Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
13.5 Reb. Per Game 13.5
40.1 Field Goal % 51.0
40.5 Three Point % 51.0
80.3 Free Throw % 78.2
+ 1 Cody Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:20
  CHA team rebound 0:20
  Cody Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:20
  Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze 0:20
  Defensive rebound by Willy Hernangomez 0:24
  Edmond Sumner missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:27
  Defensive rebound by TJ Leaf 0:38
  Jalen McDaniels missed driving layup, blocked by Goga Bitadze 0:42
+ 3 Edmond Sumner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by T.J. McConnell 0:55
  Defensive rebound by T.J. McConnell 1:00
  Jalen McDaniels missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:03
Team Stats
Points 85 107
Field Goals 28-91 (30.8%) 40-88 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 5-32 (15.6%) 10-35 (28.6%)
Free Throws 24-35 (68.6%) 17-20 (85.0%)
Total Rebounds 69 56
Offensive 17 8
Defensive 39 43
Team 13 5
Assists 18 30
Steals 4 6
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 21 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. Zeller PF 40
19 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
12 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 12-17 2024221985
home team logo Pacers 18-9 33261335107
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 12-17 105.2 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Pacers 18-9 109.3 PPG 44.3 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
C. Zeller PF 11.3 PPG 7.8 RPG 1.2 APG 54.1 FG%
A. Holiday PG 9.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.6 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Zeller PF 19 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
A. Holiday PG 23 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
30.8 FG% 45.5
15.6 3PT FG% 28.6
68.6 FT% 85.0
Hornets
Starters
C. Zeller
D. Graham
B. Biyombo
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Zeller 19 12 2 6/11 0/1 7/10 3 29 0 1 0 6 6 -16 36
D. Graham 12 6 4 3/18 3/14 3/6 2 37 2 2 3 0 6 -27 27
B. Biyombo 11 17 2 5/10 0/0 1/2 4 27 0 1 2 8 9 -12 31
M. Bridges 10 4 1 4/12 1/6 1/1 3 34 0 0 1 0 4 -19 15
T. Rozier 3 2 3 1/12 0/3 1/2 3 25 1 0 1 0 2 -4 11
Starters
C. Zeller
D. Graham
B. Biyombo
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
Bench
M. Monk
Co. Martin
Ca. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
D. Bacon
N. Batum
K. Simmons
P. Washington
R. Franks
M. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Monk 14 5 3 5/13 0/4 4/4 1 25 0 0 1 1 4 -20 24
Co. Martin 9 6 1 2/4 1/1 4/6 3 27 1 1 1 1 5 -9 18
Ca. Martin 2 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
W. Hernangomez 2 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 5
J. McDaniels 2 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 1 3 1 0/6 0/2 1/2 2 17 0 0 1 1 2 -3 5
D. Bacon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 56 18 28/91 5/32 24/35 21 233 4 5 10 17 39 -110 176
Pacers
Starters
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
M. Brogdon
J. Lamb
T. Warren
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Turner 14 10 2 6/14 2/7 0/2 1 25 0 5 1 0 10 +19 32
D. Sabonis 12 12 4 5/10 0/0 2/2 5 34 0 0 0 2 10 +15 32
M. Brogdon 11 1 7 4/11 1/5 2/2 3 25 1 0 1 1 0 +6 26
J. Lamb 9 6 1 3/9 1/4 2/2 1 24 3 2 2 1 5 +3 20
T. Warren 6 4 2 2/8 0/3 2/2 0 26 0 0 0 1 3 +7 14
Starters
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
M. Brogdon
J. Lamb
T. Warren
Bench
A. Holiday
T. McConnell
J. Holiday
D. McDermott
E. Sumner
G. Bitadze
A. Johnson
T. Leaf
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Holiday 23 6 2 6/10 2/5 9/10 4 20 0 0 2 1 5 +19 31
T. McConnell 12 2 8 6/10 0/1 0/0 2 22 0 0 0 0 2 +16 30
J. Holiday 9 2 1 4/8 1/4 0/0 1 21 2 0 0 0 2 +16 15
D. McDermott 6 5 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 1 4 +11 12
E. Sumner 3 0 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0 -1 4
G. Bitadze 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 2 1 1 0 0 6
A. Johnson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
T. Leaf 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 -1 1
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 51 30 40/88 10/35 17/20 25 233 6 9 9 8 43 +110 224
NBA Scores