Banged-up teams battle as Pelicans visit Suns

  • Nov 20, 2019

The Phoenix Suns will attempt to recover from their first two-game losing streak of the season when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.

The Suns played short-handed in losses to the Boston Celtics on Monday and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

The Pelicans know that missing-persons feeling all too well.

After a rocky start with No. 1 overall draft pick Zion Williamson and assorted other players out injured, New Orleans has won three of four as it prepares for the first game of a three-game road trip that concludes against the Utah Jazz and the Los Angeles Clippers.

"We haven't had the lineups that we need to have in order to be able to utilize our depth," said Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, the last coach to get the Suns into the playoffs, in the 2009-10 season.

"The guys that we feel like we needed off the bench are now either starting or playing major minutes. We didn't anticipate that. It's kind all a part of what happens in the league. We just have to continue to play until we get our roster healthy, and we'll see what happens from there."

New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball has missed the past six games with a groin injury, and his status for Thursday's game was unknown. Brandon Ingram, who is averaging a team-high 25.4 points this season, missed four games with a knee injury before returning to contribute 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 115-104 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The Pelicans had only nine players available in their 108-100 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, when rookie center Jaxson Hayes had 10 points and 10 rebounds in his first start.

Veteran guard Jrue Holiday has been a stabilizing force, averaging 17.6 points, 7.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds. He had 22 points, nine assists and eight rebounds against Golden State and then 22 points and 10 assists against Portland.

Suns point guard Ricky Rubio missed Phoenix's 99-85 loss to Boston because of back spasms, and he did not play the second half of the team's 120-116 loss at Sacramento after gutting out 16 minutes in the first half. Center Aron Baynes sustained a hip contusion against the Celtics and did not play against the Kings.

Baynes won't play Thursday, while Rubio's status is questionable.

The absence of facilitator Rubio was especially noticeable at the offensive end. The Suns shot 40.2 percent against Boston, their lowest rate of the season. They hit 42.7 percent in Sacramento, where they fell behind by 26 before getting within three points with 14.1 seconds remaining.

"I wasn't surprised that we stayed in it and fought because that's who we are, that's who we've been and that's who we're going to be," Suns coach Monty Williams said, according to the Arizona Republic.

Phoenix rookie wing Cameron Johnson, the 11th player taken in the 2019 draft, had a season-high 18 points while hitting four of the Suns' 12 3-pointers. Johnson played 26 minutes, as the Suns went to a smaller lineup and used a zone defense to get back into the game. Reserve Frank Kaminsky started at center and had 17 points and three 3-pointers in 23 minutes.

The Suns had 24 and 22 assists in the last two games, two of their five lowest totals of the season.

"To me, sharing the ball is a huge part of our program," Williams said. "The component that gets lost in all of this is making shots. We all want to share the ball, we all want to have high assists. But you also have to make shots."

Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
D. Booker
1 SG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.4 Pts. Per Game 25.4
5.9 Ast. Per Game 5.9
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
51.1 Field Goal % 53.1
51.6 Three Point % 52.9
74.2 Free Throw % 93.8
+ 3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 9:34
  Personal foul on Devin Booker 9:37
  Bad pass turnover on Frank Kaminsky, stolen by Jrue Holiday 9:42
  Personal foul on Brandon Ingram 9:47
+ 2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Kenrich Williams 10:03
  Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes 10:10
  Kelly Oubre Jr. missed hook shot 10:12
  Turnover on Brandon Ingram 10:33
+ 3 Tyler Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kelly Oubre Jr. 10:49
+ 2 Brandon Ingram made finger-roll layup 11:05
  Bad pass turnover on Frank Kaminsky, stolen by JJ Redick 11:10
Team Stats
Points 68 69
Field Goals 24-52 (46.2%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 8-22 (36.4%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 12-17 (70.6%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 29
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 21 22
Team 7 2
Assists 12 17
Steals 6 3
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 12 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Holiday PG 11
15 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Oubre Jr. SF 3
17 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 5-9 38219-68
home team logo Suns 7-6 33333-69
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 5-9 115.6 PPG 45.9 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Suns 7-6 115.0 PPG 42.2 RPG 27.9 APG
Key Players
J. Redick SG 14.2 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.7 APG 42.4 FG%
K. Oubre Jr. SF 17.0 PPG 5.7 RPG 1.6 APG 47.3 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Redick SG 19 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
K. Oubre Jr. SF 17 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
46.2 FG% 45.8
36.4 3PT FG% 42.9
70.6 FT% 88.9
Pelicans
Starters
J. Redick
J. Holiday
B. Ingram
J. Hayes
K. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Redick 19 3 1 7/10 4/6 1/2 1 18 1 0 0 0 3 +7 25
J. Holiday 15 4 4 6/12 1/3 2/2 2 21 3 0 2 0 4 0 28
B. Ingram 10 4 3 2/8 0/2 6/8 3 18 1 1 2 0 4 +9 20
J. Hayes 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/2 2 18 0 1 0 2 2 +14 12
K. Williams 0 4 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 1 0 1 3 0 7
Total 68 25 12 24/52 8/22 12/17 12 128 6 3 6 4 21 -5 120
Suns
