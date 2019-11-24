MEM
Short-handed Pacers look to extend streak vs. Grizzlies

  • Nov 24, 2019

The Indiana Pacers aren't going to let the injury bug slow them down.

Winners of two in a row and nine of their last 12, the short-handed Pacers aim to continue their torrid stretch on Monday when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in Indianapolis.

Indiana opened its four-game homestand with a 111-106 victory over Orlando on Saturday, a win achieved without Malcolm Brogdon after the former NBA Rookie of the Year sat out his third straight game because of a bad back.

The Pacers have played the entire season thus far without All-Star guard Victor Oladipo, who is on a lengthy journey in his rehabilitation from surgery to repair a torn ACL that ended his 2018-19 campaign.

"It just shows the talent we have here. We've got a bunch of professionals on this team, on and off the court, and they prove it each day," T.J. McConnell told the Indianapolis Star.

Aaron Holiday drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds remaining on Saturday and Domantas Sabonis collected 25 points and nine rebounds as Indiana defeated Orlando for the second time this month.

"(Holiday's) showing more and more confidence out there and taking his shot," Pacers coach Nate McMillan said. "I didn't think he forced anything tonight. He had some good looks that he missed in the first half but those five points he scored late in the game was big for us."

Indiana benefited from six players finishing with double-digit scoring, including Jeremy Lamb pumping in 14 points in his return from a seven-game absence with a sprained ankle.

Doug McDermott made three 3-pointers en route to matching Holiday with a 13-point performance, while Justin Holiday had 12 and Myles Turner added 10.

"We put a lot of effort into that game," McDermott said, per the Indianapolis Star. "After four days of practice, we were ready to play. It's good to come out with a 'W.'"

The Grizzlies answered a three-game winning streak by losing their third straight contest, courtesy of a 109-108 setback versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

Memphis, however, had a chance to pull out the victory with the ball in its hands on the final possession, only to botch an inbounds pass.

Rookie Ja Morant scored 26 points on an efficient 10-for-16 shooting performance while adding six assists and five steals. That effort allowed the 20-year-old Morant to become the first NBA rookie to record at least 25 points, five assists and five steals in a game since John Wall on Nov. 2, 2010.

"(I'm) never satisfied with losing, but I can say that I'm proud of how we played (Saturday). We played together, competed 'til the end. We just came up short," said Morant, who was the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

Jae Crowder added 21 for Memphis, which hasn't been shy about testing its range from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies made their first eight 3-point attempts and connected on double-digit threes from distance for the eighth time in their last nine games.

Key Players
J. Morant
12 PG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
19.1 Pts. Per Game 19.1
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
13.4 Reb. Per Game 13.4
46.8 Field Goal % 50.5
47.2 Three Point % 49.7
75.4 Free Throw % 85.5
  Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks 8:25
  T.J. McConnell missed jump shot 8:28
+ 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made jump shot, assist by Solomon Hill 8:53
+ 2 Doug McDermott made finger-roll layup 9:10
  Offensive rebound by Doug McDermott 9:11
  Justin Holiday missed dunk 9:11
  Offensive rebound by Justin Holiday 9:11
  Aaron Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot 9:15
  Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell 9:17
  Jaren Jackson Jr. missed driving dunk, blocked by Goga Bitadze 9:20
  Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen 9:28
Team Stats
Points 37 48
Field Goals 16-29 (55.2%) 21-32 (65.6%)
3-Pointers 3-6 (50.0%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 9 17
Offensive 2 5
Defensive 5 10
Team 2 2
Assists 9 14
Steals 3 2
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 3 5
Fouls 4 4
Technicals 0 0
J. Jackson Jr. PF 13
14 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
D. Sabonis PF 11
6 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1234T
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
Key Players
J. Jackson Jr. PF 14.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.1 APG 46.9 FG%
T. Warren SF 16.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.1 APG 47.2 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Jackson Jr. PF 14 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
T. Warren SF 10 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
55.2 FG% 65.6
50.0 3PT FG% 60.0
50.0 FT% 0
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Allen
D. Brooks
J. Morant
S. Hill
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 14 1 1 5/7 2/3 2/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 1 +1 17
G. Allen 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
D. Brooks 2 4 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 2 2 +5 6
J. Morant 2 1 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 10 2 0 0 0 1 +1 9
S. Hill 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -3 4
On Court
J. Jackson Jr.
G. Allen
D. Brooks
J. Morant
S. Hill
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 14 1 1 5/7 2/3 2/2 2 8 0 0 0 0 1 +1 17
G. Allen 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
D. Brooks 2 4 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 2 2 +5 6
J. Morant 2 1 2 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 10 2 0 0 0 1 +1 9
S. Hill 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 -3 4
On Bench
B. Clarke
K. Anderson
M. Guduric
T. Jones
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
D. Melton
J. Konchar
A. Iguodala
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Clarke 11 0 0 5/5 1/1 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0 -12 10
K. Anderson 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0 -13 3
M. Guduric 2 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -12 2
T. Jones 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 -12 2
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Melton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 7 9 16/29 3/6 2/4 4 58 3 0 3 2 5 -47 58
Starters
A. Holiday
D. Sabonis
D. McDermott
G. Bitadze
T. McConnell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Holiday 8 1 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 +11 9
D. Sabonis 6 4 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 1 3 -2 14
D. McDermott 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 +2 5
G. Bitadze 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 +2 3
T. McConnell 0 4 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 2 2 +3 10
On Court
A. Holiday
D. Sabonis
D. McDermott
G. Bitadze
T. McConnell
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Holiday 8 1 0 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 +11 9
D. Sabonis 6 4 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 1 1 3 -2 14
D. McDermott 4 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0 +2 5
G. Bitadze 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 +2 3
T. McConnell 0 4 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 2 2 +3 10
On Bench
J. Holiday
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
B. Bowen
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Holiday 6 1 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 0 +13 11
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Leaf - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 48 15 14 21/32 6/10 0/0 4 34 2 1 5 5 10 +29 52
