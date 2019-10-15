No Text
UTA
MIN
No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
K. Towns
32 C
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|27.0
|Pts. Per Game
|27.0
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|12.1
|Reb. Per Game
|12.1
|44.9
|Field Goal %
|51.1
|45.7
|Three Point %
|51.4
|81.5
|Free Throw %
|76.0
|Personal foul on Kelan Martin
|0:11
|+ 1
|Jeff Teague made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:15
|MIN team rebound
|0:15
|Jeff Teague missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:15
|Shooting foul on Rudy Gobert
|0:15
|Defensive rebound by Karl-Anthony Towns
|0:19
|Donovan Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Robert Covington
|0:23
|UTA team rebound
|0:41
|Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:44
|+ 3
|Bojan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Donovan Mitchell
|0:50
|+ 2
|Jeff Teague made finger-roll layup
|1:10
|Team Stats
|Points
|103
|95
|Field Goals
|35-86 (40.7%)
|35-89 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|14-33 (42.4%)
|14-45 (31.1%)
|Free Throws
|19-27 (70.4%)
|11-21 (52.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|57
|65
|Offensive
|13
|12
|Defensive
|37
|39
|Team
|7
|14
|Assists
|22
|13
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|6
|9
|Turnovers
|11
|13
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
M. Conley PG 10
16 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST
A. Wiggins SF 22
22 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
|Team Stats
|Jazz 9-5
|104.5 PPG
|44.8 RPG
|19.8 APG
|Timberwolves 8-7
|115.9 PPG
|47.2 RPG
|23.9 APG
|Key Players
|
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|19.7 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.8 APG
|45.1 FG%
|
|A. Wiggins SF
|25.9 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|3.6 APG
|47.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Bogdanovic SF
|30 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|A. Wiggins SF
|22 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|42.4
|3PT FG%
|31.1
|
|
|70.4
|FT%
|52.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Bogdanovic
|30
|4
|3
|9/18
|6/11
|6/7
|0
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|+38
|38
|D. Mitchell
|26
|7
|2
|9/24
|5/10
|3/3
|2
|37
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-11
|36
|M. Conley
|16
|6
|8
|6/12
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|+28
|39
|R. Gobert
|12
|15
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|35
|0
|5
|3
|3
|12
|+9
|31
|R. O'Neale
|3
|5
|3
|1/3
|1/1
|0/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+36
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Bogdanovic
|30
|4
|3
|9/18
|6/11
|6/7
|0
|36
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|+38
|38
|D. Mitchell
|26
|7
|2
|9/24
|5/10
|3/3
|2
|37
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-11
|36
|M. Conley
|16
|6
|8
|6/12
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|30
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|+28
|39
|R. Gobert
|12
|15
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|35
|0
|5
|3
|3
|12
|+9
|31
|R. O'Neale
|3
|5
|3
|1/3
|1/1
|0/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+36
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Green
|10
|3
|1
|3/8
|0/3
|4/6
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|+3
|14
|J. Ingles
|3
|4
|4
|1/4
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|27
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-13
|16
|E. Mudiay
|2
|5
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|-24
|7
|G. Niang
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-10
|2
|D. Exum
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-16
|0
|E. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kidd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williams-Goss
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brantley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wright-Foreman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Oni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|103
|50
|22
|35/86
|14/33
|19/27
|21
|235
|7
|6
|11
|13
|37
|+40
|199
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Wiggins
|22
|7
|3
|10/24
|1/10
|1/3
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|+1
|32
|K. Towns
|14
|12
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-20
|26
|J. Teague
|12
|4
|6
|2/9
|1/2
|7/11
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-9
|27
|R. Covington
|11
|3
|0
|4/5
|1/2
|2/5
|0
|30
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|19
|T. Graham
|8
|5
|0
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-15
|12
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Wiggins
|22
|7
|3
|10/24
|1/10
|1/3
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|+1
|32
|K. Towns
|14
|12
|1
|5/10
|4/7
|0/0
|4
|32
|0
|1
|3
|2
|10
|-20
|26
|J. Teague
|12
|4
|6
|2/9
|1/2
|7/11
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-9
|27
|R. Covington
|11
|3
|0
|4/5
|1/2
|2/5
|0
|30
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|19
|T. Graham
|8
|5
|0
|3/9
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-15
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Martin
|10
|7
|0
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|24
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|+1
|18
|J. Culver
|10
|4
|0
|4/14
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|-4
|14
|J. Okogie
|4
|1
|2
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|9
|K. Bates-Diop
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-3
|2
|G. Dieng
|1
|8
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|15
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|+12
|14
|J. Layman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Napier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vonleh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McLaughlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Reid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|51
|13
|35/89
|14/45
|11/21
|20
|235
|5
|9
|13
|12
|39
|-40
|173