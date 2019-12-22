SA
Grizzlies look to build on finishing touch vs. Spurs

  • Dec 22, 2019

The Memphis Grizzlies have been in a giving mood recently - it is the holiday season, after all - but decided to keep something for themselves Saturday: a win over Sacramento when one could have been squandered in the fourth quarter.

Memphis will look to build on that selfish streak when it hosts the San Antonio Spurs, a team that knows a lot about gifting as well, on Monday in a matchup of struggling Southwest Division rivals.

The Grizzlies did what they had to do on Saturday to hold off Sacramento, 119-115, behind balanced scoring and sold defense. Jaren Jackson Jr. led seven Grizzlies scoring in double figures with 18 points, and rookie sensation Ja Morant finished with 13.

Dillon Brooks scored 16 points, and Jae Crowder recorded a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Grizzlies. The Memphis scoring balance was aided by 32 assists on the Grizzlies' 40 made field goals.

Grayson Allen was one of three Grizzlies reserves to hit double figures with 13 points, joining De'Anthony Melton with 11 points and Tyus Jones with 12 as the Memphis bench outscored Sacramento's 46-27. Memphis snapped a two-game losing streak.

"We withstood some runs and responded," said forward Jae Crowder, who recorded his fifth double-double of the season. "The other two nights, other teams went on runs, and we sort of didn't answer the bell. Hopefully we're learning, trying to find out how to close games. That's a big part of the NBA -- being able to close games."

Morant and fellow Memphis rookie Brandon Clarke played in both games of a back-to-back for the first time in the past two games. Expect that to become more common as the season progresses.

Memphis is 0-5 in games missed by both Morant and Clarke with an average margin of defeat of 12.6 points.

"It was a tough one for us all night for all of our guys," Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. "But to see them in their first back-to-back - really impressed. We will see it plenty of times through this year."

The Spurs fly into Memphis after getting walloped at home by the Los Angeles Clippers, 134-109. It was the most lopsided defeat at home for San Antonio this season.

The Spurs were blown out because they coughed up 18 turnovers that Los Angeles converted into 36 points.

"You not going to win that basketball game," Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said, referring to the turnovers. "Must be some kind of record for points off turnovers. Pretty sloppy and not physical enough tonight. So, move on to the next game and try to get that back."

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs' scoring with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting, but 20 of those points came in the first half. Marco Belinelli finished with 17 points, hitting 4 of 6 shots, including 4 of 5 attempts from 3-point range.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 12 points, and Dejounte Murray and Derrick White added 10 each to complete the Spurs' double-digit scoring.

The Clippers pounded San Antonio inside, outscoring them 74-30 in the paint and 23-4 on second-chance points. The Clippers' 74 points in the paint was a season high for a San Antonio opponent.

"It's embarrassing," DeRozan said. "It's frustrating, especially when you're out there trying hard, definitely frustrating."

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
J. Morant
12 PG
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
18.2 Pts. Per Game 18.2
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
50.6 Field Goal % 46.6
49.9 Three Point % 46.6
81.2 Free Throw % 79.0
  Full timeout called 4:40
+ 3 LaMarcus Aldridge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Lyles 4:46
+ 2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 5:00
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot 5:21
  Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr. 5:36
  Defensive rebound by LaMarcus Aldridge 5:47
  Ja Morant missed 2nd of 2 free throws 5:50
+ 1 Ja Morant made 1st of 2 free throws 5:50
  Shooting foul on Dejounte Murray 5:50
+ 2 DeMar DeRozan made jump shot, assist by LaMarcus Aldridge 6:02
+ 2 Ja Morant made dunk, assist by Jae Crowder 6:21
Team Stats
Points 94 81
Field Goals 39-60 (65.0%) 32-66 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 10-15 (66.7%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 6-9 (66.7%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 33 28
Offensive 2 7
Defensive 27 19
Team 4 2
Assists 22 19
Steals 3 3
Blocks 4 0
Turnovers 6 6
Fouls 9 14
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
33 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
J. Valanciunas C 17
16 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 11-17 462622-94
home team logo Grizzlies 11-19 313020-81
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 11-17 111.9 PPG 46.2 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 11-19 110.8 PPG 45.1 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
L. Aldridge PF 18.6 PPG 7.3 RPG 2.4 APG 50.3 FG%
J. Jackson Jr. PF 17.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 1.5 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Aldridge PF 33 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
J. Jackson Jr. PF 17 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
65.0 FG% 48.5
66.7 3PT FG% 47.8
66.7 FT% 66.7
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. DeRozan
T. Lyles
D. White
P. Mills
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 33 8 3 14/20 3/4 2/3 0 24 0 3 1 2 6 +24 49
D. DeRozan 18 3 7 7/8 0/0 4/4 2 22 2 0 1 0 3 +17 36
T. Lyles 17 6 2 7/9 3/4 0/0 2 21 0 1 0 0 6 +23 28
D. White 2 3 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 3 -3 7
P. Mills 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 -3 3
On Bench
R. Gay
M. Belinelli
J. Poeltl
D. Carroll
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
L. Walker IV
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Gay 3 1 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 -10 4
M. Belinelli 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 -4 3
J. Poeltl 0 0 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -11 2
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 29 22 39/60 10/15 6/9 9 108 3 4 6 2 27 +33 132
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Morant
B. Clarke
J. Crowder
D. Melton
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 17 2 1 6/11 5/7 0/2 3 23 0 0 1 1 1 -24 20
J. Morant 13 3 4 5/10 1/2 2/3 0 21 1 0 1 0 3 -2 24
B. Clarke 10 3 1 5/7 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 2 -17 15
J. Crowder 3 1 4 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 22 0 0 0 1 0 -20 12
D. Melton 0 1 3 0/4 0/1 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 0 1 +4 8
On Bench
T. Jones
G. Allen
S. Hill
K. Anderson
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
J. Konchar
M. Guduric
A. Iguodala
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Jones 8 1 2 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1 -11 13
G. Allen 6 0 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0 +1 7
S. Hill 0 4 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 4 +11 6
K. Anderson 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Guduric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 26 19 32/66 11/23 6/9 14 116 3 0 6 7 19 -58 105
NBA Scores