No Text
TOR
PHI
No Text
Key Players
P. Siakam
43 PF
J. Embiid
21 C
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|22.6
|Pts. Per Game
|22.6
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|12.7
|Reb. Per Game
|12.7
|46.0
|Field Goal %
|45.9
|45.9
|Three Point %
|45.8
|81.6
|Free Throw %
|80.7
|Offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
|0:00
|Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:05
|Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
|0:07
|Al Horford missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:10
|+ 1
|Al Horford made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:10
|Personal foul on Norman Powell
|0:10
|+ 1
|Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:14
|+ 1
|Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:14
|Personal foul on Ben Simmons
|0:14
|Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle, stolen by Kyle Lowry
|0:14
|+ 2
|Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup
|0:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|104
|110
|Field Goals
|38-88 (43.2%)
|40-79 (50.6%)
|3-Pointers
|11-33 (33.3%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|17-20 (85.0%)
|16-21 (76.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|47
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|29
|34
|Team
|8
|7
|Assists
|21
|31
|Steals
|12
|7
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|17
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|2
|0
K. Lowry PG 7
26 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
B. Simmons PG 25
16 PTS, 11 REB, 9 AST
|
|43.2
|FG%
|50.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|85.0
|FT%
|76.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Lowry
|26
|6
|5
|7/14
|4/8
|8/9
|4
|37
|2
|0
|4
|2
|4
|0
|40
|O. Anunoby
|19
|10
|2
|8/14
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|35
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|+2
|38
|P. Siakam
|16
|7
|2
|7/18
|0/4
|2/3
|1
|36
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|0
|27
|F. VanVleet
|2
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7
|M. Gasol
|0
|4
|3
|0/6
|0/4
|0/0
|5
|30
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|+9
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Ibaka
|12
|7
|3
|5/15
|2/5
|0/1
|6
|27
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|-2
|22
|R. Hollis-Jefferson
|12
|2
|1
|4/6
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-16
|17
|N. Powell
|8
|2
|0
|3/8
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|22
|2
|1
|4
|1
|1
|-12
|9
|T. Davis
|6
|3
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-8
|15
|C. Boucher
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|3
|M. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. McCaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Hernandez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ponds
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Brissett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|104
|42
|21
|38/88
|11/33
|17/20
|23
|235
|12
|4
|17
|13
|29
|-30
|187
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Harris
|26
|6
|3
|10/22
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|38
|0
|1
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|37
|B. Simmons
|16
|11
|9
|8/11
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|39
|0
|0
|5
|3
|8
|+4
|40
|A. Horford
|11
|4
|5
|5/9
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|31
|1
|2
|0
|0
|4
|-9
|28
|J. Embiid
|10
|8
|6
|3/7
|0/1
|4/6
|2
|30
|1
|1
|7
|1
|7
|-4
|25
|F. Korkmaz
|3
|2
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-2
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Thybulle
|20
|2
|3
|6/9
|5/8
|3/3
|4
|31
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|+13
|29
|J. Ennis III
|11
|2
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|4/4
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+19
|15
|M. Scott
|8
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|2/4
|1
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+12
|13
|R. Neto
|5
|3
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+3
|10
|J. Richardson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. O'Quinn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bolden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shayok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Milton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Pelle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|110
|40
|31
|40/79
|14/32
|16/21
|18
|236
|7
|5
|17
|6
|34
|+30
|207