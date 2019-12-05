SAC
SA

Spurs aim to ride momentum vs. Kings

  • FLM
  • Dec 05, 2019

The San Antonio Spurs have been uncharacteristically up of late while mostly down this season, with their limited success over the first quarter of the campaign overshadowed by late game swoons, poor defense and inconsistent 3-point shooting.

There have been real signs of life, such as a win at home last week over the Los Angeles Clippers and Tuesday night's 135-133 double-overtime victory against Houston.

The Spurs will look to build on those wins on Friday when they host the Sacramento Kings.

San Antonio withstood a 50-point game from James Harden and a triple-double by Russell Westbrook to eke out the victory over the Rockets after losing by 34 points in Detroit two days earlier. The Spurs lost 12 of their previous 15 games after starting the season with a 4-1 mark.

With his team trailing by 22 in the third quarter Tuesday, second-year guard Lonnie Walker IV sparked San Antonio's comeback by scoring eight unanswered points to help the Spurs pull into a tie at 115 at the end of regulation.

Walker made 7 of 8 shots to score 19 of his career-high 28 points in the fourth quarter.

"It was confidence," Walker said, when asked about his big fourth quarter. "My teammates kept me going and once I started feeling it, you know, I'm just going to let it go and play my game."

Bryn Forbes (25) and DeMar DeRozan (23) finished right behind Walker in the scoring column. Rudy Gay and Derrick White added 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the win. Center Jakob Poltl, starting in place of the injured LaMarcus Aldridge, finished with a career-best 15 rebounds and a personal-high tying five blocks in 41 minutes.

"I think the whole team, with the schedule they've had, they deserve a lot of credit for just playing the game and hanging in there tonight," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said

The Kings head to San Antonio on the heels of a 127-116 loss in Portland on Wednesday. Sacramento led late in the third quarter before the Trail Blazers took charge in the fourth.

Richaun Holmes scored a career-best 28 points on 11-of-14 shooting and collected 10 rebounds for the Kings. Buddy Hield recorded 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Sacramento, which dropped its 12th consecutive game in Portland.

"They made some shots to kind of break our backs there in the fourth quarter, but I feel like we competed all the way through," Holmes said.

Nemanja Bjelica added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who have lost four of their past five games. Yogi Ferrell scored 13 points while Trevor Ariza and Cory Joseph chipped in 11 apiece in the loss.

Sacramento played without Bogdan Bogdanovic (hamstring) and starters De'Aaron Fox (ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (thumb).

"A lot of what we built we built around having certain guys, and they haven't been with us," Kings coach Luke Walton said. "That's why I go back to giving our guys credit. They've adjusted, they've adapted, continued to work."

The Kings won all three meetings between the teams last season to sweep the Spurs for the first time in franchise history.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
D. DeRozan
10 SG
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
21.7 Pts. Per Game 21.7
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
40.9 Field Goal % 50.8
40.8 Three Point % 51.5
84.9 Free Throw % 81.3
  Full timeout called 0:56
+ 1 Patty Mills made 3rd of 3 free throws 0:56
  SA team rebound 0:56
  Patty Mills missed 2nd of 3 free throws 0:56
  SA team rebound 0:56
  Patty Mills missed 1st of 3 free throws 0:56
  Shooting foul on Cory Joseph 0:56
  Defensive rebound by Dejounte Murray 1:16
  Buddy Hield missed jump shot 1:19
  SAC team rebound 1:24
  Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
Team Stats
Points 102 103
Field Goals 39-97 (40.2%) 40-96 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 9-32 (28.1%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 61 60
Offensive 13 13
Defensive 36 39
Team 12 8
Assists 18 24
Steals 10 10
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 14 17
Fouls 20 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
R. Holmes PF 22
13 PTS, 14 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
15 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Kings 8-12 172530282102
home team logo Spurs 8-14 213117313103
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center San Antonio, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 8-12 104.9 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Spurs 8-14 112.0 PPG 45.8 RPG 24.5 APG
Key Players
H. Barnes SF 16.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.1 APG 48.5 FG%
L. Aldridge PF 18.9 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.5 APG 51.7 FG%
Top Scorers
H. Barnes SF 21 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
L. Aldridge PF 19 PTS 13 REB 1 AST
40.2 FG% 41.7
28.1 3PT FG% 34.4
83.3 FT% 70.6
Kings
Starters
H. Barnes
B. Hield
R. Holmes
T. Ariza
C. Joseph
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Barnes 21 10 5 6/15 0/0 9/11 1 41 0 0 4 1 9 +1 37
B. Hield 21 4 0 9/24 3/11 0/0 3 38 0 1 2 1 3 +3 24
R. Holmes 13 14 4 6/9 0/0 1/2 3 43 3 2 0 6 8 -6 40
T. Ariza 9 6 2 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 27 2 0 0 1 5 -4 21
C. Joseph 7 1 1 3/9 1/5 0/0 2 37 1 0 2 0 1 -3 9
On Court
H. Barnes
B. Hield
R. Holmes
T. Ariza
C. Joseph
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Barnes 21 10 5 6/15 0/0 9/11 1 41 0 0 4 1 9 +1 37
B. Hield 21 4 0 9/24 3/11 0/0 3 38 0 1 2 1 3 +3 24
R. Holmes 13 14 4 6/9 0/0 1/2 3 43 3 2 0 6 8 -6 40
T. Ariza 9 6 2 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 27 2 0 0 1 5 -4 21
C. Joseph 7 1 1 3/9 1/5 0/0 2 37 1 0 2 0 1 -3 9
On Bench
Y. Ferrell
B. Bogdanovic
D. Dedmon
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
J. James
K. Guy
D. Fox
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Y. Ferrell 17 0 3 6/11 0/1 5/5 1 23 1 0 1 0 0 -2 23
B. Bogdanovic 9 4 0 4/12 1/6 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 4 -8 13
D. Dedmon 0 1 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 4 8 0 0 2 0 1 +3 -1
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 49 18 39/97 9/32 15/18 20 238 10 3 14 13 36 -16 166
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
P. Mills
D. Murray
M. Belinelli
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 19 13 1 8/18 1/2 2/2 3 33 0 1 1 3 10 -2 34
D. DeRozan 15 10 6 5/14 3/5 2/3 3 38 2 0 3 1 9 +3 36
P. Mills 13 0 5 5/11 2/6 1/3 2 32 2 0 1 0 0 +8 24
D. Murray 12 7 3 4/9 0/2 4/4 3 30 3 0 4 2 5 +13 24
M. Belinelli 11 2 1 4/5 3/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2 +17 15
On Court
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
P. Mills
D. Murray
M. Belinelli
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 19 13 1 8/18 1/2 2/2 3 33 0 1 1 3 10 -2 34
D. DeRozan 15 10 6 5/14 3/5 2/3 3 38 2 0 3 1 9 +3 36
P. Mills 13 0 5 5/11 2/6 1/3 2 32 2 0 1 0 0 +8 24
D. Murray 12 7 3 4/9 0/2 4/4 3 30 3 0 4 2 5 +13 24
M. Belinelli 11 2 1 4/5 3/4 0/0 1 17 0 0 0 0 2 +17 15
On Bench
J. Poeltl
L. Walker IV
T. Lyles
D. Carroll
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Poeltl 13 3 1 5/5 0/0 3/5 1 18 0 3 0 2 1 +3 21
L. Walker IV 2 4 2 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 2 2 -7 8
T. Lyles 0 4 1 0/4 0/2 0/0 0 14 1 0 1 1 3 -2 6
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 52 24 40/96 11/32 12/17 16 193 10 5 17 13 39 +33 168
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores