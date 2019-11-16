The stamina of the road-weary San Antonio Spurs will be put to the test when they host the rested and ready Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday in a matchup of two of the season's surprisingly slow-starting teams.

The Spurs headed home on an overnight flight after a 111-109 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday, and now they must prepare for the second game of road-home back-to-back. San Antonio, which has lost four consecutive games, will play its following four games on the road after the Blazers' visit.

The Spurs led by as many as 16 points in the first half, but Orlando came back and turned the game into a back-and-forth contest before outlasting San Antonio at the end.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 21 points, with Rudy Gay hitting for 14 and LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills scoring 13 points each. Bryn Forbes added 12 points and Dejounte Murray had 10 points for San Antonio in the loss.

The Spurs have their youngest roster since Gregg Popovich became head coach in 1996, featuring an average age of 26.3 years old. The roster includes nine players under the age of 25 and 11 of 17 players under 27, and it's taking the team some time to jell.

"We've got a good mixture," Forbes said. "Our second group has a lot of ball movement, and movement, period. Then we have two premier scorers, and we let them do isolations. We have a lot of different sides to us."

Saturday's dustup is the opener of a daunting six-games-in-10-days road trip for the struggling Blazers, who have lost six of their past seven games. Portland's latest setback came Wednesday night at home, 114-106 to the defending NBA champ Toronto Raptors. The result dropped the Trail Blazers to 1-4 at home.

"This is a winning team, and we'll be that when the time is right," Portland's Kent Bazemore said.

Lillard scored just nine points in that setback, snapping a team-record, 230-game streak of tallying in double figures. He downplayed the team's surprising early-season case of the doldrums.

"It's not the end of the world," Lillard said after the loss. "We're up against it. This is a tough position to be in, especially when your expectations were much higher. But like I said before, it's a lot of games to be played, and I think, especially for us, we always find a way to turn it around."

Lillard is averaging 30.5 points per game. He scored 330 points in the Blazers' first 10 games, the most over the first 10 games of a season in franchise history.

Portland is expected to sign former All-Star forward Carmelo Anthony on Saturday in San Antonio if he passes his final physical exam. He's not expected to play for the Blazers until Tuesday in New Orleans -- after a Monday game against the team he last suited up for, the Houston Rockets.

This is the second of three meetings between the Blazers and Spurs this season. On Oct. 29, host San Antonio survived a last-second Lillard 3-point attempt and a furious fourth-quarter Portland rally to win 113-110. Both teams held 19-point leads in what was a wild game.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.