No Text
CHI
ORL
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|0:09
|Zach LaVine missed jump shot, blocked by Nikola Vucevic
|0:13
|Offensive rebound by Wendell Carter Jr.
|0:16
|Zach LaVine missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:21
|Turnover on Evan Fournier
|0:25
|Offensive foul on Evan Fournier
|0:25
|Lost ball turnover on Zach LaVine, stolen by Jonathan Isaac
|0:27
|+ 2
|Aaron Gordon made dunk
|0:36
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
|0:36
|Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot
|0:36
|Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
|0:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|95
|103
|Field Goals
|35-88 (39.8%)
|39-82 (47.6%)
|3-Pointers
|13-37 (35.1%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|15-23 (65.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|54
|53
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|37
|40
|Team
|6
|7
|Assists
|20
|23
|Steals
|6
|10
|Blocks
|6
|13
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|17
|15
|Technicals
|0
|1
Video Carousel
|
|39.8
|FG%
|47.6
|
|
|35.1
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|65.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|Z. LaVine
|26
|8
|2
|8/26
|3/13
|7/7
|1
|38
|1
|1
|5
|1
|7
|-1
|35
|T. Satoransky
|20
|6
|3
|8/12
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|+1
|32
|L. Markkanen
|10
|3
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|+1
|18
|K. Dunn
|8
|5
|6
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|31
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-9
|27
|W. Carter Jr.
|6
|10
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-6
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|Z. LaVine
|26
|8
|2
|8/26
|3/13
|7/7
|1
|38
|1
|1
|5
|1
|7
|-1
|35
|T. Satoransky
|20
|6
|3
|8/12
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|+1
|32
|L. Markkanen
|10
|3
|2
|4/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|29
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|+1
|18
|K. Dunn
|8
|5
|6
|3/6
|1/3
|1/2
|4
|31
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|-9
|27
|W. Carter Jr.
|6
|10
|0
|3/8
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|27
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-6
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. White
|9
|2
|1
|4/9
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-14
|13
|T. Young
|7
|7
|4
|2/7
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|22
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-3
|21
|D. Gafford
|5
|2
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|14
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|-6
|10
|R. Arcidiacono
|4
|5
|1
|1/3
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+1
|11
|D. Valentine
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|-1
|L. Kornet
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|O. Porter Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Felicio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Strus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Hutchison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mokoka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|95
|48
|20
|35/88
|13/37
|12/15
|17
|235
|6
|6
|15
|11
|37
|-40
|180
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Vucevic
|21
|7
|2
|9/17
|2/3
|1/5
|1
|31
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|33
|A. Gordon
|16
|11
|4
|6/14
|1/3
|3/6
|1
|31
|1
|3
|2
|2
|9
|-3
|37
|M. Fultz
|13
|6
|4
|6/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|5
|0
|6
|-2
|23
|J. Isaac
|13
|9
|5
|5/8
|0/1
|3/4
|5
|33
|4
|3
|1
|1
|8
|+8
|38
|E. Fournier
|8
|4
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|16
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|N. Vucevic
|21
|7
|2
|9/17
|2/3
|1/5
|1
|31
|0
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|33
|A. Gordon
|16
|11
|4
|6/14
|1/3
|3/6
|1
|31
|1
|3
|2
|2
|9
|-3
|37
|M. Fultz
|13
|6
|4
|6/11
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|1
|5
|0
|6
|-2
|23
|J. Isaac
|13
|9
|5
|5/8
|0/1
|3/4
|5
|33
|4
|3
|1
|1
|8
|+8
|38
|E. Fournier
|8
|4
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Ross
|26
|4
|0
|8/17
|6/13
|4/4
|0
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+11
|31
|M. Bamba
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|4
|0
|1
|1
|+8
|12
|D. Augustin
|2
|2
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+10
|14
|W. Iwundu
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+8
|2
|A. Aminu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Carter-Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Birch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Magette
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|103
|46
|23
|39/82
|10/26
|15/23
|15
|236
|10
|13
|12
|6
|40
|+40
|206