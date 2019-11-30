GS
ORL

Magic hope to turn page against struggling Warriors

  • FLM
  • Nov 30, 2019

The Orlando Magic hope to continue to write a new chapter against the Golden State Warriors when the struggling clubs meet Sunday night.

The Warriors had won 11 straight against the Magic until suffering a 103-96 loss at Orlando last February.

That run had included consecutive blowout wins in Florida by 13, 15, 16, 20 and 21 points.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr chose to rest Kevin Durant in the February meeting and is demonstrating this season that player health -- winning season or losing season -- remains a priority.

Even though the Warriors had rallied themselves into position to possibly take Miami to the wire on Friday, Kerr sat his best healthy player, Draymond Green, for all but three of the final 18 1/2 minutes of a generally competitive game that the Warriors went on to lose 122-105.

"We've purposely kept him under 24 minutes per game," Kerr explained to reporters afterward. "I don't think we need to play him big, heavy minutes in a season like this where we're obviously playing for the future. But he needs to be on the floor to help guide these young players. We have to find a balance for him to make an impact on this team but not wear him down at the same time."

The Magic appear likely to catch another break in that Kerr indicated Friday that starting center Kevon Looney, who has been deemed ready to return to action, will be given the first night of a back-to-back off Sunday instead of possibly having him sit the second night in Atlanta.

Looney has missed the past 19 games -- he played only in the opener on Oct. 24 -- with a neuropathy issue that has created hamstring pain.

While the Warriors seek to avoid a fifth losing streak already this season, the Magic will attempt to salvage a split in a homestand featuring both of last year's NBA Finalists.

Orlando only can hope for better things from Aaron Gordon, who looked rusty in a 90-83 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night after a three-game layoff caused by a sprained ankle.

Gordon missed nine of his 11 shots and finished with just eight points on a night when Orlando was limited to 34.6 percent shooting.

"Offense is hard right now," Magic coach Steve Clifford assured reporters afterward. "We're doing some better things, but again, the turnovers (hurt)."

Both teams have had offensive problems this season -- Orlando's (42.3 percent shooting, 31.1 percent on threes) slightly bigger than Golden State's (43.2 percent shooting, 32.9 percent on threes).

History indicates having Gordon available to face the Warriors should help the Magic. The former prep standout in the San Francisco Bay Area has torched his former hometown club for 22 and 29 points in their past two visits to Orlando, mixing in 22 rebounds.

The Magic have been nothing if not predictable in their 10 home games so far. They've won six of the 10, with five of the victories coming against losing teams (Cleveland, New York, Memphis, San Antonio and Washington).

Their four home losses have all been against big-time winners (Milwaukee, Denver, Indiana and Toronto).

The Warriors (4-16) bring the league's worst record to town.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
E. Paschall
7 PF
E. Fournier
10 SG
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
50.0 Field Goal % 47.5
49.8 Three Point % 47.0
81.7 Free Throw % 85.1
  Personal foul on Marquese Chriss 7:42
  Personal foul on Ky Bowman 7:49
+ 3 Glenn Robinson III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ky Bowman 7:58
  Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman 8:05
  D.J. Augustin missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:08
  Defensive rebound by Terrence Ross 8:13
  Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot 8:15
  Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss 8:31
  Aaron Gordon missed free throw 8:31
  Shooting foul on Omari Spellman 8:31
+ 2 Terrence Ross made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon 8:31
Team Stats
Points 79 77
Field Goals 32-77 (41.6%) 29-73 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 9-29 (31.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 50 48
Offensive 13 10
Defensive 27 26
Team 10 12
Assists 19 18
Steals 5 6
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 13 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
W. Cauley-Stein C 2
11 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
E. Fournier SG 10
27 PTS, 1 REB
1234T
away team logo Warriors 4-16 222920879
home team logo Magic 7-11 262521577
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 4-16 107.3 PPG 43.4 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Magic 7-11 101.1 PPG 45.6 RPG 22.1 APG
Key Players
E. Paschall PF 17.0 PPG 5.2 RPG 1.6 APG 50.0 FG%
E. Fournier SG 18.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.4 APG 46.5 FG%
Top Scorers
E. Paschall PF 16 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
E. Fournier SG 27 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
41.6 FG% 39.7
21.1 3PT FG% 31.0
78.6 FT% 62.5
Warriors
Starters
G. Robinson III
K. Bowman
O. Spellman
M. Chriss
J. Poole
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Robinson III 16 3 1 7/13 2/5 0/0 0 29 0 0 1 1 2 +6 20
K. Bowman 10 3 4 4/11 1/2 1/1 2 25 0 0 1 2 1 -2 20
O. Spellman 7 6 0 3/7 0/2 1/1 1 15 0 0 1 2 4 +4 12
M. Chriss 3 6 1 0/2 0/1 3/4 2 21 0 2 0 0 6 +8 13
J. Poole 1 0 0 0/8 0/4 1/2 0 15 0 1 0 0 0 +2 2
On Court
G. Robinson III
K. Bowman
O. Spellman
M. Chriss
J. Poole
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Robinson III 16 3 1 7/13 2/5 0/0 0 29 0 0 1 1 2 +6 20
K. Bowman 10 3 4 4/11 1/2 1/1 2 25 0 0 1 2 1 -2 20
O. Spellman 7 6 0 3/7 0/2 1/1 1 15 0 0 1 2 4 +4 12
M. Chriss 3 6 1 0/2 0/1 3/4 2 21 0 2 0 0 6 +8 13
J. Poole 1 0 0 0/8 0/4 1/2 0 15 0 1 0 0 0 +2 2
On Bench
K. Thompson
S. Curry
D. Russell
K. Looney
D. Lee
J. Evans
A. Smailagic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Russell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Smailagic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 40 19 32/77 4/19 11/14 13 105 5 4 9 13 27 +18 67
Magic
Starters
T. Ross
A. Gordon
M. Fultz
K. Birch
D. Augustin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 16 3 1 7/11 2/6 0/0 1 21 1 1 0 0 3 -3 23
A. Gordon 6 5 4 2/10 1/5 1/3 2 29 0 0 3 1 4 -8 16
M. Fultz 6 4 7 2/8 0/1 2/3 0 22 0 0 0 1 3 +3 24
K. Birch 4 6 2 2/4 0/0 0/2 2 22 2 0 1 4 2 +1 15
D. Augustin 0 5 4 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 5 -6 11
On Court
T. Ross
A. Gordon
M. Fultz
K. Birch
D. Augustin
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 16 3 1 7/11 2/6 0/0 1 21 1 1 0 0 3 -3 23
A. Gordon 6 5 4 2/10 1/5 1/3 2 29 0 0 3 1 4 -8 16
M. Fultz 6 4 7 2/8 0/1 2/3 0 22 0 0 0 1 3 +3 24
K. Birch 4 6 2 2/4 0/0 0/2 2 22 2 0 1 4 2 +1 15
D. Augustin 0 5 4 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 5 -6 11
On Bench
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
M. Frazier Jr.
N. Vucevic
A. Aminu
A. Jefferson
M. Carter-Williams
B. Johnson
J. Magette
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bamba 4 3 0 2/7 0/3 0/0 4 17 0 1 0 1 2 -3 8
W. Iwundu 2 1 0 0/2 0/0 2/2 0 10 1 0 0 1 0 +3 4
M. Frazier Jr. 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
N. Vucevic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Aminu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Carter-Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Magette - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 36 18 29/73 9/29 10/16 14 143 6 6 10 10 26 -15 101
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores