are surely familiar with one another. Doncic posted congratulations on Morant's Instagram account after the Murray State standout recorded a triple-double in the NCAA Tournament last March.

Morant has yet to post even a double-double as an NBA rookie, but he has already made his mark as a big-time scorer. He thrashed Brooklyn for 30 points in his third game, and had a run of 24, 23 and 26 points before Friday's aborted effort.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SG
J. Valanciunas
17 C
21.8 Min. Per Game 21.8
11.9 Pts. Per Game 11.9
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
9.5 Reb. Per Game 9.5
48.0 Field Goal % 46.6
46.7 Three Point % 46.3
83.6 Free Throw % 94.4
  Turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr. 5:59
  Offensive foul on Jaren Jackson Jr. 5:59
  Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder 6:04
  Justin Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:08
  Traveling violation turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr. 6:20
  Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill 6:28
  Dwight Powell missed alley-oop shot 6:31
+ 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made hook shot, assist by Jae Crowder 6:48
+ 2 Tim Hardaway Jr. made floating jump shot 7:01
+ 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 7:16
+ 2 Dwight Powell made alley-oop shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 7:29
Team Stats
Points 120 107
Field Goals 45-86 (52.3%) 43-81 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 15-37 (40.5%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 15-17 (88.2%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 44 41
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 29 26
Team 5 6
Assists 23 27
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 13 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Doncic SG 77
24 PTS, 14 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
J. Crowder SF 99
15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 5-3 31373616120
home team logo Grizzlies 2-6 34282916107
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 5-3 113.6 PPG 48.1 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 2-6 107.0 PPG 46.6 RPG 25.1 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SG 28.1 PPG 10.4 RPG 9.3 APG 47.2 FG%
J. Jackson Jr. PF 11.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.0 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SG 24 PTS 14 REB 8 AST
J. Jackson Jr. PF 23 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
52.3 FG% 53.1
40.5 3PT FG% 34.4
88.2 FT% 71.4
Mavericks
Starters
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
D. Powell
D. Wright
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 17 0 1 6/12 4/8 1/1 1 19 0 0 0 0 0 +11 19
J. Jackson 11 2 0 4/7 2/4 1/2 1 19 0 0 0 1 1 +10 13
J. Brunson 9 1 1 4/5 0/0 1/1 1 12 1 0 0 0 1 +12 13
D. Powell 8 6 2 4/7 0/1 0/0 3 23 2 0 1 2 4 +15 19
D. Wright 4 3 6 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 3 +17 19
On Court
T. Hardaway Jr.
J. Jackson
J. Brunson
D. Powell
D. Wright
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Hardaway Jr. 17 0 1 6/12 4/8 1/1 1 19 0 0 0 0 0 +11 19
J. Jackson 11 2 0 4/7 2/4 1/2 1 19 0 0 0 1 1 +10 13
J. Brunson 9 1 1 4/5 0/0 1/1 1 12 1 0 0 0 1 +12 13
D. Powell 8 6 2 4/7 0/1 0/0 3 23 2 0 1 2 4 +15 19
D. Wright 4 3 6 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 3 +17 19
On Bench
J. Barea
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
K. Porzingis
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porzingis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 120 39 23 45/86 15/37 15/17 13 90 7 3 9 10 29 +65 83
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Crowder
T. Jones
M. Guduric
S. Hill
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 23 4 2 10/17 2/6 1/2 3 26 0 1 3 1 3 0 29
J. Crowder 15 4 4 5/10 3/7 2/2 1 27 3 2 1 0 4 -6 31
T. Jones 14 2 7 6/8 2/3 0/1 0 24 1 0 3 0 2 -6 28
M. Guduric 12 2 2 4/5 1/1 3/3 0 22 1 0 1 1 1 -1 18
S. Hill 3 5 0 1/3 1/2 0/2 3 13 0 0 0 1 4 -9 8
On Court
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Crowder
T. Jones
M. Guduric
S. Hill
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 23 4 2 10/17 2/6 1/2 3 26 0 1 3 1 3 0 29
J. Crowder 15 4 4 5/10 3/7 2/2 1 27 3 2 1 0 4 -6 31
T. Jones 14 2 7 6/8 2/3 0/1 0 24 1 0 3 0 2 -6 28
M. Guduric 12 2 2 4/5 1/1 3/3 0 22 1 0 1 1 1 -1 18
S. Hill 3 5 0 1/3 1/2 0/2 3 13 0 0 0 1 4 -9 8
On Bench
K. Anderson
B. Caboclo
D. Melton
J. Konchar
G. Allen
Y. Watanabe
B. Clarke
J. Jackson
J. Morant
A. Iguodala
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Anderson 10 4 3 5/6 0/0 0/0 2 24 1 0 0 1 3 +7 21
B. Caboclo 8 4 0 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 1 0 1 3 +1 13
D. Melton 7 3 2 3/8 1/4 0/0 1 17 1 0 2 0 3 -7 13
J. Konchar 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 -8 0
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 35 27 43/81 11/32 10/14 18 162 7 5 13 9 26 -29 161
