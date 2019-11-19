PHO
The Sacramento Kings looked like they were destined for a long season when they opened up 0-5.

Things are looking a bit brighter now after a stretch of five victories in seven games. Now, the Kings will look to continue their success -- and climb within a game of .500 -- when they host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

Sacramento certainly looked solid on Sunday when it posted a 100-99 victory over Boston to halt the Celtics' 10-game winning streak.

It marked the third straight game and fourth in the past six that the Kings held their opponent under 100 points. Sacramento didn't achieve that even once during the first six games of the season.

Along with the victory comes a confidence boost as the Kings put their early-season demons to rest.

"It's a good win," Sacramento forward Richaun Holmes told reporters after the Boston victory. "They were the best team in the NBA, so it's a good win and it's something for us to continue to build on. We have to continue to get better, look at some things we did well and also look at some things we need to get better at. But at the end of the day it's a great win against a great team."

Shooting guard Buddy Hield was the scoring hero for the Kings with a season-best 35 points on 14-of-24 shooting. He matched his season high of seven 3-pointers and also helped on the defensive end with a season-high four steals.

"Buddy obviously was spectacular," Sacramento coach Luke Walton told reporters. "We all know he can score, and he's going to have nights like this. But I thought he was so committed to the team winning. The way he was defending, just his all-around game."

Backup guard Bogdan Bogdanovic played a key role off the bench with 12 points and 10 assists without a turnover. He has been seeing increased time at point guard with starter De'Aaron Fox (ankle) sidelined.

Phoenix's last game also came against Boston and it wasn't nearly as successful as the Kings' venture.

Point guard Ricky Rubio was a late scratch due to back spasms and the offense never kicked into gear without him as the Suns succumbed 99-85 at home on Monday.

The Suns committed nearly as many turnovers (19) as they had assists (22) and didn't score more than 23 points in any quarter while recording a season-low scoring output.

"That's not us. We did not play our kind of basketball," Phoenix coach Monty Williams told reporters afterward of the offensive performance. "We've proven there's a style of play that works for us. It may not mean you're going to win the game but it gives you a shot."

Jevon Carter started for Rubio and had just three points and two assists in 24 minutes. He may have to start again versus Sacramento as Williams said he isn't optimistic that Rubio will be available.

Shooting guard Devin Booker scored 20 points to increase his streak of consecutive 20-point outings to 10. He has failed to reach 20 just once this season, that coming when he scored 18 against the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 25.

Despite Monday's loss, Booker is pleased with the club's improvement.

"It's hard to pinpoint just one thing that got this engine running," Booker told reporters earlier Monday. "But we still have a long ways to go. We still have a lot of room for improvement that we're working on. We've had a little bit of success so far but we have to keep moving."

Sacramento won three of last season's four meetings.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Booker
1 SG
B. Hield
24 SG
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
53.7 Field Goal % 41.9
53.7 Three Point % 42.4
93.7 Free Throw % 90.9
+ 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cory Joseph 10:02
  Bad pass turnover on Elie Okobo, stolen by Cory Joseph 10:08
  Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica 10:18
  Bad pass turnover on Yogi Ferrell, stolen by Elie Okobo 10:18
+ 2 Kelly Oubre Jr. made jump shot 10:32
  Bad pass turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Cameron Johnson 10:41
+ 2 Mikal Bridges made driving layup 10:54
+ 3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yogi Ferrell 11:14
+ 2 Mikal Bridges made alley-oop shot, assist by Elie Okobo 11:41
  Personal foul on Yogi Ferrell 11:51
  Personal foul on Cory Joseph 11:55
Team Stats
Points 81 93
Field Goals 28-68 (41.2%) 34-62 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 5-24 (20.8%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 14-15 (93.3%)
Total Rebounds 37 37
Offensive 11 7
Defensive 19 27
Team 7 3
Assists 18 23
Steals 10 5
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 7 15
Fouls 12 21
Technicals 2 0
D. Booker SG 1
20 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
B. Bogdanovic SG 8
26 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
1234T
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
Key Players
D. Booker SG 25.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.8 APG 53.7 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SG 13.6 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.6 APG 39.6 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Booker SG 20 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
B. Bogdanovic SG 26 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
41.2 FG% 54.8
20.8 3PT FG% 45.8
80.0 FT% 93.3
Suns
Starters
C. Johnson
K. Oubre Jr.
M. Bridges
E. Okobo
C. Diallo
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Johnson 16 2 1 6/9 4/7 0/0 1 22 1 1 0 0 2 +8 22
K. Oubre Jr. 14 4 1 6/12 0/3 2/2 1 27 4 0 1 2 2 -14 23
M. Bridges 13 5 0 5/8 0/2 3/3 2 19 2 0 0 2 3 +4 20
E. Okobo 3 2 2 0/2 0/1 3/4 0 8 1 0 1 0 2 +10 9
C. Diallo 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 2 0 1 2 +8 7
On Bench
T. Johnson
A. Baynes
J. Carter
T. Jerome
J. Lecque
J. Harper
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Johnson 2 3 3 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 17 0 0 1 1 2 -6 10
A. Baynes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 30 18 28/68 5/24 20/25 12 105 10 4 7 11 19 +10 91
Kings
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
R. Holmes
N. Bjelica
Y. Ferrell
C. Joseph
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 26 3 6 9/12 6/8 2/2 0 27 2 0 5 0 3 -2 38
R. Holmes 18 9 0 8/9 0/0 2/2 3 24 0 0 1 2 7 +18 26
N. Bjelica 10 6 0 4/8 2/3 0/0 4 20 1 1 1 2 4 +13 17
Y. Ferrell 5 1 1 1/3 1/1 2/3 4 16 0 0 2 0 1 -5 6
C. Joseph 2 5 10 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 29 1 0 2 0 5 +17 26
On Bench
D. Dedmon
J. James
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
K. Guy
D. Fox
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
T. Ariza
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dedmon 8 3 0 4/7 0/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 2 1 -4 9
J. James 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 1 0 0 0 -4 3
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 93 34 23 34/62 11/24 14/15 21 131 5 2 15 7 27 +33 125
