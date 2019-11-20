GS
Doncic has 33 first-half points, Mavs hammer Warriors 142-94

  • AP
  • Nov 20, 2019

DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 33 of his 35 points in the first half and had yet another triple-double to help the Dallas Mavericks rout the short-handed Golden State Warriors 142-94 on Wednesday night.

Doncic fell a point short of matching Dirk Nowitzki's team record set Nov. 3, 2009, against Utah. In just 17 minutes, Doncic was 10 for 11 from the floor, making 6 of 7 3-pointers, and hit 7 of 8 free throws.

The second-year star from Slovenia had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds in the first quarter alone. He played only 25 minutes total, but still managed 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Doncic was coming off a 40-point triple-double Monday night against San Antonio, and has an NBA-best seven triple-doubles in 14 games this season.

The Mavericks never trailed and tied a franchise record with 22 3-pointers while sending Golden State to its worst loss since a 1973 playoff game.

The Warriors, who ended a seven-game losing streak by beating Memphis on Tuesday night, are an NBA-worst 3-13. Their five-year run of at the top of the NBA has collapsed under a weight of injuries, with Draymond Green out Wednesday because of right heel soreness.

With Green out, Golden State dressed only eight players, none of whom suited up for the team last season when it made the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive year.

Eric Paschall led the Warriors with 22 points.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 for Dallas. Kristaps Porzingis had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth-straight double-double.

TIP-INS

Warriors: One of the few things that went the Warriors' way was when coach Steve Kerr challenged a defensive foul call on Willie Cauley-Stein with 1:56 left in the first half, and the call was reversed into an offensive foul on Dallas' Dwight Powell.

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting. Brunson and Golden State's Paschall and Omari Spellman were teammates on Villanova's 2018 NCAA championship team.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Utah on Friday night.

Mavericks: Host Cleveland on Friday night.

Key Players
E. Paschall
7 PF
L. Doncic
77 SF
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
29.5 Pts. Per Game 29.5
9.3 Ast. Per Game 9.3
10.7 Reb. Per Game 10.7
50.5 Field Goal % 48.6
50.9 Three Point % 48.1
81.2 Free Throw % 81.5
+ 2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot 0:13
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson 0:42
  Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
+ 3 Ryan Broekhoff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 0:54
+ 2 Eric Paschall made dunk 1:09
  Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall 1:08
  Jordan Poole missed layup 1:08
+ 3 Courtney Lee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Brunson 1:17
  Defensive rebound by Jalen Brunson 1:19
  Marquese Chriss missed driving layup, blocked by Courtney Lee 1:22
Team Stats
Points 94 142
Field Goals 35-90 (38.9%) 51-89 (57.3%)
3-Pointers 8-27 (29.6%) 22-38 (57.9%)
Free Throws 16-25 (64.0%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 44 63
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 24 42
Team 11 13
Assists 18 33
Steals 8 7
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 16 21
Technicals 0 0
E. Paschall PF 7
22 PTS, 7 REB
L. Doncic SF 77
35 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 3-13 1622263094
home team logo Mavericks 9-5 44303038142
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 3-13 109.1 PPG 44.7 RPG 24.5 APG
home team logo Mavericks 9-5 114.1 PPG 47.5 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
E. Paschall PF 16.7 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.4 APG 51.5 FG%
L. Doncic SF 29.5 PPG 10.7 RPG 9.3 APG 47.7 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Paschall PF 22 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
L. Doncic SF 35 PTS 10 REB 11 AST
38.9 FG% 57.3
29.6 3PT FG% 57.9
64.0 FT% 78.3
E. Paschall
K. Bowman
A. Burks
W. Cauley-Stein
G. Robinson III
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Paschall 22 7 0 8/19 1/4 5/9 0 40 1 0 2 2 5 -43 28
K. Bowman 16 1 2 7/10 2/3 0/0 4 32 1 0 0 1 0 -30 22
A. Burks 11 4 4 3/11 1/4 4/4 2 28 1 0 2 0 4 -37 22
W. Cauley-Stein 7 4 1 3/7 0/0 1/2 1 25 2 1 0 0 4 -34 16
G. Robinson III 5 5 1 2/7 1/3 0/0 2 28 1 0 2 1 4 -39 11
E. Paschall
K. Bowman
A. Burks
W. Cauley-Stein
G. Robinson III
M. Chriss
O. Spellman
J. Poole
K. Thompson
S. Curry
D. Green
D. Russell
K. Looney
D. Lee
J. Evans
A. Smailagic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Chriss 11 5 2 3/11 0/2 5/8 3 26 2 2 0 3 2 -17 24
O. Spellman 11 6 1 4/11 3/7 0/0 1 28 0 1 2 2 4 -17 18
J. Poole 11 1 7 5/14 0/4 1/2 3 30 0 0 1 0 1 -23 25
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 33 18 35/90 8/27 16/25 16 237 8 4 9 9 24 -240 166
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 35 10 11 11/18 6/10 7/8 3 25 3 0 5 1 9 +45 65
T. Hardaway Jr. 20 0 4 6/7 4/4 4/5 1 22 0 0 1 0 0 +33 27
K. Porzingis 14 10 2 6/14 2/5 0/0 1 24 0 2 0 1 9 +36 30
D. Powell 6 3 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 24 2 1 1 1 2 +41 13
D. Finney-Smith 5 4 2 2/4 0/1 1/1 5 18 0 0 0 1 3 +34 13
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
D. Powell
D. Finney-Smith
J. Brunson
C. Lee
B. Marjanovic
R. Broekhoff
J. Jackson
D. Wright
M. Kleber
J. Barea
S. Curry
A. Cleveland
J. Reaves
I. Roby
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brunson 15 5 5 6/6 1/1 2/2 2 22 0 0 2 1 4 +3 28
C. Lee 12 0 1 4/5 4/4 0/0 1 12 0 2 0 0 0 +8 16
B. Marjanovic 10 6 0 4/6 0/0 2/2 1 19 0 0 2 0 6 -3 14
R. Broekhoff 9 4 1 3/5 3/3 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 4 +8 15
J. Jackson 7 2 2 3/7 1/4 0/0 3 29 0 2 0 0 2 +14 15
D. Wright 6 0 3 2/5 0/1 2/5 2 15 1 0 0 0 0 +14 13
M. Kleber 3 6 1 1/8 1/5 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 3 3 +7 11
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 142 50 33 51/89 22/38 18/23 21 235 7 7 12 8 42 +240 260
