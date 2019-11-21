SAC
Kings open challenging road swing against Nets

  • FLM
  • Nov 21, 2019

While the third game with Kyrie Irving in street clothes can hardly be considered a masterpiece, the Brooklyn Nets were satisfied after doing enough to beat the Charlotte Hornets.

The Nets likely will be without Irving again and are hoping to do enough things right Friday night when they host the Sacramento Kings.

Irving has missed the last three games with a right shoulder impingement sustained in Utah on Nov. 12. He played Nov. 14 in Denver after being questionable, but the injury was serious enough for the Nets to sit him out and be extremely cautious with the star point guard.

The Nets are 2-1 without Irving, who is averaging 28.5 points. They sandwiched wins over Chicago and Charlotte around an ugly 29-point home loss to Indiana on Monday.

Brooklyn rebounded from Monday's loss with a 101-91 win over the Hornets on Wednesday night, when it found some help for Spencer Dinwiddie, who is starting for Irving. Jarrett Allen led the Nets with season highs of 22 points and 17 rebounds and helped them compensate for shooting 40 percent and scoring just 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn is 2-4 in its last six games, since Irving scored 33 points in Portland on Nov. 8. In those games, the offense has faltered at times by averaging 103.8 points, shooting 42.2 percent and 25.8 percent from 3-point range.

"Offensively we are going to have to find something," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. "We're just really struggling, five, six, seven games now. We've got to find a way to generate offense."

Sacramento is hardly struggling to score these days and has reversed course from an 0-5 start. The Kings notched their first win three weeks ago by beating the Jazz on a tip-in from Harrison Barnes and are 6-2 in their last eight games.

In losing their first five games, the Kings averaged 98.6 points, shot 41 percent from the field and hit 33.1 percent from 3-point range. During their turnaround, the Kings are significantly improved in all three areas, averaging 110 points, shooting 47.3 percent and 41.1 percent from 3-point range.

They are hoping to keep it rolling heading into a road-heavy swing. Friday starts a four-game road trip and a stretch where the Kings play 12 of their next 16 games on the road.

Sacramento headed into its road trip with a 120-116 win Tuesday night over the Phoenix Suns when Bogdan Bogdanovic hit career highs of seven 3-pointers and 31 points. Bogdanovic's night compensated for a quiet effort from Buddy Hield, who was held to 12 points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Sacramento's latest win was much closer than it would have liked, as it led by 26 at one point before holding on.

"Hopefully we learned a lesson and still got a win," Kings coach Luke Walton said. "I know it didn't feel great the way we played in the second half, but NBA games are never over, and our guys stuck together and scrapped it out."

Bogdanovic and Hield also are showing the same reversals as the Kings from the 0-5 start.

Bogdanovic shot 27.8 percent overall and 26.7 percent from 3-point range while averaging 9.2 points in the first five games, while Hield shot 35 percent in those games.

In the last eight , Bogdanovic is averaging 18.5 points on 51.5 percent shooting and 52.5 percent from deep. In those games, Hield is averaging 21.4 points, shooting 45.3 percent and hitting 38.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
27.6 Min. Per Game 27.6
18.6 Pts. Per Game 18.6
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
41.6 Field Goal % 42.0
40.7 Three Point % 40.4
88.9 Free Throw % 84.6
  jump shot 9:36
+ 2 Theo Pinson made jump shot 9:49
  Defensive rebound by Iman Shumpert 10:02
  Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:05
+ 3 Garrett Temple made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Theo Pinson 10:20
  Personal foul on Buddy Hield 10:24
  Personal foul on Nemanja Bjelica 10:34
+ 2 Wenyen Gabriel made dunk, assist by Buddy Hield 10:46
+ 2 Theo Pinson made finger-roll layup 10:58
  Defensive rebound by Joe Harris 11:04
  Wenyen Gabriel missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:07
Team Stats
Points 75 96
Field Goals 31-69 (44.9%) 35-68 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 11-30 (36.7%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 15-23 (65.2%)
Total Rebounds 34 47
Offensive 6 10
Defensive 23 28
Team 5 9
Assists 21 21
Steals 5 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 20 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
B. Hield SG 24
16 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
S. Dinwiddie PG 8
19 PTS, 1 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 6-7 232621575
home team logo Nets 6-8 2630301096
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 6-7 105.6 PPG 42.5 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Nets 6-8 113.5 PPG 47.9 RPG 22.9 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 14.8 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.2 APG 47.2 FG%
J. Harris SG 12.9 PPG 3.8 RPG 1.9 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Barnes SF 18 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
J. Harris SG 22 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
44.9 FG% 51.5
18.2 3PT FG% 36.7
75.0 FT% 65.2
Kings
Starters
H. Barnes
J. James
N. Bjelica
R. Holmes
Y. Ferrell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Barnes 18 5 0 7/12 0/2 4/4 1 28 0 0 2 0 5 -17 21
J. James 10 3 1 4/9 2/3 0/2 1 23 1 0 1 0 3 -10 15
N. Bjelica 9 6 2 4/9 1/5 0/0 4 26 1 0 1 1 5 -14 19
R. Holmes 7 8 2 3/4 0/0 1/2 4 22 1 1 1 4 4 -6 20
Y. Ferrell 4 2 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 2 -11 10
On Bench
H. Giles
W. Gabriel
D. Dedmon
D. Jeffries
B. Bogdanovic
C. Swanigan
K. Guy
D. Fox
M. Bagley III
T. Ariza
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Giles 4 0 2 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 -1 7
W. Gabriel 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -5 2
D. Dedmon 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 -9 3
D. Jeffries 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0 -1 1
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 29 21 31/69 4/22 9/12 20 132 5 1 13 6 23 -74 98
Nets
Starters
J. Harris
G. Temple
T. Pinson
I. Shumpert
D. Jordan
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harris 22 4 1 8/11 5/7 1/3 1 23 0 2 1 1 3 +20 29
G. Temple 16 2 3 5/12 4/9 2/2 2 29 2 0 1 0 2 +17 25
T. Pinson 7 2 3 3/7 0/1 1/2 0 17 1 0 1 0 2 +13 15
I. Shumpert 5 4 1 2/5 0/2 1/1 0 18 1 0 1 2 2 +13 11
D. Jordan 2 9 3 1/2 0/0 0/2 3 15 1 0 0 4 5 +14 18
On Bench
D. Musa
K. Durant
K. Irving
C. LeVert
H. Ellenson
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
D. Nwaba
N. Claxton
R. Kurucs
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Musa 6 4 1 1/2 0/1 4/6 1 15 0 0 0 1 3 +5 12
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. LeVert - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ellenson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Nwaba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Kurucs - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 38 21 35/68 11/30 15/23 11 117 7 2 11 10 28 +82 110
