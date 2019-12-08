Luka Doncic has put himself in exclusive company, joining Hall of Famers Oscar Robertson and Michael Jordan as the lone NBA players to record 18 straight games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Doncic will look to continue his torrid stretch as the Dallas Mavericks vie for their sixth straight victory in Sunday's home game against the Sacramento Kings.

The sophomore sensation matched Jordan's sterling 18-game run in 1988-89 after collecting 26 points, nine assists and six rebounds in three quarters of Saturday afternoon's 130-84 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans. Robertson holds the all-time record by accomplishing the feat in 29 consecutive contests.

The Mavericks scored a season-high 104 points over the first three quarters to allow Doncic -- and the majority of the starters -- to sit out the fourth and rest up for Sunday's contest.

Dallas has punctuated a sizzling 10-1 stretch with 48-, 46- and 42-point victories, marking the first time that the team has captured three wins of at least 40 points in a season in franchise history.

"Look, it's great to be winning games more consistently than the last three years," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. "That was the goal. But we've just got to keep our eye on the ball.

"It's all very tenuous. Patting ourselves on the back right now isn't the way to go."

Boban Marjanovic came off the bench to record season highs in points (15) and rebounds (16) on Saturday. An impressive performance to be certain, considering the towering 31-year-old entered the contest averaging 6.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 12.0 minutes of action.

"Can't stop Bobi. Once he gets the ball in the paint, you really can't do much about it," forward/center Kristaps Porzingis said.

While Doncic averaged 22.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in three games against Sacramento during his NBA Rookie of the Year season of 2018-19, the Kings walked away with a series sweep.

Sacramento is heading in the other direction this season with three straight losses, including the first two contests of a four-game road trip.

The Kings squandered a nine-point lead in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and dropped a 105-104 overtime decision in San Antonio on Friday.

"No, I'm not frustrated," shooting guard Buddy Hield said after his 23-point performance. "I mean again, make or miss it, you tell me Trevor (Ariza) is going to get open threes, two of them, I'll take that. But he got a nice rebound and had a clean look, too. I'll take that as well.

"That's not frustrating, what's frustrating is the turnovers at the end of the regulation. That's something that we can't do as a group."

Fellow guard Cory Joseph knows that all too well after two of his turnovers led to breakaway dunks to fuel the Spurs' comeback late in the fourth quarter.

"It was a tough one for us because we felt like we had it," the 28-year-old Joseph said. "We made, including myself, a couple of bonehead mistakes at the end."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.