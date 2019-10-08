site: media | arena: nba | pageType: scoring |
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|25.5
|Pts. Per Game
|25.5
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|7.8
|Reb. Per Game
|7.8
|44.5
|Field Goal %
|45.2
|44.3
|Three Point %
|45.1
|87.9
|Free Throw %
|86.9
Video Carousel
|
Rockets
19-9
|
119.7
PPG
|
48
RPG
|
21.7
APG
|
Clippers
21-9
|
115.1
PPG
|
48.6
RPG
|
23.0
APG
|
|50.0
|FG%
|49.4
|
|
|37.8
|3PT FG%
|43.2
|
|
|75.9
|FT%
|78.9
|
|
R. Westbrook
|40
|10
|5
|13/31
|2/6
|12/13
|5
|40
|1
|0
|8
|2
|8
|+13
|53
|
J. Harden
|28
|1
|10
|8/16
|5/11
|7/10
|4
|36
|2
|1
|6
|0
|1
|+1
|46
|
C. Capela
|16
|8
|1
|8/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|38
|4
|1
|3
|2
|6
|+27
|28
|
P. Tucker
|10
|12
|1
|3/8
|1/5
|3/4
|5
|36
|1
|2
|0
|3
|9
|-4
|27
|
D. House Jr.
|10
|3
|5
|4/8
|2/6
|0/2
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|+20
|23
|
A. Rivers
|10
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-1
|12
|
B. McLemore
|8
|3
|1
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-9
|13
|
G. Clark
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-12
|0
|
T. Chandler
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-10
|4
|
T. Sefolosha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
E. Gordon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
C. Clemons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
I. Hartenstein
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Nene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
G. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|122
|43
|23
|43/86
|14/37
|22/29
|20
|236
|9
|4
|18
|10
|33
|+25
|206
|
P. George
|34
|9
|3
|12/23
|6/12
|4/4
|4
|38
|2
|2
|3
|0
|9
|+6
|50
|
K. Leonard
|25
|9
|4
|9/19
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|36
|1
|0
|5
|1
|8
|+4
|38
|
P. Beverley
|10
|2
|7
|4/9
|2/7
|0/0
|6
|29
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+1
|31
|
I. Zubac
|3
|4
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|-7
|7
|
M. Harkless
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|4
|
M. Harrell
|19
|6
|1
|9/12
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|1
|5
|4
|2
|+2
|24
|
L. Shamet
|13
|2
|2
|4/7
|4/7
|1/1
|4
|30
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|-5
|20
|
P. Patterson
|6
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-7
|7
|
L. Williams
|6
|1
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|17
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|14
|
R. McGruder
|1
|5
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|-10
|6
|
J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Motley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
T. Mann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
M. Kabengele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
A. Coffey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
D. Walton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|117
|39
|23
|43/87
|16/37
|15/19
|24
|235
|10
|7
|18
|8
|31
|-25
|201