UTA
MIN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
K. Towns
32 C
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
27.0 Pts. Per Game 27.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
12.1 Reb. Per Game 12.1
44.9 Field Goal % 51.1
45.7 Three Point % 51.4
81.5 Free Throw % 76.0
  Personal foul on Kelan Martin 0:11
+ 1 Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:15
  MIN team rebound 0:15
  Jeff Teague missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:15
  Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert 0:15
  Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns 0:19
  Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington 0:23
  UTA team rebound 0:41
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:44
+ 3 Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell 0:50
+ 2 Jeff Teague made finger-roll layup 1:10
Team Stats
Points 103 95
Field Goals 35-86 (40.7%) 35-89 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 14-33 (42.4%) 14-45 (31.1%)
Free Throws 19-27 (70.4%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Total Rebounds 57 65
Offensive 13 12
Defensive 37 39
Team 7 14
Assists 22 13
Steals 7 5
Blocks 6 9
Turnovers 11 13
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
M. Conley PG 10
16 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
A. Wiggins SF 22
22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 9-5 26222530103
home team logo Timberwolves 8-7 1927222795
Target Center Minneapolis, MN
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 9-5 104.5 PPG 44.8 RPG 19.8 APG
home team logo Timberwolves 8-7 115.9 PPG 47.2 RPG 23.9 APG
Key Players
B. Bogdanovic SF 19.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.8 APG 45.1 FG%
A. Wiggins SF 25.9 PPG 5.1 RPG 3.6 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Bogdanovic SF 30 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
A. Wiggins SF 22 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
40.7 FG% 39.3
42.4 3PT FG% 31.1
70.4 FT% 52.4
Jazz
Starters
B. Bogdanovic
D. Mitchell
M. Conley
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Bogdanovic 30 4 3 9/18 6/11 6/7 0 36 1 0 3 2 2 +38 38
D. Mitchell 26 7 2 9/24 5/10 3/3 2 37 0 1 2 2 5 -11 36
M. Conley 16 6 8 6/12 2/4 2/2 2 30 1 0 0 1 5 +28 39
R. Gobert 12 15 1 5/8 0/0 2/3 3 35 0 5 3 3 12 +9 31
R. O'Neale 3 5 3 1/3 1/1 0/2 3 29 2 0 0 0 5 +36 16
Bench
J. Green
J. Ingles
E. Mudiay
G. Niang
D. Exum
E. Davis
S. Kidd
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Bradley
M. Oni
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 10 3 1 3/8 0/3 4/6 3 15 0 0 1 1 2 +3 14
J. Ingles 3 4 4 1/4 0/2 1/2 2 27 2 0 1 2 2 -13 16
E. Mudiay 2 5 0 1/7 0/1 0/0 3 15 1 0 1 2 3 -24 7
G. Niang 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 -10 2
D. Exum 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0 -16 0
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kidd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 50 22 35/86 14/33 19/27 21 235 7 6 11 13 37 +40 199
Timberwolves
Starters
A. Wiggins
K. Towns
J. Teague
R. Covington
T. Graham
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Wiggins 22 7 3 10/24 1/10 1/3 3 34 0 0 3 2 5 +1 32
K. Towns 14 12 1 5/10 4/7 0/0 4 32 0 1 3 2 10 -20 26
J. Teague 12 4 6 2/9 1/2 7/11 2 33 0 0 1 2 2 -9 27
R. Covington 11 3 0 4/5 1/2 2/5 0 30 2 3 0 0 3 -3 19
T. Graham 8 5 0 3/9 2/7 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 1 4 -15 12
Bench
K. Martin
J. Culver
J. Okogie
K. Bates-Diop
G. Dieng
J. Layman
S. Napier
N. Vonleh
J. McLaughlin
J. Bell
J. Nowell
N. Reid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Martin 10 7 0 4/8 2/5 0/0 4 24 0 1 0 1 6 +1 18
J. Culver 10 4 0 4/14 2/7 0/0 3 23 1 0 1 3 1 -4 14
J. Okogie 4 1 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 2 21 1 1 2 0 1 0 9
K. Bates-Diop 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0 -3 2
G. Dieng 1 8 1 0/3 0/1 1/2 1 15 1 3 1 1 7 +12 14
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Napier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 51 13 35/89 14/45 11/21 20 235 5 9 13 12 39 -40 173
NBA Scores