Key Players
D. Sabonis
11 PF
T. Young
11 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
27.9 Pts. Per Game 27.9
8.6 Ast. Per Game 8.6
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
51.0 Field Goal % 44.4
50.9 Three Point % 45.0
77.8 Free Throw % 86.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Turner 0:19
  Jabari Parker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
+ 1 Malcolm Brogdon made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:27
+ 1 Malcolm Brogdon made 1st of 2 free throws 0:27
  Personal foul on Cam Reddish 0:27
  Defensive rebound by Malcolm Brogdon 0:30
  Trae Young missed floating jump shot 0:34
  Defensive rebound by Cam Reddish 0:38
  Malcolm Brogdon missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:41
  Defensive rebound by Jeremy Lamb 0:56
  Kevin Huerter missed floating jump shot 1:01
Team Stats
Points 110 100
Field Goals 46-93 (49.5%) 39-94 (41.5%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 6-28 (21.4%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 53 59
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 40 38
Team 7 9
Assists 28 24
Steals 7 6
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 0 0
M. Brogdon PG 7
19 PTS, 8 REB, 12 AST
T. Young PG 11
23 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Pacers 17-9 29342324110
home team logo Hawks 6-20 22263517100
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 17-9 109.3 PPG 44.2 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Hawks 6-20 108.9 PPG 41.8 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
M. Brogdon PG 19.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 7.5 APG 47.7 FG%
T. Young PG 27.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 8.6 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Brogdon PG 19 PTS 8 REB 12 AST
T. Young PG 23 PTS 7 REB 8 AST
49.5 FG% 41.5
31.8 3PT FG% 21.4
73.3 FT% 69.6
Pacers
Starters
M. Brogdon
T. Warren
D. Sabonis
J. Lamb
M. Turner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Brogdon 19 8 12 7/16 1/3 4/6 2 32 0 0 3 2 6 -1 48
T. Warren 18 4 1 8/18 1/4 1/1 4 31 2 0 2 1 3 -1 24
D. Sabonis 12 14 2 6/11 0/0 0/0 4 31 1 0 6 1 13 +7 25
J. Lamb 11 4 4 4/8 1/2 2/2 2 26 0 0 1 0 4 +2 22
M. Turner 11 5 1 5/10 0/4 1/2 5 26 0 0 2 1 4 +2 16
Bench
D. McDermott
A. Holiday
T. McConnell
J. Holiday
T. Leaf
G. Bitadze
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
E. Sumner
A. Johnson
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. McDermott 16 2 2 6/7 3/3 1/1 1 28 0 0 0 0 2 +13 22
A. Holiday 13 2 0 5/11 1/2 2/3 1 22 2 0 0 0 2 +10 17
T. McConnell 8 3 5 4/6 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 0 0 0 3 +11 22
J. Holiday 2 4 1 1/5 0/4 0/0 1 22 1 0 0 1 3 +8 9
T. Leaf 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 +3 0
G. Bitadze 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Sumner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 46 28 46/93 7/22 11/15 21 235 7 0 14 6 40 +50 205
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
D. Hunter
J. Parker
D. Jones
K. Huerter
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 23 7 8 9/30 3/10 2/2 2 37 0 1 2 2 5 -2 45
D. Hunter 21 4 2 7/16 0/4 7/9 2 36 2 0 1 1 3 -16 30
J. Parker 20 6 1 9/13 1/3 1/2 4 27 1 0 4 1 5 -10 25
D. Jones 9 4 2 4/4 0/0 1/2 2 18 0 1 1 2 2 -6 17
K. Huerter 5 7 3 2/7 0/2 1/2 3 30 1 0 3 0 7 -9 16
Bench
A. Len
A. Crabbe
C. Reddish
V. Carter
D. Bembry
C. Parsons
E. Turner
T. Wallace
B. Goodwin
B. Fernando
C. Brown
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Len 11 13 2 4/8 0/1 3/4 1 21 1 1 0 5 8 +1 30
A. Crabbe 7 3 1 3/8 1/4 0/0 3 24 0 0 1 1 2 -3 11
C. Reddish 4 5 3 1/6 1/3 1/2 2 30 1 1 3 0 5 -5 14
V. Carter 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 +2 5
D. Bembry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fernando - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 50 24 39/94 6/28 16/23 20 236 6 4 15 12 38 -50 193
