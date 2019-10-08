HOU
LAC

Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
K. Leonard
2 SF
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
25.5 Pts. Per Game 25.5
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
7.8 Reb. Per Game 7.8
44.5 Field Goal % 45.2
44.3 Three Point % 45.1
87.9 Free Throw % 86.9
+ 2 Paul George made layup, assist by Montrezl Harrell 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Montrezl Harrell 0:04
  James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 0:24
  Kawhi Leonard missed jump shot 0:27
  LAC team rebound 0:39
  James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Montrezl Harrell 0:39
  Defensive rebound by Clint Capela 0:56
  Paul George missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:00
  Turnover on Russell Westbrook 1:08
  Offensive foul on Russell Westbrook 1:08
Team Stats
Points 122 117
Field Goals 43-86 (50.0%) 43-87 (49.4%)
3-Pointers 14-37 (37.8%) 16-37 (43.2%)
Free Throws 22-29 (75.9%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 51 47
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 33 31
Team 8 8
Assists 23 23
Steals 9 10
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 18 18
Fouls 20 24
Technicals 2 4
R. Westbrook PG 0
40 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
P. George SF 13
34 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 19-9 27273632122
home team logo Clippers 21-9 28411830117
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 19-9 119.7 PPG 48 RPG 21.7 APG
home team logo Clippers 21-9 115.1 PPG 48.6 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
R. Westbrook PG 22.8 PPG 8.1 RPG 7.2 APG 42.6 FG%
P. George SF 24.7 PPG 5.9 RPG 3.7 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Westbrook PG 40 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
P. George SF 34 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
50.0 FG% 49.4
37.8 3PT FG% 43.2
75.9 FT% 78.9
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 40 10 5 13/31 2/6 12/13 5 40 1 0 8 2 8 +13 53
J. Harden 28 1 10 8/16 5/11 7/10 4 36 2 1 6 0 1 +1 46
C. Capela 16 8 1 8/9 0/0 0/0 2 38 4 1 3 2 6 +27 28
P. Tucker 10 12 1 3/8 1/5 3/4 5 36 1 2 0 3 9 -4 27
D. House Jr. 10 3 5 4/8 2/6 0/2 1 35 1 0 1 1 2 +20 23
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
A. Rivers 10 2 0 4/7 2/4 0/0 2 21 0 0 0 0 2 -1 12
B. McLemore 8 3 1 3/6 2/5 0/0 0 22 0 0 0 0 3 -9 13
G. Clark 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 -12 0
T. Chandler 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 2 2 -10 4
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 43 23 43/86 14/37 22/29 20 236 9 4 18 10 33 +25 206
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 34 9 3 12/23 6/12 4/4 4 38 2 2 3 0 9 +6 50
K. Leonard 25 9 4 9/19 2/5 5/6 1 36 1 0 5 1 8 +4 38
P. Beverley 10 2 7 4/9 2/7 0/0 6 29 4 1 0 0 2 +1 31
I. Zubac 3 4 1 1/6 0/0 1/2 0 15 0 0 2 2 2 -7 7
M. Harkless 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 16 0 1 0 0 1 -4 4
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Harrell 19 6 1 9/12 0/0 1/2 2 32 1 1 5 4 2 +2 24
L. Shamet 13 2 2 4/7 4/7 1/1 4 30 0 2 1 0 2 -5 20
P. Patterson 6 0 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 0 0 -7 7
L. Williams 6 1 3 2/5 0/1 2/2 2 17 2 0 1 0 1 -5 14
R. McGruder 1 5 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 10 0 0 0 1 4 -10 6
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 117 39 23 43/87 16/37 15/19 24 235 10 7 18 8 31 -25 201
NBA Scores