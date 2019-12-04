DEN
NY

Knicks, Nuggets looking to rebound after tough losses

  • FLM
  • Dec 04, 2019

One team coming off a disheartening defeat encounters another that's hit rock bottom when the Denver Nuggets visit the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Both teams bring losing streaks into a meeting that tips off a four-game Eastern swing for the Nuggets while serving as the opener of a two-game homestand for the Knicks.

Each club stumbled in a brush with fame in its most recent game.

The Nuggets watched as LeBron James and Anthony Davis dominated them for 25 points apiece in a 105-96 home loss Tuesday night in a highly anticipated duel of Western Conference heavyweights.

The Knicks also ran face-first into an NBA superstar and got flattened by Giannis Antetokounmpo's 29 points in 22 minutes in a 132-88 road shellacking dealt by the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

While the Nuggets had four hours in the air to replay what went wrong on their flight to New York on Wednesday, Knicks coach David Fizdale needed about five seconds after Monday's game to make his assessment of the debacle in Milwaukee.

"Personally, I think we didn't come in with an idea we could beat this team from the beginning,'' Fizdale told reporters. "That's what was most disappointing. They got whatever they wanted, whenever they wanted. We never took a real stand.''

The Nuggets are 13-5, and the Knicks are 4-17, but the clubs have more in common than what the records might indicate.

Denver's trip continues to Boston, Brooklyn and Philadelphia, all teams that visited Colorado earlier this season and left with narrow defeats. The Nuggets beat the Celtics 96-92, the Nets 101-93 and the 76ers 100-97.

All will have revenge motivation when Denver hits town on this East Coast swing.

The Knicks have no such motivation, but they do have the knowledge that their past three home opponents have been those same three clubs -- Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Boston.

They were competitive against them all, losing 103-101 to the Nets, 101-95 to the 76ers and 113-104 to the Celtics.

If the Knicks have an advantage in what, on paper, appears to be a one-sided matchup, it's in bench play. Their reserves rank 13th in the NBA with 37.5 points per game this season, while their Nuggets counterparts rate just 22nd-best in scoring (33.7).

All five Nuggets reserves had negative plus/minus figures in the loss to the Lakers.

Another potential issue for Denver is center Nikola Jokic, who has averaged just 9.0 points in his past four games, shot just 7-for-23 in his past two and hasn't made a 3-pointer in his past five outings, missing all 10 attempts.

"Right now, I cannot make shots," Jokic said to reporters after Tuesday's game. "It is what it is."

The Nuggets have lost two straight after having won six in a row. The Knicks, meanwhile, have lost seven in a row, including four straight at home.

Denver has beaten New York in eight of their past nine meetings, including 111-93 at Madison Square Garden last March.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
N. Jokic
15 C
J. Randle
30 PF
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
17.3 Pts. Per Game 17.3
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
8.7 Reb. Per Game 8.7
45.1 Field Goal % 44.2
45.0 Three Point % 44.4
77.6 Free Throw % 66.1
  Turnover on Wayne Ellington 2:19
  Bad pass turnover on Malik Beasley, stolen by Wayne Ellington 2:22
  Personal foul on Bobby Portis 2:27
+ 1 Dennis Smith Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:42
  NY team rebound 2:42
  Dennis Smith Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 2:42
  Shooting foul on Monte Morris 2:42
  Defensive rebound by Bobby Portis 2:47
  Will Barton missed floating jump shot 2:48
+ 2 Mitchell Robinson made dunk, assist by Dennis Smith Jr. 3:10
  Defensive rebound by Dennis Smith Jr. 3:17
Team Stats
Points 91 68
Field Goals 35-60 (58.3%) 25-57 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 15-24 (62.5%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 10-13 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 30
Offensive 5 3
Defensive 25 20
Team 7 7
Assists 28 19
Steals 5 4
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 6 9
Fouls 11 11
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
N. Jokic C 15
6 PTS, 10 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
R. Barrett SF 9
9 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 13-5 333424-91
home team logo Knicks 4-17 271823-68
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 13-5 106.1 PPG 46.9 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Knicks 4-17 100.9 PPG 44.7 RPG 19.6 APG
Key Players
W. Barton SG 14.8 PPG 7.3 RPG 3.5 APG 44.1 FG%
M. Robinson C 8.5 PPG 6.6 RPG 0.6 APG 67.9 FG%
Top Scorers
W. Barton SG 17 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
M. Robinson C 16 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
58.3 FG% 43.9
62.5 3PT FG% 28.6
46.2 FT% 76.9
Nuggets
Starters
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
J. Grant
N. Jokic
M. Morris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 13 1 0 5/6 3/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1 +23 13
J. Hernangomez 9 1 3 3/6 3/4 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 +12 16
J. Grant 7 0 1 3/5 1/3 0/3 2 12 0 0 0 0 0 +10 9
N. Jokic 6 10 8 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 24 0 1 0 1 9 +12 33
M. Morris 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 1 0 0 2 +13 10
On Court
M. Beasley
J. Hernangomez
J. Grant
N. Jokic
M. Morris
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Beasley 13 1 0 5/6 3/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 1 +23 13
J. Hernangomez 9 1 3 3/6 3/4 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 +12 16
J. Grant 7 0 1 3/5 1/3 0/3 2 12 0 0 0 0 0 +10 9
N. Jokic 6 10 8 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 24 0 1 0 1 9 +12 33
M. Morris 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 1 0 0 2 +13 10
On Bench
M. Plumlee
P. Dozier
V. Cancar
T. Craig
J. Vanderbilt
M. Porter Jr.
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Plumlee 3 3 4 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 8 2 0 1 0 3 +11 15
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Cancar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Craig - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Vanderbilt - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 30 28 35/60 15/24 6/13 11 75 5 4 6 5 25 +81 96
Knicks
Starters
M. Robinson
M. Morris
B. Portis
D. Smith Jr.
W. Ellington
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 16 5 0 6/6 0/0 4/4 0 15 0 1 0 1 4 -7 22
M. Morris 10 2 2 4/12 2/8 0/0 2 25 0 1 0 0 2 -14 17
B. Portis 5 3 0 1/3 0/2 3/3 2 12 0 0 1 0 3 -5 7
D. Smith Jr. 1 2 2 0/4 0/2 1/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 -3 7
W. Ellington 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 +6 2
On Court
M. Robinson
M. Morris
B. Portis
D. Smith Jr.
W. Ellington
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Robinson 16 5 0 6/6 0/0 4/4 0 15 0 1 0 1 4 -7 22
M. Morris 10 2 2 4/12 2/8 0/0 2 25 0 1 0 0 2 -14 17
B. Portis 5 3 0 1/3 0/2 3/3 2 12 0 0 1 0 3 -5 7
D. Smith Jr. 1 2 2 0/4 0/2 1/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 2 -3 7
W. Ellington 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 1 0 1 0 0 +6 2
On Bench
D. Dotson
K. Knox
E. Payton
R. Bullock
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
I. Brazdeikis
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dotson 3 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -1 6
K. Knox 3 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 0 0 -9 4
E. Payton 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 2 0 1 -7 3
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 23 19 25/57 8/28 10/13 11 81 4 5 9 3 20 -40 68
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores