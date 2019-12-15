MIA
Heat head to Memphis after 'breakthrough' in Dallas

  Dec 15, 2019

The Miami Heat are trying to ride a wave of momentum as they head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday night.

Miami defeated the surging Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, 122-118 in overtime. It was the fourth time this season the Heat earned a split in back-to-back games -- they lost Friday to the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers -- but coach Erik Spoelstra called it a step forward.

"We needed a breakthrough," he told reporters afterward. "We've been playing horrible basketball on the second night of back-to-backs. Our approach was right. Not to make any excuses, not to be a victim, but to find a way to bring a different kind of energy.

"I saw that certainly in the first half, fourth quarter and overtime," he added.

The Heat faced a Dallas team that lost MVP candidate Luka Doncic to an ankle injury in the first quarter, but Miami was without Justise Winslow and Goran Dragic. Winslow, who has appeared in just 10 games on the season, is day-to-day with a back injury. Dragic is day-to-day with a groin injury.

Despite some missing players, and Spoelstra's stated need for "a breakthrough," Miami is rolling recently, winning seven of its last nine.

Overcoming absences has been more of a struggle for Memphis.

Only three Grizzlies have appeared in all 26 games: Dillon Brooks, Tyus Jones and Marko Guduric. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters earlier in the season he anticipated experimenting with lineups, but losing players to injury accelerated that plan.

Among those Grizzlies seeing more opportunities in December are Bruno Caboclo and De'Anthony Melton.

"Guys have had positive spirits, they've embraced every opportunity. But now that we get to see them get more game minutes it's just more of an evaluation for us to see where they're growing so we can continue to build our player development program plans," Jenkins told The Athletic.

Rookies Ja Morant and Brandon Clarke have been Memphis' statistical leaders through two months. Clarke is averaging 12.7 points and 5.9 rebounds, primarily in a reserve role. Morant is a leading contender for Rookie of the Year, producing team-bests of 18.7 points, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

Both have missed six games in recent weeks, Morant due to back soreness and Clarke with an oblique injury. Both were scratched from the lineup in a 127-114 loss to Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee on Friday, the Grizzlies' only defeat in their last four outings.

Morant and Clarke returned to the lineup Saturday in a 128-111 win over Washington. Clarke had one of the best outings of his young career, scoring 25 points. Two of them came on an emphatic dunk over Ian Mahinmi that mirrored Morant's dunk on Phoenix Suns center Aron Baynes three nights earlier.

"I would say Brandon (had the better dunk) because his was on a body," Melton told the Commercial Appeal.

Style points will be less of a concern for Memphis against Miami than simply mustering any points it can. The Heat rank ninth in the NBA in opponent scoring average, with two of the team's leading scorers also setting the defensive tone.

All-Star wing Jimmy Butler is averaging 2.1 steals per game in addition to his team-best 21.0 points per game. Breakthrough third-year center Bam Adebayo is averaging 1.2 blocks and 1.4 steals to go with 15.2 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
J. Morant
12 PG
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
43.3 Field Goal % 46.9
42.8 Three Point % 46.3
83.3 Free Throw % 80.0
  Tyler Herro missed jump shot 5:02
+ 2 Jae Crowder made reverse layup 5:14
  Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder 5:15
  Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:18
+ 2 Bam Adebayo made dunk, assist by Jimmy Butler 5:30
  Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro 5:40
  Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:43
  MEM team rebound 5:55
  Derrick Jones Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5:57
+ 1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 5:57
  Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton 5:57
Team Stats
Points 107 106
Field Goals 36-72 (50.0%) 37-73 (50.7%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 12-32 (37.5%)
Free Throws 25-29 (86.2%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 44 40
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 27 22
Team 10 7
Assists 21 25
Steals 7 4
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 25 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
J. Butler SF 22
21 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
J. Valanciunas C 17
21 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 19-7 32262821107
home team logo Grizzlies 9-17 36372211106
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 19-7 112.3 PPG 45.1 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 9-17 109.9 PPG 45.1 RPG 26.5 APG
Key Players
T. Herro SG 13.8 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.9 APG 42.3 FG%
J. Valanciunas C 13.3 PPG 9.7 RPG 1.8 APG 55.8 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Herro SG 22 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
J. Valanciunas C 21 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
50.0 FG% 50.7
50.0 3PT FG% 37.5
86.2 FT% 71.4
Heat
Starters
T. Herro
J. Butler
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
K. Olynyk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Herro 22 4 3 7/17 2/4 6/6 1 32 1 0 1 1 3 +2 32
J. Butler 21 4 8 5/9 0/1 11/12 1 33 1 0 2 3 1 +15 40
D. Jones Jr. 15 1 0 6/9 1/3 2/3 4 26 3 2 1 0 1 -5 20
B. Adebayo 14 12 5 4/12 0/1 6/8 5 38 2 1 3 0 12 +5 36
K. Olynyk 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 0 3 -1 3
On Court
T. Herro
J. Butler
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
K. Olynyk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Herro 22 4 3 7/17 2/4 6/6 1 32 1 0 1 1 3 +2 32
J. Butler 21 4 8 5/9 0/1 11/12 1 33 1 0 2 3 1 +15 40
D. Jones Jr. 15 1 0 6/9 1/3 2/3 4 26 3 2 1 0 1 -5 20
B. Adebayo 14 12 5 4/12 0/1 6/8 5 38 2 1 3 0 12 +5 36
K. Olynyk 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 14 0 0 0 0 3 -1 3
On Bench
C. Silva
G. Dragic
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
D. Macon
K. Okpala
U. Haslem
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Silva 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 -6 1
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 107 34 21 36/72 10/20 25/29 25 145 7 4 12 7 27 +10 132
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Morant
D. Melton
B. Clarke
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Crowder
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Morant 16 0 9 7/11 2/4 0/0 3 27 0 0 3 0 0 -12 31
D. Melton 15 2 3 3/5 1/1 8/9 1 20 1 0 2 1 1 +4 22
B. Clarke 12 5 1 4/7 0/1 4/5 4 20 0 0 0 2 3 +1 19
J. Jackson Jr. 12 5 2 4/11 4/8 0/0 1 29 2 0 4 0 5 -4 19
J. Crowder 8 4 1 3/10 1/8 1/2 2 28 0 1 1 3 1 -12 14
On Court
J. Morant
D. Melton
B. Clarke
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Crowder
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Morant 16 0 9 7/11 2/4 0/0 3 27 0 0 3 0 0 -12 31
D. Melton 15 2 3 3/5 1/1 8/9 1 20 1 0 2 1 1 +4 22
B. Clarke 12 5 1 4/7 0/1 4/5 4 20 0 0 0 2 3 +1 19
J. Jackson Jr. 12 5 2 4/11 4/8 0/0 1 29 2 0 4 0 5 -4 19
J. Crowder 8 4 1 3/10 1/8 1/2 2 28 0 1 1 3 1 -12 14
On Bench
S. Hill
K. Anderson
T. Jones
B. Caboclo
G. Allen
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
J. Konchar
M. Guduric
A. Iguodala
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Hill 8 1 3 3/6 2/4 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 0 0 15
K. Anderson 3 3 1 1/2 0/0 1/2 1 14 1 0 2 1 2 +11 7
T. Jones 2 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 0 1 0 0 1 +11 8
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Guduric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 106 33 25 37/73 12/32 20/28 19 163 4 5 12 11 22 -1 135
NBA Scores