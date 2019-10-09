No Text
CHA
IND
No Text
Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|13.5
|Reb. Per Game
|13.5
|40.1
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|40.5
|Three Point %
|51.0
|80.3
|Free Throw %
|78.2
|+ 1
|Cody Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:20
|CHA team rebound
|0:20
|Cody Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:20
|Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze
|0:20
|Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez
|0:24
|Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:27
|Defensive rebound by TJ Leaf
|0:38
|Jalen McDaniels missed driving layup, blocked by Goga Bitadze
|0:42
|+ 3
|Edmond Sumner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell
|0:55
|Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell
|1:00
|Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|Team Stats
|Points
|85
|107
|Field Goals
|28-91 (30.8%)
|40-88 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-32 (15.6%)
|10-35 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|24-35 (68.6%)
|17-20 (85.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|69
|56
|Offensive
|17
|8
|Defensive
|39
|43
|Team
|13
|5
|Assists
|18
|30
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|5
|9
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|21
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
C. Zeller PF 40
19 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
D. Sabonis PF 11
12 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
|Key Players
|
|C. Zeller PF
|11.3 PPG
|7.8 RPG
|1.2 APG
|54.1 FG%
|
|A. Holiday PG
|9.3 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|2.6 APG
|41.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Zeller PF
|19 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|A. Holiday PG
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|30.8
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|15.6
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|68.6
|FT%
|85.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Zeller
|19
|12
|2
|6/11
|0/1
|7/10
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|6
|6
|-16
|36
|D. Graham
|12
|6
|4
|3/18
|3/14
|3/6
|2
|37
|2
|2
|3
|0
|6
|-27
|27
|B. Biyombo
|11
|17
|2
|5/10
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|27
|0
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-12
|31
|M. Bridges
|10
|4
|1
|4/12
|1/6
|1/1
|3
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-19
|15
|T. Rozier
|3
|2
|3
|1/12
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-4
|11
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Monk
|14
|5
|3
|5/13
|0/4
|4/4
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|-20
|24
|Co. Martin
|9
|6
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|4/6
|3
|27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|-9
|18
|Ca. Martin
|2
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|W. Hernangomez
|2
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|J. McDaniels
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|1
|3
|1
|0/6
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|5
|D. Bacon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Batum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Franks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|85
|56
|18
|28/91
|5/32
|24/35
|21
|233
|4
|5
|10
|17
|39
|-110
|176
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Turner
|14
|10
|2
|6/14
|2/7
|0/2
|1
|25
|0
|5
|1
|0
|10
|+19
|32
|D. Sabonis
|12
|12
|4
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|34
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|+15
|32
|M. Brogdon
|11
|1
|7
|4/11
|1/5
|2/2
|3
|25
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|+6
|26
|J. Lamb
|9
|6
|1
|3/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|24
|3
|2
|2
|1
|5
|+3
|20
|T. Warren
|6
|4
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|+7
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Holiday
|23
|6
|2
|6/10
|2/5
|9/10
|4
|20
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|+19
|31
|T. McConnell
|12
|2
|8
|6/10
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+16
|30
|J. Holiday
|9
|2
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+16
|15
|D. McDermott
|6
|5
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|+11
|12
|E. Sumner
|3
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1
|4
|G. Bitadze
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|A. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Leaf
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|1
|N. Mitrou-Long
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Oladipo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sampson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bowen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|107
|51
|30
|40/88
|10/35
|17/20
|25
|233
|6
|9
|9
|8
|43
|+110
|224