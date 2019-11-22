SA
PHI

Spurs bring seven-game losing skid to Philadelphia

  • FLM
  • Nov 22, 2019

The Philadelphia 76ers will be searching for their third consecutive victory when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

The Sixers rallied from a 17-point deficit to oust the visiting New York Knicks 109-104 on Wednesday thanks in large part to Joel Embiid's 23 points and 12 rebounds. Ben Simmons added 18 points and a season-high 13 assists, while Mike Scott knocked down four 3-pointers off the bench to help clinch the hard-fought win.

Simmons hit the first trey of his young career, but head coach Brett Brown offered high praise to his rising standout for other reasons.

"If we are all honest, that is the first legitimate three that he has taken," Brown said. "He looked great. He's 23 years old. He's gone from a college four-man, to an NBA point guard, to an NBA All-Star and was rewarded with a significant contract. His progression has been pretty good, so this is a small step, but a step, towards the other pieces of his growth."

The Sixers' bench has been inconsistent all season, but Scott's performance gave them a much-needed lift as they began to come back from 17 points down. James Ennis III added 11 points, and Scott's clutch treys helped to seal the win.

"He's sort of a silent assassin," Brown said of Scott. "He doesn't say much. He keeps what he has inside a lot, and he internalizes a lot of things, but he is tough. He really is built for this city. There is a physicality, an edge, that he has and to see him be rewarded for the work he puts in, making some timely threes.

"I'm very fond of him and I respect him. To see him come out and do what he did, I'm proud of him. He deserves it."

The reeling Spurs will be looking to avoid an eighth straight loss. Their seventh consecutive defeat occurred Wednesday with a 138-132 loss on the road to the Washington Wizards.

The Spurs have dropped 10 of 12 since opening the season with three straight wins.

Four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan, the Spurs' leading scorer this season, led eight players in double figures with 31 points on Wednesday.

During the seven-game skid, the Spurs have repeatedly fallen behind early.

"Well, we're doing two things consistently," Popovich told the San Antonio Express-News. "We're giving up 10, 15 points to start, getting into a hole. And then we're doing a great job of digging ourselves out and getting back into games. ... But going down by a bundle, it's always hard coming back, but we seem to be doing both. If we can cut out the former, maybe we can get back on the winning track."

DeRozan missed a pair of free throws with 9.9 seconds left and the Spurs trailing by four. In the end, the result was another loss for a franchise not used to streaks like this.

"The streak that we're on, every single game we've lost feels like the last game," DeRozan said.

Point guard Patty Mills gave the Spurs a lift in his first start of the season with 16 points but ultimately went to the locker room pondering another loss.

"We've got to stay positive," Mills said. "We've got to stick together. We've got to find a way and we'll get through it."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
J. Embiid
21 C
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
22.9 Pts. Per Game 22.9
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
11.5 Reb. Per Game 11.5
52.7 Field Goal % 47.4
52.8 Three Point % 45.8
81.0 Free Throw % 77.8
+ 2 Al Horford made jump shot 9:52
  Out of bounds turnover on Dejounte Murray 10:05
  Traveling violation turnover on Furkan Korkmaz 10:18
  Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid 10:24
  Bryn Forbes missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:27
  Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray 10:34
  Al Horford missed jump shot 10:38
+ 2 LaMarcus Aldridge made jump shot, assist by Dejounte Murray 10:57
+ 2 Joel Embiid made driving layup, assist by Ben Simmons 11:11
  Defensive rebound by Joel Embiid 11:19
  DeMar DeRozan missed jump shot 11:23
Team Stats
Points 57 63
Field Goals 23-47 (48.9%) 27-50 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 4-11 (36.4%) 5-13 (38.5%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 19 32
Offensive 1 7
Defensive 15 21
Team 3 4
Assists 12 19
Steals 4 4
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 7 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Gay SF 22
17 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
A. Horford C 42
12 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 5-10 22305-57
home team logo 76ers 9-5 29304-63
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 5-10 113.5 PPG 47.1 RPG 24.1 APG
home team logo 76ers 9-5 109.7 PPG 46.6 RPG 26.4 APG
Key Players
R. Gay SF 11.7 PPG 6.4 RPG 2.1 APG 48.9 FG%
T. Harris SF 17.4 PPG 7.6 RPG 3.6 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Gay SF 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
T. Harris SF 13 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
48.9 FG% 54.0
36.4 3PT FG% 38.5
87.5 FT% 57.1
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. Murray
J. Poeltl
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 12 5 1 6/9 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 1 4 -9 19
D. DeRozan 10 3 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 2 17 1 0 0 0 3 -11 16
B. Forbes 7 1 0 3/7 1/5 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 1 -11 6
D. Murray 4 1 2 1/5 0/1 2/3 0 13 2 0 1 0 1 -11 10
J. Poeltl 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 1 -6 6
On Court
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
B. Forbes
D. Murray
J. Poeltl
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 12 5 1 6/9 0/0 0/0 1 20 0 0 0 1 4 -9 19
D. DeRozan 10 3 1 4/8 0/0 2/2 2 17 1 0 0 0 3 -11 16
B. Forbes 7 1 0 3/7 1/5 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 1 -11 6
D. Murray 4 1 2 1/5 0/1 2/3 0 13 2 0 1 0 1 -11 10
J. Poeltl 2 1 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 1 0 0 1 -6 6
On Bench
R. Gay
M. Belinelli
D. Carroll
P. Mills
T. Lyles
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
D. White
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Gay 17 2 1 6/8 2/2 3/3 0 15 0 0 1 0 2 +4 20
M. Belinelli 3 1 2 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 0 1 +5 8
D. Carroll 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 +4 5
P. Mills 0 1 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1 +5 6
T. Lyles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. White - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 16 12 23/47 4/11 7/8 7 127 4 1 6 1 15 -30 96
76ers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Horford
J. Embiid
F. Korkmaz
B. Simmons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 13 4 1 5/9 2/3 1/2 0 20 0 1 1 1 3 +7 19
A. Horford 12 7 5 6/10 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 3 4 +10 28
J. Embiid 11 7 2 5/5 0/0 1/2 3 14 1 1 3 0 7 +5 21
F. Korkmaz 11 3 0 4/7 2/4 1/1 1 21 2 0 1 1 2 +9 15
B. Simmons 5 4 8 2/5 0/0 1/2 2 17 0 0 2 0 4 +11 23
On Court
T. Harris
A. Horford
J. Embiid
F. Korkmaz
B. Simmons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 13 4 1 5/9 2/3 1/2 0 20 0 1 1 1 3 +7 19
A. Horford 12 7 5 6/10 0/1 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 3 4 +10 28
J. Embiid 11 7 2 5/5 0/0 1/2 3 14 1 1 3 0 7 +5 21
F. Korkmaz 11 3 0 4/7 2/4 1/1 1 21 2 0 1 1 2 +9 15
B. Simmons 5 4 8 2/5 0/0 1/2 2 17 0 0 2 0 4 +11 23
On Bench
J. Ennis III
T. Burke
M. Scott
K. O'Quinn
S. Milton
M. Thybulle
J. Richardson
R. Neto
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Ennis III 5 1 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 6 0 0 1 1 0 +1 7
T. Burke 4 1 2 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 -5 9
M. Scott 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 -5 3
K. O'Quinn 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 0
S. Milton 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5 1 0 0 0 0 -1 1
M. Thybulle 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -3 0
J. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Neto - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 28 19 27/50 5/13 4/7 10 125 4 2 9 7 21 +30 126
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores