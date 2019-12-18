UTA
ATL

Jazz try to carry momentum into Atlanta

  • FLM
  • Dec 18, 2019

The Utah Jazz have not been a great road team this season, but they will start their latest trip with a head of steam.

The Jazz own a three-game winning streak as they begin a three-game trip at the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday.

Utah is 16-11 overall, but only 5-8 away from home. It will start the trip against an Atlanta team that has fallen into last place in the Eastern Conference at 6-22. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season after they split two games in 2018-19, with the home team winning both games.

Utah is coming off a 109-102 home win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, while Atlanta was blown out 143-120 in New York by the Knicks, the team with whom it had been tied in the cellar.

The Jazz had two 30-point performances against the Magic. Bojan Bogdanovic reached the 30-point mark for the sixth time this season, and Donovan Mitchell achieved it for the seventh time. They became the first Jazz duo to each score 30 in a game since 2008, when Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer accomplished the feat.

"There's a great connection between us, especially at the end of games," Bogdanovic said.

It was Mitchell's thunderous dunk in the fourth quarter that enlivened the team to go on a 19-5 run over the final 4:31 to beat the Magic.

"On a play like that, you can't lay it up, you've got to go up there and try to dunk it," Mitchell said. "I really don't know how it happened. I didn't dunk in warmups. I just didn't have any legs."

Utah's Rudy Gobert has also been on a roll. He had 12 points and 19 rebounds against Orlando, giving him a double-double in 11 straight games.

However, point guard Mike Conley appears headed for a longer absence after returning against the Magic and aggravating a hamstring injury. According to The Athletic, he is expected to miss multiple games and perhaps multiple weeks.

Atlanta has lost five straight, and being blown out by the lowly Knicks caused coach Lloyd Pierce to spend additional time after the game with the team. The rebuilding Hawks endured a 10-game losing streak in November.

"As expected, a very frustrated room," Pierce said. "It's tough when you come off an effort you have on Sunday against the Lakers (a 101-96 loss) and you come here. We couldn't hit first, we played on our heels, we let a lot of things impact our effort.

"That's the biggest thing I keep talking about. Competitive spirit, trying to find that effort. We don't have it right now."

Guard Trae Young tried to keep Atlanta in the game. He scored 22 of his 42 points in the first half, but the Knicks had a 22-point lead at intermission, and the Hawks never serious made a run. It was the third 40-plus point game this season for Young, who averages 28.3 points.

Atlanta's situation could improve shortly. Forward John Collins has two more games to serve on his 25-game suspension for violation of the NBA drug policy. Collins, the team's second-leading scorer (17) and leading rebounder (8.8), is eligible to return on Dec. 23.

Veteran Atlanta forward Vince Carter will move into fourth place for career games played on Thursday. He tied John Stockton with 1,504 on Tuesday. Carter, who scored 15 points on Tuesday, needs 46 to pass Alex English for 19th on the career scoring list.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
T. Young
11 PG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
28.3 Pts. Per Game 28.3
8.5 Ast. Per Game 8.5
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
45.6 Field Goal % 44.3
45.0 Three Point % 44.6
84.1 Free Throw % 85.3
  Full timeout called 3:24
+ 2 Royce O'Neale made alley-oop shot, assist by Bojan Bogdanovic 3:24
  Bad pass turnover on Cam Reddish, stolen by Donovan Mitchell 3:26
+ 2 Donovan Mitchell made jump shot 3:46
  Defensive rebound by Royce O'Neale 3:51
  Trae Young missed reverse layup 3:56
  Defensive rebound by De'Andre Hunter 4:08
  Bojan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:12
  Personal foul on Alex Len 4:25
  Bad pass turnover on Kevin Huerter 4:25
  ATL team rebound 4:31
Team Stats
Points 103 99
Field Goals 36-77 (46.8%) 37-83 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 6-23 (26.1%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 25-32 (78.1%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 50 46
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 35 31
Team 4 9
Assists 18 23
Steals 7 7
Blocks 4 1
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 16 23
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
26 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
28 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 16-11 28243120103
home team logo Hawks 6-22 3026281599
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 16-11 107.1 PPG 45.6 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Hawks 6-22 108.5 PPG 41.9 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 25.2 PPG 4.7 RPG 3.7 APG 45.3 FG%
T. Young PG 28.3 PPG 4.2 RPG 8.5 APG 44.9 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 26 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
T. Young PG 28 PTS 5 REB 7 AST
46.8 FG% 44.6
26.1 3PT FG% 37.0
78.1 FT% 88.2
Jazz
Starters
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 26 5 5 11/21 1/6 3/3 3 32 1 0 3 1 4 -1 39
B. Bogdanovic 19 8 2 6/16 1/6 6/7 1 33 0 0 4 1 7 +15 27
R. Gobert 18 10 1 4/7 0/0 10/15 1 33 0 2 3 3 7 +15 29
J. Ingles 12 5 5 4/8 2/5 2/2 4 32 2 0 3 3 2 +7 26
R. O'Neale 5 6 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 4 25 2 0 0 0 6 +14 17
On Court
D. Mitchell
B. Bogdanovic
R. Gobert
J. Ingles
R. O'Neale
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Mitchell 26 5 5 11/21 1/6 3/3 3 32 1 0 3 1 4 -1 39
B. Bogdanovic 19 8 2 6/16 1/6 6/7 1 33 0 0 4 1 7 +15 27
R. Gobert 18 10 1 4/7 0/0 10/15 1 33 0 2 3 3 7 +15 29
J. Ingles 12 5 5 4/8 2/5 2/2 4 32 2 0 3 3 2 +7 26
R. O'Neale 5 6 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 4 25 2 0 0 0 6 +14 17
On Bench
E. Mudiay
J. Green
G. Niang
E. Davis
M. Conley
N. Williams-Goss
D. Exum
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
T. Bradley
M. Oni
J. Morgan
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Mudiay 10 4 1 3/9 2/4 2/2 0 18 0 1 0 1 3 +4 17
J. Green 7 3 1 3/7 0/1 1/2 0 15 0 0 0 1 2 -11 12
G. Niang 6 2 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 2 18 1 0 2 0 2 -12 7
E. Davis 0 3 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 1 1 1 2 -11 6
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Exum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 46 18 36/77 6/23 25/32 16 216 7 4 16 11 35 +20 180
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
C. Reddish
K. Huerter
D. Hunter
A. Len
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 28 5 7 8/25 3/10 9/11 2 37 1 0 2 1 4 -5 46
C. Reddish 14 4 1 4/10 2/4 4/4 0 31 2 0 2 0 4 +2 20
K. Huerter 12 3 2 5/12 2/6 0/0 4 28 1 0 2 0 3 -4 18
D. Hunter 5 2 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 4 19 0 0 1 0 2 -9 6
A. Len 4 4 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 5 15 1 0 3 0 4 -6 12
On Court
T. Young
C. Reddish
K. Huerter
D. Hunter
A. Len
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 28 5 7 8/25 3/10 9/11 2 37 1 0 2 1 4 -5 46
C. Reddish 14 4 1 4/10 2/4 4/4 0 31 2 0 2 0 4 +2 20
K. Huerter 12 3 2 5/12 2/6 0/0 4 28 1 0 2 0 3 -4 18
D. Hunter 5 2 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 4 19 0 0 1 0 2 -9 6
A. Len 4 4 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 5 15 1 0 3 0 4 -6 12
On Bench
J. Parker
D. Bembry
A. Crabbe
E. Turner
C. Parsons
V. Carter
D. Jones
B. Goodwin
C. Brown
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Parker 23 7 5 10/14 1/3 2/2 1 21 1 0 2 2 5 +1 39
D. Bembry 4 2 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 20 1 1 0 0 2 +6 14
A. Crabbe 3 3 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 23 0 0 0 1 2 0 8
E. Turner 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 -1 3
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Goodwin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 37 23 37/83 10/27 15/17 23 202 7 1 15 6 31 -16 166
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores