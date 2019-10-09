No Text
IND
ATL
No Text
Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
T. Young
11 PG
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|27.9
|Pts. Per Game
|27.9
|8.6
|Ast. Per Game
|8.6
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|51.0
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|50.9
|Three Point %
|45.0
|77.8
|Free Throw %
|86.0
|Defensive rebound by Myles Turner
|0:19
|Jabari Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:22
|+ 1
|Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:27
|+ 1
|Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:27
|Personal foul on Cam Reddish
|0:27
|Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon
|0:30
|Trae Young missed floating jump shot
|0:34
|Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish
|0:38
|Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:41
|Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb
|0:56
|Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot
|1:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|110
|100
|Field Goals
|46-93 (49.5%)
|39-94 (41.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|6-28 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|59
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|40
|38
|Team
|7
|9
|Assists
|28
|24
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|21
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
M. Brogdon PG 7
19 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST
T. Young PG 11
23 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
|Key Players
|
|M. Brogdon PG
|19.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|7.5 APG
|47.7 FG%
|
|T. Young PG
|27.9 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|8.6 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Brogdon PG
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|12 AST
|T. Young PG
|23 PTS
|7 REB
|8 AST
|
|49.5
|FG%
|41.5
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Brogdon
|19
|8
|12
|7/16
|1/3
|4/6
|2
|32
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-1
|48
|T. Warren
|18
|4
|1
|8/18
|1/4
|1/1
|4
|31
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|-1
|24
|D. Sabonis
|12
|14
|2
|6/11
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|0
|6
|1
|13
|+7
|25
|J. Lamb
|11
|4
|4
|4/8
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|+2
|22
|M. Turner
|11
|5
|1
|5/10
|0/4
|1/2
|5
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|+2
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. McDermott
|16
|2
|2
|6/7
|3/3
|1/1
|1
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+13
|22
|A. Holiday
|13
|2
|0
|5/11
|1/2
|2/3
|1
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+10
|17
|T. McConnell
|8
|3
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+11
|22
|J. Holiday
|2
|4
|1
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|+8
|9
|T. Leaf
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|0
|G. Bitadze
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|0
|N. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Oladipo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sampson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Sumner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|110
|46
|28
|46/93
|7/22
|11/15
|21
|235
|7
|0
|14
|6
|40
|+50
|205
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Young
|23
|7
|8
|9/30
|3/10
|2/2
|2
|37
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|-2
|45
|D. Hunter
|21
|4
|2
|7/16
|0/4
|7/9
|2
|36
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-16
|30
|J. Parker
|20
|6
|1
|9/13
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5
|-10
|25
|D. Jones
|9
|4
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|18
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|-6
|17
|K. Huerter
|5
|7
|3
|2/7
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|-9
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Len
|11
|13
|2
|4/8
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|5
|8
|+1
|30
|A. Crabbe
|7
|3
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|11
|C. Reddish
|4
|5
|3
|1/6
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|30
|1
|1
|3
|0
|5
|-5
|14
|V. Carter
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+2
|5
|D. Bembry
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|C. Parsons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Goodwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fernando
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|50
|24
|39/94
|6/28
|16/23
|20
|236
|6
|4
|15
|12
|38
|-50
|193