TOR
PHI

Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
J. Embiid
21 C
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
12.7 Reb. Per Game 12.7
46.0 Field Goal % 45.9
45.9 Three Point % 45.8
81.6 Free Throw % 80.7
  Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry 0:00
  Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:05
  Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 0:07
  Al Horford missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:10
+ 1 Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws 0:10
  Personal foul on Norman Powell 0:10
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:14
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 0:14
  Personal foul on Ben Simmons 0:14
  Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle, stolen by Kyle Lowry 0:14
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup 0:17
Team Stats
Points 104 110
Field Goals 38-88 (43.2%) 40-79 (50.6%)
3-Pointers 11-33 (33.3%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 17-20 (85.0%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 50 47
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 29 34
Team 8 7
Assists 21 31
Steals 12 7
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 2 0
K. Lowry PG 7
26 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
B. Simmons PG 25
16 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST
1234T
away team logo Raptors 15-7 22202636104
home team logo 76ers 17-7 27302924110
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Raptors 15-7 112.9 PPG 46.1 RPG 25.8 APG
home team logo 76ers 17-7 110.2 PPG 46.4 RPG 26.8 APG
Key Players
K. Lowry PG 20.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 7.1 APG 43.9 FG%
T. Harris SF 18.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 3.1 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Lowry PG 26 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
T. Harris SF 26 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
43.2 FG% 50.6
33.3 3PT FG% 43.8
85.0 FT% 76.2
Raptors
Starters
K. Lowry
O. Anunoby
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
M. Gasol
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Lowry 26 6 5 7/14 4/8 8/9 4 37 2 0 4 2 4 0 40
O. Anunoby 19 10 2 8/14 2/4 1/1 2 35 4 1 0 3 7 +2 38
P. Siakam 16 7 2 7/18 0/4 2/3 1 36 1 0 1 3 4 0 27
F. VanVleet 2 1 2 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 12 1 0 1 0 1 0 7
M. Gasol 0 4 3 0/6 0/4 0/0 5 30 0 1 2 0 4 +9 9
Bench
S. Ibaka
R. Hollis-Jefferson
N. Powell
T. Davis
C. Boucher
M. Thomas
S. Johnson
P. McCaw
M. Miller
D. Hernandez
S. Ponds
O. Brissett
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 12 7 3 5/15 2/5 0/1 6 27 0 0 3 3 4 -2 22
R. Hollis-Jefferson 12 2 1 4/6 1/2 3/3 1 16 1 1 1 0 2 -16 17
N. Powell 8 2 0 3/8 1/4 1/1 2 22 2 1 4 1 1 -12 9
T. Davis 6 3 3 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 1 2 -8 15
C. Boucher 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -3 3
M. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ponds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Brissett - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 42 21 38/88 11/33 17/20 23 235 12 4 17 13 29 -30 187
76ers
Starters
T. Harris
B. Simmons
A. Horford
J. Embiid
F. Korkmaz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Harris 26 6 3 10/22 4/8 2/2 1 38 0 1 2 0 6 -6 37
B. Simmons 16 11 9 8/11 0/0 0/0 2 39 0 0 5 3 8 +4 40
A. Horford 11 4 5 5/9 0/2 1/2 3 31 1 2 0 0 4 -9 28
J. Embiid 10 8 6 3/7 0/1 4/6 2 30 1 1 7 1 7 -4 25
F. Korkmaz 3 2 2 1/6 1/4 0/0 2 26 1 0 0 0 2 -2 10
Bench
M. Thybulle
J. Ennis III
M. Scott
R. Neto
J. Richardson
K. O'Quinn
T. Burke
J. Bolden
M. Shayok
S. Milton
Z. Smith
N. Pelle
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Thybulle 20 2 3 6/9 5/8 3/3 4 31 3 1 3 1 1 +13 29
J. Ennis III 11 2 1 3/8 1/4 4/4 2 22 0 0 0 1 1 +19 15
M. Scott 8 2 1 2/4 2/4 2/4 1 9 1 0 0 0 2 +12 13
R. Neto 5 3 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 3 +3 10
J. Richardson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. O'Quinn - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bolden - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Shayok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Pelle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 40 31 40/79 14/32 16/21 18 236 7 5 17 6 34 +30 207
NBA Scores