CLE
PHI

Sixers look for consistency against improving Cavaliers

  • FLM
  • Nov 11, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will look for their second consecutive victory after three losses when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.

But they'll likely compete for the third straight game without All-Star Ben Simmons, who's recovering from a sprained right shoulder. Simmons hasn't officially been ruled out yet.

The Sixers fell in road games in Phoenix, Utah and Denver before scoring an eight-point home victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Reserve guard Shake Milton also has been out, which has caused head coach Brett Brown to alter his rotation.

It's an ongoing process.

"I wouldn't say anything is set," Brown said. "We're finding our way and we have different options. I think that the phrase that I like to use, 'horses for courses,' is based on who you're playing and who's playing well. I don't feel married to anything this early in the season. You just figure it out. I won't put a death spell on any of the players either. I feel open to playing the people that I think it's going to take to win that night."

The Sixers appeared to be cruising to an easy victory over the Hornets before allowing them to whittle the deficit to five in the final 30 seconds.

Consistency in all phases of the game has been an issue.

"Obviously, we were in some close and tough-fought games, but for us it's just about turning the next page and getting on to what's next and today was a good start to that," said Tobias Harris, who had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the Hornets. "We just need to continue to progress after that."

The young Cavaliers are led by veteran Kevin Love, who is averaging 18.3 points and 13.4 rebounds per game. Love, a five-time All-Star, has registered six double-doubles through the first nine games.

Love guided the Cavaliers to a pair of road wins over the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks following a 2-5 start. Surprisingly, the Cavaliers can reach .500 with another road win, this time at Philadelphia.

Love produced 17 points and eight rebounds in the Cavaliers' 108-87 win over the Knicks. But the Cavaliers also were buoyed by the massive improvement of second-year guard Collin Sexton, who had a career-best 31 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc.

"I love the way he attacks the basket, but I think what's being underrated here is his growth from last year to this year on his defense," Cleveland coach John Beilein said of Sexton. "You can see he'll still make a mistake every now and then -- everybody does -- but for the most part, he's an athlete who should become a very good defender."

Forward-center Tristan Thompson has been stellar thus far while averaging career highs in points (16.4) and rebounds (11.3).

"Just relentless," Love said of Thompson. "He has his legs underneath him, he's fully healthy. He took the summer to really get right and I'm proud of how Tristan is doing. He's really becoming a vocal leader. He's taking everybody under his wing."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Love
0 PF
J. Embiid
21 C
27.7 Min. Per Game 27.7
22.3 Pts. Per Game 22.3
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
11.8 Reb. Per Game 11.8
47.7 Field Goal % 44.6
47.7 Three Point % 45.7
88.3 Free Throw % 83.1
  Defensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 0:00
  Joel Embiid missed free throw 0:00
  Shooting foul on Darius Garland 0:00
+ 2 Joel Embiid made driving layup, assist by Josh Richardson 0:00
+ 2 Collin Sexton made jump shot 0:24
  Offensive rebound by Collin Sexton 0:24
  Collin Sexton missed floating jump shot 0:24
+ 2 Josh Richardson made driving dunk 0:36
+ 1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:44
+ 1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 0:44
  Personal foul on Mike Scott 0:44
Team Stats
Points 48 54
Field Goals 18-40 (45.0%) 22-47 (46.8%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 3-20 (15.0%)
Free Throws 9-9 (100.0%) 7-10 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 26
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 19 16
Team 2 4
Assists 6 14
Steals 3 5
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 8 4
Fouls 9 8
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
T. Thompson C 13
14 PTS, 4 REB
home team logo
J. Embiid C 21
14 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 4-5 2127--48
home team logo 76ers 6-3 2430--54
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 4-5 107.1 PPG 46.1 RPG 21.2 APG
home team logo 76ers 6-3 111.0 PPG 47.7 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
T. Thompson C 16.4 PPG 11.3 RPG 2.6 APG 54.2 FG%
J. Embiid C 22.3 PPG 11.8 RPG 3.0 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Thompson C 14 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
J. Embiid C 14 PTS 9 REB 4 AST
45.0 FG% 46.8
33.3 3PT FG% 15.0
100.0 FT% 70.0
Cavaliers
Starters
K. Love
C. Sexton
D. Garland
L. Nance Jr.
C. Osman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Love 11 5 0 2/5 1/3 6/6 0 14 0 0 2 0 5 +5 14
C. Sexton 6 3 2 2/7 0/1 2/2 1 14 1 0 2 1 2 +3 12
D. Garland 4 3 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 0 3 +3 12
L. Nance Jr. 2 4 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 4 -10 9
C. Osman 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 1 +2 2
On Court
K. Love
C. Sexton
D. Garland
L. Nance Jr.
C. Osman
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Love 11 5 0 2/5 1/3 6/6 0 14 0 0 2 0 5 +5 14
C. Sexton 6 3 2 2/7 0/1 2/2 1 14 1 0 2 1 2 +3 12
D. Garland 4 3 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 0 3 +3 12
L. Nance Jr. 2 4 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 4 -10 9
C. Osman 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 0 1 +2 2
On Bench
J. Clarkson
M. Dellavedova
K. Porter
B. Knight
J. Henson
D. Windler
D. Wade
A. Zizic
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 7 1 1 3/6 0/0 1/1 0 14 0 0 1 0 1 -10 9
M. Dellavedova 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 0 -7 1
K. Porter 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -8 1
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 22 6 18/40 3/9 9/9 9 101 3 0 8 3 19 -22 60
76ers
Starters
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
J. Richardson
M. Thybulle
M. Scott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 14 9 4 4/11 2/4 4/5 1 19 0 1 1 1 8 +6 31
B. Simmons 12 2 3 6/7 0/0 0/2 2 16 2 1 1 1 1 -1 22
J. Richardson 10 0 1 5/9 0/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 0 0 +4 11
M. Thybulle 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 9 2 1 0 1 0 +8 9
M. Scott 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 0 +2 3
On Court
J. Embiid
B. Simmons
J. Richardson
M. Thybulle
M. Scott
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Embiid 14 9 4 4/11 2/4 4/5 1 19 0 1 1 1 8 +6 31
B. Simmons 12 2 3 6/7 0/0 0/2 2 16 2 1 1 1 1 -1 22
J. Richardson 10 0 1 5/9 0/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 0 0 +4 11
M. Thybulle 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 9 2 1 0 1 0 +8 9
M. Scott 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 0 +2 3
On Bench
J. Ennis III
R. Neto
K. O'Quinn
A. Horford
T. Burke
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
S. Milton
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ennis III 5 0 2 1/2 0/1 3/3 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +2 9
R. Neto 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 +7 2
K. O'Quinn 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 1 2 0 4
A. Horford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 22 14 22/47 3/20 7/10 8 87 5 3 4 6 16 +28 91
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores