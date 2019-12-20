SAC
SAC

No Text

Pacers beat Kings 119-105 for 5th straight victory

  AP
  Dec 20, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) T.J. Warren scored 23 points and the Indiana Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings 119-105 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory.

Myles Turner added 17 points, and Domantas Sabonis and T.J. McConnell each had 15, with Sabonis also grabbing nine rebounds to help the Pacers improve to 20-9.

Malcolm Brogdon and Doug McDermott had 13 points each, and Aaron Holiday had 11 in Indiana's balanced attack.

Richaun Holmes led the Kings with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points, and Justin James had 14.

The Pacers shot 64% in the first half to take a 68-57 lead. They finished at 52%

Indiana led by 22 points in the third quarter before settling for a 92-79 lead entering the fourth. The Kings scored the last nine points of the third, with James hitting a long 3-pointer at the quarter buzzer.

TIP-INS

Kings: Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 14.6 points off the bench, was sidelined by right ankle soreness. Trevor Ariza was not with the team for personal reasons.

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb (14 points per game) was out with a sore right groin injury. Aaron Holiday started in his place.

HOMECOMING

Kings guard Yogi Ferrell, who led Indianapolis Park Tudor High School to a Class 2A state title in 2011 and played at the Indiana University, scored seven points off the bench

UP NEXT

Kings: At Memphis on Saturday night.

Pacers: At Milwaukee on Sunday night.

Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
D. Sabonis
11 PF
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
13.3 Reb. Per Game 13.3
42.8 Field Goal % 51.5
42.9 Three Point % 51.7
85.5 Free Throw % 75.8
+ 2 DeWayne Dedmon made dunk, assist by Cory Joseph 0:15
  Defensive rebound by DeWayne Dedmon 0:19
  TJ Leaf missed floating jump shot 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Goga Bitadze 0:39
  Yogi Ferrell missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
+ 2 Doug McDermott made layup, assist by Edmond Sumner 0:54
+ 2 DeWayne Dedmon made hook shot 1:05
+ 2 Goga Bitadze made jump shot, assist by Aaron Holiday 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Doug McDermott 1:42
  Justin James missed free throw 1:44
  Shooting foul on Goga Bitadze 1:44
Team Stats
Points 105 119
Field Goals 41-91 (45.1%) 45-86 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 10-32 (31.3%) 14-31 (45.2%)
Free Throws 13-15 (86.7%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 50 46
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 29 32
Team 8 7
Assists 25 34
Steals 4 5
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 15 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Holmes PF 22
20 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
D. Sabonis PF 11
15 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 12-16 32252226105
home team logo Pacers 20-9 30382427119
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 12-16 104.7 PPG 41.3 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Pacers 20-9 109.1 PPG 44.5 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
R. Holmes PF 11.9 PPG 8.1 RPG 1.0 APG 65.5 FG%
T. Warren SF 17.6 PPG 3.5 RPG 1.1 APG 49.9 FG%
Top Scorers
R. Holmes PF 20 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
T. Warren SF 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
45.1 FG% 52.3
31.3 3PT FG% 45.2
86.7 FT% 83.3
Kings
Starters
R. Holmes
N. Bjelica
C. Joseph
B. Hield
H. Barnes
Bench
M. Bagley III
J. James
D. Fox
Y. Ferrell
D. Dedmon
B. Bogdanovic
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
K. Guy
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
T. Ariza
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 17 5 1 6/12 1/2 4/4 2 27 0 3 1 1 4 -2 26
J. James 14 3 2 5/11 3/5 1/3 0 23 0 1 1 1 2 +3 21
D. Fox 8 5 6 3/9 0/2 2/2 1 24 3 0 2 3 2 -1 26
Y. Ferrell 7 2 2 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 22 0 1 1 0 2 -7 13
D. Dedmon 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 2 +9 6
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ariza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 42 25 41/91 10/32 13/15 15 237 4 6 10 13 29 -70 197
Pacers
Starters
T. Warren
M. Turner
D. Sabonis
M. Brogdon
A. Holiday
Bench
T. McConnell
D. McDermott
J. Holiday
G. Bitadze
E. Sumner
T. Leaf
J. Lamb
N. Mitrou-Long
V. Oladipo
J. Sampson
A. Johnson
B. Bowen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. McConnell 15 3 8 7/8 1/1 0/0 0 21 1 0 2 0 3 +7 33
D. McDermott 13 6 1 5/9 3/7 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 0 6 +6 21
J. Holiday 8 3 3 3/8 2/6 0/0 1 23 1 2 0 1 2 +9 20
G. Bitadze 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 2 -2 5
E. Sumner 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 1 0 +3 7
T. Leaf 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
J. Lamb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Mitrou-Long - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Oladipo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sampson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bowen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 39 34 45/86 14/31 15/18 15 235 5 7 9 7 32 +70 229
NBA Scores