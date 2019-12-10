WAS
CHA

No Text

No Text
Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
D. Graham
4 PG
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
18.8 Pts. Per Game 18.8
7.8 Ast. Per Game 7.8
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
44.8 Field Goal % 40.7
44.6 Three Point % 40.8
83.5 Free Throw % 80.8
  WAS team rebound 0:00
  Ian Mahinmi missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Terry Rozier made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:01
+ 1 Terry Rozier made 1st of 2 free throws 0:01
  Personal foul on Rui Hachimura 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Terry Rozier 0:01
  Davis Bertans missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
+ 3 Miles Bridges made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Washington 0:07
+ 3 Davis Bertans made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bradley Beal 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Rui Hachimura 0:35
  Terry Rozier missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
Team Stats
Points 107 114
Field Goals 38-90 (42.2%) 38-85 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 11-35 (31.4%) 16-41 (39.0%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 22-28 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 51 59
Offensive 13 11
Defensive 32 37
Team 6 11
Assists 27 22
Steals 7 4
Blocks 7 4
Turnovers 10 13
Fouls 24 26
Technicals 1 0
D. Bertans SF 42
32 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
D. Graham PG 4
29 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 7-16 20282732107
home team logo Hornets 10-16 28252932114
Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 7-16 118.2 PPG 41.5 RPG 28.3 APG
home team logo Hornets 10-16 105.4 PPG 41.7 RPG 24.1 APG
Key Players
D. Bertans SF 14.9 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.6 APG 46.4 FG%
D. Graham PG 18.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 7.8 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Bertans SF 32 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
D. Graham PG 29 PTS 1 REB 6 AST
42.2 FG% 44.7
31.4 3PT FG% 39.0
80.0 FT% 78.6
Wizards
Starters
R. Hachimura
B. Beal
I. Smith
M. Wagner
I. Bonga
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Hachimura 18 12 2 7/16 0/1 4/6 5 32 1 0 0 4 8 -30 35
B. Beal 16 4 9 6/19 0/7 4/5 3 36 0 1 4 2 2 -36 35
I. Smith 13 0 5 6/13 1/4 0/1 2 38 0 1 1 0 0 -21 23
M. Wagner 9 6 3 3/7 0/2 3/3 4 25 0 1 0 3 3 -18 22
I. Bonga 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 3 14 1 1 1 1 0 +6 4
Bench
D. Bertans
I. Mahinmi
C. Chiozza
T. Brown Jr.
A. Schofield
I. Thomas
J. Wall
J. McRae
T. Bryant
J. Robinson
G. Mathews
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bertans 32 9 1 11/18 8/12 2/2 3 30 0 1 0 2 7 +17 44
I. Mahinmi 9 3 0 3/5 0/1 3/4 1 20 1 2 1 1 2 +15 14
C. Chiozza 6 2 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 2 13 1 0 0 0 2 +26 13
T. Brown Jr. 4 8 4 0/4 0/1 4/4 1 28 3 0 3 0 8 +6 20
A. Schofield 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mathews - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 45 27 38/90 11/35 20/25 24 237 7 7 10 13 32 -35 210
Hornets
Starters
D. Graham
T. Rozier
M. Bridges
P. Washington
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Graham 29 1 6 9/19 6/11 5/6 5 35 2 1 1 0 1 +18 44
T. Rozier 17 8 7 5/14 1/7 6/7 1 37 1 0 1 2 6 +15 39
M. Bridges 16 2 3 6/14 3/6 1/2 3 38 0 2 1 0 2 -2 25
P. Washington 15 4 3 5/13 3/9 2/2 5 39 0 1 4 0 4 +29 22
B. Biyombo 13 15 0 4/6 0/0 5/6 3 23 0 0 0 5 10 -1 28
Bench
C. Zeller
M. Monk
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
N. Batum
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
D. Bacon
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
M. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Zeller 14 10 0 5/6 1/2 3/4 4 22 1 0 4 2 8 +4 21
M. Monk 6 3 2 2/6 2/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 3 -13 12
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 4 3 0 2/5 0/2 0/1 1 15 0 0 1 1 2 +3 6
N. Batum 0 2 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 0 1 1 -18 4
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bacon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 114 48 22 38/85 16/41 22/28 26 236 4 4 13 11 37 +35 201
NBA Scores