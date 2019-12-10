No Text
WAS
CHA
No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
D. Graham
4 PG
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|18.8
|Pts. Per Game
|18.8
|7.8
|Ast. Per Game
|7.8
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|44.8
|Field Goal %
|40.7
|44.6
|Three Point %
|40.8
|83.5
|Free Throw %
|80.8
|WAS team rebound
|0:00
|Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|+ 1
|Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:01
|+ 1
|Terry Rozier made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:01
|Personal foul on Rui Hachimura
|0:01
|Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier
|0:01
|Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:02
|+ 3
|Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington
|0:07
|+ 3
|Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal
|0:31
|Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura
|0:35
|Terry Rozier missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|107
|114
|Field Goals
|38-90 (42.2%)
|38-85 (44.7%)
|3-Pointers
|11-35 (31.4%)
|16-41 (39.0%)
|Free Throws
|20-25 (80.0%)
|22-28 (78.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|59
|Offensive
|13
|11
|Defensive
|32
|37
|Team
|6
|11
|Assists
|27
|22
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|7
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|13
|Fouls
|24
|26
|Technicals
|1
|0
Video Carousel
D. Bertans SF 42
32 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
D. Graham PG 4
29 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
|Key Players
|
|D. Bertans SF
|14.9 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.6 APG
|46.4 FG%
|
|D. Graham PG
|18.8 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|7.8 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Bertans SF
|32 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|D. Graham PG
|29 PTS
|1 REB
|6 AST
|
|42.2
|FG%
|44.7
|
|
|31.4
|3PT FG%
|39.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|78.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Hachimura
|18
|12
|2
|7/16
|0/1
|4/6
|5
|32
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|-30
|35
|B. Beal
|16
|4
|9
|6/19
|0/7
|4/5
|3
|36
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|-36
|35
|I. Smith
|13
|0
|5
|6/13
|1/4
|0/1
|2
|38
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-21
|23
|M. Wagner
|9
|6
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|3/3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|-18
|22
|I. Bonga
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|+6
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Hachimura
|18
|12
|2
|7/16
|0/1
|4/6
|5
|32
|1
|0
|0
|4
|8
|-30
|35
|B. Beal
|16
|4
|9
|6/19
|0/7
|4/5
|3
|36
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|-36
|35
|I. Smith
|13
|0
|5
|6/13
|1/4
|0/1
|2
|38
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|-21
|23
|M. Wagner
|9
|6
|3
|3/7
|0/2
|3/3
|4
|25
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|-18
|22
|I. Bonga
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|+6
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Bertans
|32
|9
|1
|11/18
|8/12
|2/2
|3
|30
|0
|1
|0
|2
|7
|+17
|44
|I. Mahinmi
|9
|3
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|20
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+15
|14
|C. Chiozza
|6
|2
|2
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+26
|13
|T. Brown Jr.
|4
|8
|4
|0/4
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|28
|3
|0
|3
|0
|8
|+6
|20
|A. Schofield
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McRae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mathews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|107
|45
|27
|38/90
|11/35
|20/25
|24
|237
|7
|7
|10
|13
|32
|-35
|210
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Graham
|29
|1
|6
|9/19
|6/11
|5/6
|5
|35
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+18
|44
|T. Rozier
|17
|8
|7
|5/14
|1/7
|6/7
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|+15
|39
|M. Bridges
|16
|2
|3
|6/14
|3/6
|1/2
|3
|38
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|25
|P. Washington
|15
|4
|3
|5/13
|3/9
|2/2
|5
|39
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|+29
|22
|B. Biyombo
|13
|15
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
|-1
|28
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Graham
|29
|1
|6
|9/19
|6/11
|5/6
|5
|35
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+18
|44
|T. Rozier
|17
|8
|7
|5/14
|1/7
|6/7
|1
|37
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|+15
|39
|M. Bridges
|16
|2
|3
|6/14
|3/6
|1/2
|3
|38
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|25
|P. Washington
|15
|4
|3
|5/13
|3/9
|2/2
|5
|39
|0
|1
|4
|0
|4
|+29
|22
|B. Biyombo
|13
|15
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|5
|10
|-1
|28
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Zeller
|14
|10
|0
|5/6
|1/2
|3/4
|4
|22
|1
|0
|4
|2
|8
|+4
|21
|M. Monk
|6
|3
|2
|2/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-13
|12
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|4
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|+3
|6
|N. Batum
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-18
|4
|Ca. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Co. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bacon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McDaniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Franks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|114
|48
|22
|38/85
|16/41
|22/28
|26
|236
|4
|4
|13
|11
|37
|+35
|201