ATL
DET

Hawks, Pistons aim to end skids at other's expense

  • FLM
  • Nov 21, 2019

The Atlanta Hawks have lost four straight games. The Detroit Pistons have dropped five in a row.

One of those teams will snap their winless streak on Friday when they square off at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Pistons' slide has been more surprising, considering they were a playoff team a year ago. They had three days of practice to get ready for their most recent game before dropping a 109-89 decision in Chicago on Wednesday.

"Defensively, it was a lack of effort (Wednesday)," guard Langston Galloway said. "It was embarrassing. It really is embarrassing. We've got to step it up. We've got to take it to a whole new level and just, it's a tough one. We've got to be better. We'll get better."

Detroit made just 8 of 33 attempts from 3-point range and coach Dwane Casey saw his team's offensive futility impact its defensive effort.

"I thought our missed shots took our defensive energy, what little (energy) we had," Casey said. "Nobody is going to feel sorry for us. Whoever is healthy, whoever can go, whoever can play, it's up to us to strap it up and be ready to fight. We can't get any lower as a team."

The Pistons need their best player, Blake Griffin, to get back into a groove after sitting out 11 of their first 14 games. In the three games he's played since recovering from hamstring and knee injuries, Griffin is averaging 18.0 points in 27.7 minutes while shooting 34.8 percent overall and 18.8 percent from long distance.

Detroit has played most of the season without point guard Reggie Jackson (back). Starting small forward Tony Snell (hip) sat out against the Bulls.

"It's been tough to try and figure out who's playing with who, who can be the right lineup at the right time to give us a boost, a spark. But right now, we've just got to find it," Galloway said. "We've got to dig deep down and figure out a way to win some games and get back on track."

Poor defense has also hampered the youthful Hawks, who have surrendered an average of 133.75 points per game during their losing streak. Reigning Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo gouged them for 33 points in a 135-127 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday.

The Bucks took control by scoring 38 points in the third quarter.

"In the third quarter, I just thought we had no answer for Giannis," coach Lloyd Pierce said. "He just started putting his head down. We didn't have the gaps closed, defensively, and he was getting in the paint and getting to the foul line. We just didn't have an answer for him when he played with a little sense of urgency."

A positive development for the Hawks was the outburst by rookie forward De'Andre Hunter, who notched a double-double with a season-high 27 points and 11 rebounds.

"I was just in rhythm," Hunter told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "To hit my first couple shots definitely helps a lot and I was just confident."

Second-year point guard Trae Young made just one 3-pointer but it was a different story when the Hawks faced Detroit in the team's season opener. He drained six of 10 3-pointers en route to 38 points in a 117-100 victory.

The Hawks are playing without shooting guard Kevin Huerter, who is sidelined until at least next month with a shoulder injury.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
T. Young
11 PG
A. Drummond
0 C
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
16.8 Reb. Per Game 16.8
43.7 Field Goal % 54.1
43.6 Three Point % 53.7
81.7 Free Throw % 70.3
  Personal foul on Langston Galloway 10:24
+ 3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Thon Maker 10:34
  Personal foul on Chandler Parsons 10:40
+ 2 Alex Len made dunk, assist by DeAndre' Bembry 10:58
  Lost ball turnover on Thon Maker, stolen by DeAndre' Bembry 11:01
  Lost ball turnover on Alex Len, stolen by Thon Maker 11:05
+ 3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 11:21
+ 3 De'Andre Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trae Young 11:48
  Lost ball turnover on Bruce Brown, stolen by Chandler Parsons 0:00
+ 2 Alex Len made hook shot, assist by Trae Young 0:10
+ 3 Derrick Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 0:30
Team Stats
Points 30 39
Field Goals 13-26 (50.0%) 13-23 (56.5%)
3-Pointers 2-12 (16.7%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 10 15
Offensive 2 4
Defensive 8 10
Team 0 1
Assists 9 8
Steals 6 5
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 6 7
Fouls 8 4
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Bembry SG 95
8 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
L. Kennard SG 5
5 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Hawks 4-10 237--30
home team logo Pistons 4-10 336--39
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 4-10 107.6 PPG 43.2 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Pistons 4-10 107.3 PPG 41.5 RPG 24.6 APG
Key Players
D. Bembry SG 6.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 2.9 APG 51.9 FG%
A. Drummond C 18.6 PPG 16.8 RPG 3.1 APG 54.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Bembry SG 8 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
A. Drummond C 8 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 56.5
16.7 3PT FG% 63.6
100.0 FT% 75.0
Hawks
Starters
D. Bembry
A. Len
D. Hunter
T. Young
C. Parsons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bembry 8 1 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 9 4 0 0 0 1 +9 19
A. Len 6 1 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 +1 8
D. Hunter 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 +5 3
T. Young 3 2 3 1/4 0/2 1/1 0 10 1 0 1 0 2 +1 11
C. Parsons 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 -1 1
On Court
D. Bembry
A. Len
D. Hunter
T. Young
C. Parsons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bembry 8 1 3 4/4 0/0 0/0 0 9 4 0 0 0 1 +9 19
A. Len 6 1 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 1 +1 8
D. Hunter 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0 +5 3
T. Young 3 2 3 1/4 0/2 1/1 0 10 1 0 1 0 2 +1 11
C. Parsons 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 -1 1
On Bench
A. Crabbe
E. Turner
T. Wallace
V. Carter
B. Fernando
B. Goodwin
K. Huerter
C. Reddish
C. Brown
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Crabbe 2 1 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1 -18 2
E. Turner 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 0 0 0 0 -10 0
T. Wallace 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -11 0
V. Carter 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 2 0 0 -18 -2
B. Fernando 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 1 1 -16 2
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Huerter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reddish - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 10 9 13/26 2/12 2/2 8 53 6 0 6 2 8 -58 44
Pistons
Starters
D. Rose
L. Galloway
S. Mykhailiuk
B. Griffin
T. Maker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 8 1 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 +14 9
L. Galloway 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 -5 4
S. Mykhailiuk 3 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 +7 8
B. Griffin 2 1 1 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 9 0 0 1 0 1 -2 4
T. Maker 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 -1 3
On Court
D. Rose
L. Galloway
S. Mykhailiuk
B. Griffin
T. Maker
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 8 1 0 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 +14 9
L. Galloway 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 -5 4
S. Mykhailiuk 3 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 +7 8
B. Griffin 2 1 1 0/3 0/2 2/2 0 9 0 0 1 0 1 -2 4
T. Maker 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 -1 3
On Bench
M. Morris
R. Jackson
T. Snell
T. Frazier
C. Wood
K. Thomas
J. Bone
S. Doumbouya
L. King
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 7 1 0 2/2 2/2 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 +11 8
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Snell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Doumbouya - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 39 14 8 13/23 7/11 6/8 4 37 5 0 7 4 10 +24 36
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores