Young scores season-high 42 as Hawks beat Nuggets 125-121

  • Nov 12, 2019

DENVER (AP) Trae Young scored 15 of his season-high 42 points in the fourth quarter and added 11 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks over the Denver Nuggets 125-121 on Tuesday night.

Young finished seven points shy of his career high set March 1 against Chicago last season. He was 13 of 21 from the field and finished 8 for 13 on 3-pointers.

Jabari Parker had 20 points and nine rebounds, and Alex Len scored 17 for the Hawks, who played most of the second half without guard Kevin Huerter.

Huerter was hurt when he was fouled by Nikola Jokic with 9:57 remaining in the third. Jokic slapped down on his arm as Huerter was starting to go up with the ball and he immediately grabbed his left arm. He was holding the arm against his body as he walked to the locker room.

Huerter was ruled out for the game later in the period.

Will Barton led Denver with 21 points, Jokic had 20 and Paul Millsap added 19. The Nuggets had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Young, who had 17 points in the first half, shouldered the load on offense after Huerter left. Young put up 10 points in the third and then carried the Hawks in the fourth, scoring more than half of their 27 points.

Denver rallied early in the fourth to tie it at 101 but Young hit a pair of 3-pointers and a floater to put Atlanta ahead 114-106. The Nuggets couldn't get closer than four the rest of the way.

Atlanta, which trailed 12-0 in the opening minutes, rallied to take a 63-54 lead at halftime. The Hawks increased their lead to 13 in the third.

TIP-INS

Hawks: F Allen Crabbe (knee) was dressed but coach Lloyd Pierce didn't want to use him. ''He's still in the emergency situation. We needed a body to dress,'' Pierce said. ... Atlanta shot 68 percent (15 of 22) in the second quarter.

Nuggets: G Malik Beasley was inactive due to illness. He sat out the second half of Sunday's win at Minnesota. ... The 38 points allowed in the second quarter and the 63 points in the first half were the most Denver has given up.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Nuggets: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

+ 2 Jamal Murray made jump shot 0:00
+ 1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:06
  ATL team rebound 0:06
  De'Andre Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:06
  Personal foul on Paul Millsap 0:06
  ATL team rebound 0:07
  Jamal Murray missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:09
  Offensive rebound by Jamal Murray 0:10
  Nikola Jokic missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:15
+ 1 De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:22
  ATL team rebound 0:22
Team Stats
Points 125 121
Field Goals 44-83 (53.0%) 46-104 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 15-34 (44.1%) 11-41 (26.8%)
Free Throws 22-34 (64.7%) 18-22 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 65 48
Offensive 10 15
Defensive 35 25
Team 20 8
Assists 30 31
Steals 1 7
Blocks 5 5
Turnovers 14 3
Fouls 21 24
Technicals 0 1
T. Young PG 11
42 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST
N. Jokic C 15
20 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
1234T
T. Young PG 26.3 PPG 4.4 RPG 8.4 APG 44.3 FG%
W. Barton SF 14.9 PPG 7.7 RPG 2.3 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Young PG 42 PTS 4 REB 11 AST
W. Barton SF 21 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
53.0 FG% 44.2
44.1 3PT FG% 26.8
64.7 FT% 81.8
Starters
T. Young
J. Parker
D. Hunter
K. Huerter
D. Jones
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 42 4 11 13/21 8/13 8/11 1 41 0 1 6 0 4 +7 63
J. Parker 20 9 4 8/18 1/5 3/3 5 33 0 0 2 4 5 +16 35
D. Hunter 12 6 2 4/9 2/3 2/4 3 40 0 1 0 0 6 -1 23
K. Huerter 11 4 3 4/4 3/3 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 4 +8 20
D. Jones 8 3 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 19 0 1 0 1 2 -7 16
Bench
A. Len
C. Reddish
D. Bembry
T. Wallace
B. Fernando
C. Parsons
E. Turner
V. Carter
A. Crabbe
B. Goodwin
C. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 17 7 1 6/8 1/2 4/8 2 21 0 1 2 2 5 +18 25
C. Reddish 5 2 4 2/7 0/3 1/2 1 20 0 0 1 1 1 -12 14
D. Bembry 4 5 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 29 1 0 0 1 4 +5 16
T. Wallace 3 4 0 0/3 0/2 3/4 4 8 0 0 1 1 3 -9 6
B. Fernando 3 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 9 0 1 1 0 1 -5 4
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Crabbe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 125 45 30 44/83 15/34 22/34 21 235 1 5 14 10 35 +20 222
Starters
W. Barton
N. Jokic
P. Millsap
J. Murray
G. Harris
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
W. Barton 21 9 4 8/16 4/7 1/2 4 36 1 0 0 5 4 -2 39
N. Jokic 20 6 7 7/19 1/8 5/6 2 30 3 0 2 1 5 -2 41
P. Millsap 19 6 2 6/11 2/3 5/6 3 29 0 1 0 5 1 +1 30
J. Murray 18 3 8 7/16 0/4 4/4 2 33 1 1 0 2 1 +10 39
G. Harris 10 3 4 4/15 2/10 0/0 5 40 2 1 1 0 3 -2 23
Bench
M. Morris
J. Grant
M. Plumlee
M. Porter Jr.
T. Craig
M. Beasley
P. Dozier
J. Hernangomez
V. Cancar
J. Vanderbilt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 14 3 4 6/11 1/3 1/1 0 21 0 1 0 0 3 0 26
J. Grant 10 1 0 4/9 1/5 1/1 4 18 0 1 0 0 1 -9 12
M. Plumlee 7 8 1 3/3 0/0 1/2 3 17 0 0 0 2 6 -2 17
M. Porter Jr. 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 -6 3
T. Craig 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -8 2
M. Beasley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 40 31 46/104 11/41 18/22 24 235 7 5 3 15 25 -20 232
