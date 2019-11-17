CHA
Weary Raptors return home to face Hornets

  FLM
  • Nov 17, 2019

The Charlotte Hornets rallied late to win their past two games, but that could be more difficult to do when they visit the NBA champion Toronto Raptors on Monday night.

The Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons on Friday and the New York Knicks on Saturday on 3-pointers in the final seconds.

The Raptors, meanwhile, used strong defense against the oppositions' top scorers to go 3-2 on a road trip against Western Conference teams without injured Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka.

The Raptors finished the trip Saturday with a 110-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks after getting within two points with 2:08 to play on a layup by Noman Powell. But Luka Doncic, who had 26 points, sank a floater and Seth Curry made two free throws as Dallas pulled away.

"They are a good team and they played some good defense but I think at stretches we kind of found ourselves in a little mud and I think that had to do with the long road trip," said Powell, who scored a season-best 26 points. "Guys were ready to get home, but I think we stayed with it and fought to the end."

Devonte' Graham hit his career-best ninth 3-point shot of the game Saturday with 2.8 seconds to play as the Hornets defeated the Knicks 103-102 in the opener of a four-game trip.

The Hornets defeated the Detroit Pistons 109-106 Friday at home on Malik Monk's buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Charlotte lost to the Memphis Grizzlies 119-117 on Wednesday on a layup by Ja Morant with 0.7 seconds left.

The Hornets are learning to play without star guard Kemba Walker, who went to the Boston Celtics on a sign-and-trade in the offseason.

Walker had been the key to the Hornets' offense for the past several seasons. They are compensating for his loss with guards Terry Rozier -- who came from Boston in the trade for Walker -- Graham and Monk.

"Our goal is to play with multiple ball-handlers, multiple playmakers," Hornets coach James Borrego said. "It didn't matter who had the ball, we had three decision-makers who could put pressure on the rim, shoot the 3-ball and make plays for others. That's tough to guard anytime you put that type of pressure on the defense."

The Hornets got three points, nine rebounds, six assists and 29 minutes from Nicolas Batum on Saturday in his return from a fractured finger. Dwayne Bacon did not play for the third straight game because of a sore knee.

The Raptors were showing signs of fatigue Saturday and Pascal Siakam had an off night with 15 points on 6-for-24 shooting with five turnovers.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
P. Siakam
43 PF
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
41.5 Field Goal % 47.3
41.4 Three Point % 47.1
78.9 Free Throw % 82.0
  Full timeout called 5:29
+ 2 OG Anunoby made driving layup, assist by Norman Powell 5:29
  Bad pass turnover on Malik Monk, stolen by Norman Powell 5:37
+ 2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made layup, assist by OG Anunoby 5:45
+ 3 Marvin Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malik Monk 6:03
+ 2 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made jump shot 6:18
  Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson 6:18
  Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup 6:20
  Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet 6:25
  Terry Rozier missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:28
+ 1 Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made free throw 6:47
Team Stats
Points 41 44
Field Goals 15-32 (46.9%) 17-37 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 7-17 (41.2%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 4-5 (80.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 17 22
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 12 14
Team 2 2
Assists 12 12
Steals 1 5
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 8 5
Fouls 8 7
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Graham PG 4
8 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
P. Siakam PF 43
11 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 6-7 2516--41
home team logo Raptors 8-4 2618--44
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 6-7 106.7 PPG 41.2 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Raptors 8-4 111.8 PPG 46.1 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
D. Graham PG 18.8 PPG 3.5 RPG 7.1 APG 41.0 FG%
R. Hollis-Jefferson SF 8.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 0.8 APG 58.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Graham PG 8 PTS 2 REB 4 AST
R. Hollis-Jefferson SF 13 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
46.9 FG% 45.9
41.2 3PT FG% 21.4
80.0 FT% 87.5
Hornets
Starters
M. Williams
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
C. Zeller
M. Monk
On Court
M. Williams
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
C. Zeller
M. Monk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Williams 6 3 1 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 3 +5 11
M. Bridges 5 3 1 2/6 0/2 1/1 0 14 0 0 1 1 2 -10 9
T. Rozier 4 3 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 1 2 -6 9
C. Zeller 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 2 0 1 -9 2
M. Monk 2 0 2 0/4 0/3 2/2 0 10 0 0 2 0 0 -1 4
On Bench
B. Biyombo
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Biyombo 5 0 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 9 0 2 0 0 0 +8 7
N. Batum 3 3 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 1 1 0 3 +7 10
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 15 12 15/32 7/17 4/5 8 68 1 3 8 3 12 -6 52
Raptors
Starters
R. Hollis-Jefferson
N. Powell
F. VanVleet
O. Anunoby
M. Gasol
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hollis-Jefferson 13 3 0 5/6 0/0 3/3 1 9 0 0 0 2 1 -3 16
N. Powell 7 1 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 1 +9 12
F. VanVleet 5 2 4 1/6 0/3 3/4 1 13 2 0 2 0 2 +4 15
O. Anunoby 4 3 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 3 +9 10
M. Gasol 2 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 2 +11 9
On Court
R. Hollis-Jefferson
N. Powell
F. VanVleet
O. Anunoby
M. Gasol
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hollis-Jefferson 13 3 0 5/6 0/0 3/3 1 9 0 0 0 2 1 -3 16
N. Powell 7 1 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 0 10 1 0 1 0 1 +9 12
F. VanVleet 5 2 4 1/6 0/3 3/4 1 13 2 0 2 0 2 +4 15
O. Anunoby 4 3 2 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 3 +9 10
M. Gasol 2 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 1 0 0 2 +11 9
On Bench
C. Boucher
M. Thomas
T. Davis
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
S. Johnson
P. McCaw
M. Miller
D. Hernandez
S. Ponds
O. Brissett
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Boucher 2 5 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 3 2 -8 7
M. Thomas 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 -4 1
T. Davis 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 0 1 -6 2
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ponds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 20 12 17/37 3/14 7/8 7 71 5 2 5 6 14 +12 72
