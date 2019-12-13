SA
Phoenix and San Antonio checked some unwanted baggage onto the flight to Mexico City for their Saturday game.

The Suns showed intermittent focus in a 115-108 home loss to Memphis on Wednesday, when the Grizzlies built a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and held on with late heroics from Ja Morant, whose highlight-reel slam locked it up.

"It was one of the worst losses -- if not the worst loss -- of the season," Suns guard Ricky Rubio said. "We didn't play how we know how to play. It will be a one-time thing. It can't happen again."

San Antonio may have one-upped them, losing a five-point lead in the final 20 seconds of the fourth quarter before falling to Cleveland 117-109 in overtime at home Thursday, the Spurs' franchise-record third consecutive overtime game.

"Cleveland played for 48 (minutes), we played for 24," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. "That's the bottom line."

DeMar DeRozan missed two free throws with 14 seconds remaining in regulation to open the door.

"That's just not acceptable on my part," DeRozan said of the missed free throws.

The Suns and Spurs will meet Saturday as part of the NBA Mexico City games, a two-game set that opened with Dallas' 122-111 victory over Detroit before 20,006 at Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Thursday.

The NBA has played two regular-season games in Mexico in each of the last four seasons, and the Suns and Spurs -- among the franchises closest geographically to Mexico -- are no strangers to the event.

Suns' leading scorer Devin Booker scored 39 points when the Suns beat the Spurs 108-105 in Mexico City on Jan. 14, 2017, while erasing an 11-point deficit in the second half.

Booker had 15 points and 10 assists on 6-of-17 shooting against Memphis, missing all three three-point attempts. He played with a bandaged right wrist, but Suns coach Monty Williams said, "He's not one to use soreness as an excuse, so he's fine."

"I think we came in complacent, thinking it was going to be easier than it was," said Booker after the loss that kept the Suns from returning to .500 for the first time since Nov. 24. "I think this will humble us."

The Suns (11-13) have their best record through 24 games since starting 12-12 in 2014-15.

San Antonio (9-15) is 4-12 since a 121-112 victory over Oklahoma on Nov. 7, although it has won two of three and scored a season-high 135 points in a double-overtime victory over Houston on Dec. 3.

Frank Kaminsky had a season-high 24 points, Kelly Oubre had a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double and Rubio had 22 points, eight assists and five turnovers against the Grizzlies. The Suns had 29 assists -- their eighth straight game with at least that many, tying a franchise record.

"We have to be more consistent," Williams said. "But 29 assists, most nights you'd be like, 'This is fine,' but that's not us. We're usually in the 30s. I could just think of five or six, maybe seven times where we just didn't move it to the next guy, so that's something we're going to be talking about."

Williams played two seasons under Popovich in San Antonio and credits his offensive philosophy of quick ball movement to lessons learned there.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
3.9 Reb. Per Game 3.9
50.5 Field Goal % 50.7
50.5 Three Point % 50.7
79.2 Free Throw % 90.3
  PHO team rebound 0:00
  Aron Baynes missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 2 Patty Mills made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 0:01
  SA team rebound 0:03
  DeMar DeRozan missed free throw 0:05
  Shooting foul on Mikal Bridges 0:05
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made floating jump shot 0:05
  Full timeout called 0:08
  Out of bounds turnover on Cameron Johnson 0:08
  Personal foul on LaMarcus Aldridge 0:09
  Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr. 0:12
Team Stats
Points 121 119
Field Goals 44-106 (41.5%) 45-104 (43.3%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 10-41 (24.4%)
Free Throws 25-34 (73.5%) 19-26 (73.1%)
Total Rebounds 69 68
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 52 53
Team 7 9
Assists 23 29
Steals 6 5
Blocks 9 5
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 22 24
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
D. Murray PG 5
18 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
R. Rubio PG 11
25 PTS, 3 REB, 13 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Spurs 9-15 2816343112121
home team logo Suns 11-13 1830322910119
Mexico City Arena Mexico City,
Mexico City Arena Mexico City,
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 9-15 111.5 PPG 45.6 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Suns 11-13 115.4 PPG 42.5 RPG 28.4 APG
Key Players
P. Mills PG 11.1 PPG 1.4 RPG 2.3 APG 45.8 FG%
R. Rubio PG 13.2 PPG 4.6 RPG 9.2 APG 38.9 FG%
Top Scorers
P. Mills PG 26 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
R. Rubio PG 25 PTS 3 REB 13 AST
41.5 FG% 43.3
26.7 3PT FG% 24.4
73.5 FT% 73.1
Spurs
Starters
P. Mills
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
D. Murray
J. Poeltl
On Bench
L. Walker IV
R. Gay
M. Belinelli
D. White
D. Carroll
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
Suns
Starters
R. Rubio
K. Oubre Jr.
A. Baynes
C. Johnson
M. Bridges
On Bench
E. Okobo
T. Johnson
D. Booker
J. Carter
C. Diallo
T. Jerome
J. Lecque
J. Harper
