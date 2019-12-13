MIL
MEM

Surging Bucks bid for 17th straight win in Memphis

  • FLM
  • Dec 13, 2019

The Milwaukee Bucks will vie for their 17th straight win when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Bucks tied the second-longest winning streak in franchise history with a 127-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. They are closing in on the franchise record of 20 straight wins, set during the team's 1970-71 championship season.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out Wednesday's game because of soreness in his right quad. His status for Friday was unclear as of Thursday afternoon as Milwaukee prepares for back-to-back games against the Grizzlies and the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers (on Saturday).

"We'll take it day by day and we're always going to err on the side of caution," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters.

Antetokounmpo's absence was not a factor against the Pelicans as Eric Bledsoe scored 29 points and Khris Middleton added 24 in the victory. Bledsoe finished the game 10 for 13 from the field while adding six assists.

"I think we took a little bit more ownership of what's going on out there," Middleton said of both his and Bledsoe's effort. "When Giannis is out there, I mean, he draws such a huge crowd we play through him a lot. With him out tonight we know we're just going to have to do a little bit more."

Veteran forward Ersan Ilyasova started in place of Antetokounmpo and had a season-high 18 points and nine rebounds.

"Ersan is in a great place," Budenholzer said. "He's making a lot of those feel plays, those rhythm plays. The offense is moving a little better recently and I think that suits Ersan. His ability to slip and roll in the pick-and-rolls and work behind the defense, he's just a really smart player."

The Grizzlies are trying to build a win streak of their own. After losing nine of 10 games, Memphis has won two straight for the first time in a month after a 115-108 victory over the Phoenix Suns Wednesday night to earn a split of their four-game road trip.

Dillon Brooks had 27 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 and three 3-pointers as the Grizzlies built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

"We were guarding," Brooks said. "We were taking it personal. They beat us at our house, so we wanted to beat them at their crib."

It was Brooks' third game this season with at least 25 points and the Grizzlies are 6-0 this season when he scores 20 or more.

Brandon Clarke had 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench and rookie Ja Morant had 13 points and six assists, although he was ruled out Friday's game with a back injury. Morant has 39 points and 13 assists in his last two games after missing the previous four with back spasms.

"I feel like we're just playing the way we need to play honestly, what we're capable of," Morant said. "Being able to see the guys (while) sitting out the first two on the road I just got to see what type or team we can be so I just try to come in an bring as much energy as I can, share the ball, give guys open looks. And I feel now everybody is locked into what we need to do."

Reserve De'Anthony Melton chipped in nine points, six rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes.

Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen didn't play because of right ankle soreness, but Kyle Anderson (heel) played after missing five straight games.

The Grizzlies are 3-10 at home while the Bucks are 10-2 on the road.

Key Players
K. Middleton
22 SF
J. Valanciunas
17 C
24.8 Min. Per Game 24.8
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
9.8 Reb. Per Game 9.8
49.6 Field Goal % 56.0
48.8 Three Point % 57.3
90.2 Free Throw % 76.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones 10:00
  Khris Middleton missed jump shot 10:05
  Traveling violation turnover on Solomon Hill 10:18
  Offensive rebound by Tyus Jones 10:23
  Marko Guduric missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:28
+ 2 Giannis Antetokounmpo made turnaround jump shot 10:49
  Out of bounds turnover on Kyle Anderson 10:58
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson 11:08
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed free throw 11:10
  Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton 11:10
+ 2 Khris Middleton made jump shot 11:10
Team Stats
Points 96 95
Field Goals 34-65 (52.3%) 32-82 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 18-42 (42.9%)
Free Throws 21-23 (91.3%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 47 40
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 37 26
Team 6 5
Assists 18 22
Steals 2 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 17 9
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
22 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
J. Jackson Jr. PF 13
35 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Bucks 22-3 352926696
home team logo Grizzlies 8-16 293333095
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Bucks 22-3 120.8 PPG 51.6 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 8-16 109.0 PPG 45 RPG 26.3 APG
Key Players
G. Antetokounmpo PF 30.9 PPG 13.2 RPG 5.5 APG 56.4 FG%
J. Jackson Jr. PF 16.5 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.5 APG 45.7 FG%
Top Scorers
G. Antetokounmpo PF 22 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
J. Jackson Jr. PF 35 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
52.3 FG% 39.0
29.2 3PT FG% 42.9
91.3 FT% 76.5
Bucks
Starters
G. Antetokounmpo
K. Middleton
D. Wilson
D. DiVincenzo
P. Connaughton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Antetokounmpo 22 8 2 8/14 1/5 5/6 4 19 0 0 4 0 8 +15 30
K. Middleton 21 3 2 8/13 2/5 3/3 0 27 0 0 6 0 3 -6 22
D. Wilson 9 4 1 4/6 1/3 0/0 2 19 0 0 0 1 3 -8 15
D. DiVincenzo 6 2 3 2/4 0/1 2/2 1 18 1 0 1 0 2 -3 14
P. Connaughton 2 4 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 0 0 2 0 4 +15 6
On Bench
G. Hill
R. Lopez
S. Brown
F. Mason
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
C. Reynolds
K. Korver
E. Ilyasova
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Hill 5 3 3 1/3 1/2 2/2 1 19 0 0 0 1 2 -10 14
R. Lopez 3 1 0 0/1 0/0 3/4 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 +5 4
S. Brown 3 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 1 0 1 +5 3
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ilyasova - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 96 41 18 34/65 7/24 21/23 16 128 2 2 17 4 37 +13 108
Grizzlies
Starters
T. Jones
S. Hill
K. Anderson
B. Caboclo
M. Guduric
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Jones 9 1 6 4/7 1/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 1 1 0 +3 22
S. Hill 5 2 2 2/8 1/5 0/0 2 22 1 0 1 2 0 -1 11
K. Anderson 4 3 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 1 2 -15 7
B. Caboclo 2 2 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 10 2 1 0 2 0 -6 7
M. Guduric 0 2 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 11 1 0 0 0 2 -10 3
On Bench
D. Melton
G. Allen
Y. Watanabe
B. Clarke
J. Jackson
J. Morant
J. Konchar
A. Iguodala
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Melton 2 4 5 1/5 0/2 0/0 5 17 2 1 0 1 3 -4 19
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 95 35 22 32/82 18/42 13/17 19 92 9 2 9 9 26 -33 69
NBA Scores