DAL
HOU

No Text

No Text
Key Players
L. Doncic
77 SF
J. Harden
13 SG
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
38.3 Pts. Per Game 38.3
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
5.9 Reb. Per Game 5.9
49.5 Field Goal % 43.6
48.7 Three Point % 42.3
81.7 Free Throw % 86.3
  DAL team rebound 0:14
  Austin Rivers missed layup, blocked by Dwight Powell 0:14
  Offensive rebound by Austin Rivers 0:15
  Chris Clemons missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:18
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Hartenstein 0:21
  Justin Jackson missed reverse layup 0:23
+ 3 Gary Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clemons 0:48
  Defensive rebound by Chris Clemons 0:50
  Delon Wright missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:54
  Defensive rebound by Justin Jackson 1:08
  Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
Team Stats
Points 137 123
Field Goals 49-101 (48.5%) 45-98 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 17-44 (38.6%) 10-44 (22.7%)
Free Throws 22-28 (78.6%) 23-31 (74.2%)
Total Rebounds 59 60
Offensive 12 14
Defensive 35 38
Team 12 8
Assists 28 26
Steals 9 7
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 22 26
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Doncic SF 77
41 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
J. Harden SG 13
32 PTS, 9 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo Mavericks 11-5 45332732137
home team logo Rockets 11-6 29313528123
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Toyota Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Mavericks 11-5 117.9 PPG 47.8 RPG 25.1 APG
home team logo Rockets 11-6 117.9 PPG 46.9 RPG 21.0 APG
Key Players
L. Doncic SF 29.9 PPG 10.4 RPG 9.7 APG 49.3 FG%
J. Harden SG 38.3 PPG 5.9 RPG 7.8 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Doncic SF 41 PTS 6 REB 10 AST
J. Harden SG 32 PTS 9 REB 11 AST
48.5 FG% 45.9
38.6 3PT FG% 22.7
78.6 FT% 74.2
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
T. Hardaway Jr.
K. Porzingis
D. Finney-Smith
D. Powell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Doncic 41 6 10 15/29 5/14 6/8 3 34 2 1 6 0 6 +21 64
T. Hardaway Jr. 31 4 5 10/18 5/11 6/7 1 38 2 0 1 2 2 +12 46
K. Porzingis 23 13 3 9/17 2/5 3/4 5 33 2 1 1 4 9 +32 44
D. Finney-Smith 12 10 1 4/11 2/5 2/2 3 32 1 1 1 3 7 +15 25
D. Powell 2 5 1 1/1 0/0 0/2 3 25 1 2 2 1 4 -15 10
Bench
M. Kleber
D. Wright
J. Brunson
J. Jackson
S. Curry
J. Barea
C. Lee
A. Cleveland
B. Marjanovic
J. Reaves
I. Roby
R. Broekhoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Kleber 11 2 1 3/5 2/4 3/3 4 25 0 0 2 0 2 +7 13
D. Wright 9 4 5 4/11 0/2 1/1 1 22 0 0 1 2 2 -5 22
J. Brunson 3 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +1 5
J. Jackson 3 2 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 +5 5
S. Curry 2 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 1 -3 6
J. Barea - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Cleveland - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reaves - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Roby - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Broekhoff - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 137 47 28 49/101 17/44 22/28 22 235 9 5 14 12 35 +70 240
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
R. Westbrook
C. Capela
P. Tucker
D. House Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 32 9 11 11/24 2/15 8/10 5 41 1 0 6 1 8 -12 58
R. Westbrook 27 5 6 8/20 2/5 9/10 5 37 1 0 4 0 5 -23 41
C. Capela 21 22 3 10/16 0/0 1/5 3 35 2 0 1 10 12 -11 50
P. Tucker 16 5 2 7/10 2/5 0/0 2 35 2 1 0 1 4 -9 28
D. House Jr. 16 2 0 5/12 3/8 3/4 3 34 1 0 0 1 1 -7 19
Bench
A. Rivers
G. Clark
B. McLemore
I. Hartenstein
T. Sefolosha
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
E. Gordon
M. Frazier
Nene
G. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 4 1 2 2/7 0/3 0/0 5 22 0 0 0 1 0 -9 9
G. Clark 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 +5 3
B. McLemore 2 5 0 0/6 0/6 2/2 2 21 0 1 0 0 5 +4 8
I. Hartenstein 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 +5 3
T. Sefolosha 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
C. Clemons 0 2 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 +5 6
T. Chandler 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 52 26 45/98 10/44 23/31 26 233 7 2 11 14 38 -70 225
NBA Scores