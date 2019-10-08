No Text
DAL
HOU
No Text
Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
J. Harden
13 SG
|37.1
|Min. Per Game
|37.1
|38.3
|Pts. Per Game
|38.3
|7.8
|Ast. Per Game
|7.8
|5.9
|Reb. Per Game
|5.9
|49.5
|Field Goal %
|43.6
|48.7
|Three Point %
|42.3
|81.7
|Free Throw %
|86.3
|DAL team rebound
|0:14
|Austin Rivers missed layup, blocked by Dwight Powell
|0:14
|Offensive rebound by Austin Rivers
|0:15
|Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:18
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein
|0:21
|Justin Jackson missed reverse layup
|0:23
|+ 3
|Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clemons
|0:48
|Defensive rebound by Chris Clemons
|0:50
|Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:54
|Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson
|1:08
|Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|137
|123
|Field Goals
|49-101 (48.5%)
|45-98 (45.9%)
|3-Pointers
|17-44 (38.6%)
|10-44 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|22-28 (78.6%)
|23-31 (74.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|59
|60
|Offensive
|12
|14
|Defensive
|35
|38
|Team
|12
|8
|Assists
|28
|26
|Steals
|9
|7
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|22
|26
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|
|48.5
|FG%
|45.9
|
|
|38.6
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|74.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|L. Doncic
|41
|6
|10
|15/29
|5/14
|6/8
|3
|34
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|+21
|64
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|31
|4
|5
|10/18
|5/11
|6/7
|1
|38
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|+12
|46
|K. Porzingis
|23
|13
|3
|9/17
|2/5
|3/4
|5
|33
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|+32
|44
|D. Finney-Smith
|12
|10
|1
|4/11
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|32
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|+15
|25
|D. Powell
|2
|5
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|25
|1
|2
|2
|1
|4
|-15
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Kleber
|11
|2
|1
|3/5
|2/4
|3/3
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|+7
|13
|D. Wright
|9
|4
|5
|4/11
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-5
|22
|J. Brunson
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|5
|J. Jackson
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+5
|5
|S. Curry
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|6
|J. Barea
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cleveland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Marjanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Roby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Broekhoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|137
|47
|28
|49/101
|17/44
|22/28
|22
|235
|9
|5
|14
|12
|35
|+70
|240
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Harden
|32
|9
|11
|11/24
|2/15
|8/10
|5
|41
|1
|0
|6
|1
|8
|-12
|58
|R. Westbrook
|27
|5
|6
|8/20
|2/5
|9/10
|5
|37
|1
|0
|4
|0
|5
|-23
|41
|C. Capela
|21
|22
|3
|10/16
|0/0
|1/5
|3
|35
|2
|0
|1
|10
|12
|-11
|50
|P. Tucker
|16
|5
|2
|7/10
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|35
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|-9
|28
|D. House Jr.
|16
|2
|0
|5/12
|3/8
|3/4
|3
|34
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-7
|19
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Rivers
|4
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|-9
|9
|G. Clark
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+5
|3
|B. McLemore
|2
|5
|0
|0/6
|0/6
|2/2
|2
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|+4
|8
|I. Hartenstein
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+5
|3
|T. Sefolosha
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-9
|0
|C. Clemons
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+5
|6
|T. Chandler
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-9
|0
|E. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|123
|52
|26
|45/98
|10/44
|23/31
|26
|233
|7
|2
|11
|14
|38
|-70
|225