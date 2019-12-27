UTA
LAC

Jazz look to keep roll going vs. Clips in LA

  • FLM
  • Dec 27, 2019

During the past two weeks, the Utah Jazz have performed like many predicted they would before the season began. The Jazz will try to continue their solid play Saturday when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers.

Donovan Mitchell scored 28 of his 35 points in the second half to spark the Jazz to their sixth win in their last seven contests in a 121-115 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. Mitchell, who had 16 points in the third quarter, connected on 12 of 19 shots, including 3 of 6 3-pointers. He is the Jazz's leading scorer at 25.1 points per game.

Joe Ingles added 26 points, converting 6 of 10 3-pointers, while Rudy Gobert contributed 16 points on 7-for-7 shooting and 15 boards for Utah.

Mitchell credited Gobert and his key late defensive stops, including a crucial block of a Damian Lillard shot, for allowing the Jazz to prevail.

"Those two hustle plays by Rudy sealed the game," said Mitchell, according to the Salt Lake Tribune. "You can say what you want about my scoring or Joe, but at the end of the day, it came down to Rudy making two good plays. That's why he is who he is, that's why we rely on him."

Guard Jordan Clarkson, whom the Jazz obtained earlier this week from the Cleveland Cavaliers for Dante Exum and draft picks, made his Utah debut against Portland and scored nine points on 4-of-12 shooting in 21 minutes.

Utah has played well despite the absence of point guard Mike Conley, who has missed nine of the last 10 games with a hamstring injury. Conley, one of Utah's offseason acquisitions along with Bojan Bogdanovic, won't play against Los Angeles.

The Clippers used a second-half rally to defeat the Lakers 111-106 on Christmas Day in a spirited contest between two of the Western Conference's top clubs. The Clippers came back from a 12-point halftime deficit and held off the Lakers after grabbing the lead late in the fourth quarter. Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 35 points -- 11 of those coming in the fourth -- and 12 rebounds.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley sealed the deal by knocking the ball out of bounds off LeBron James's hands with 3.4 seconds left.

Beverley said the Clippers, who have beaten the Lakers in their two meetings, earned the decision by staying calm after getting outplayed for much of the first three quarters.

"We just held our poise," said Beverley, who finished with eight points and nine rebounds, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We understand we're playing a phenomenal team in the Lakers, No. 1, No. 2 team in the NBA. We know we're playing a good team. They're not just going to roll over and let us win, especially at home. We kept our composure, we came out in the second half with a lot of energy."

The Clippers and Jazz split their initial two meetings this season with both clubs winning on their home floor. The Clippers prevailed 105-94 on Nov. 3, while the Jazz won 110-96 on Oct. 30.

--Field Level Media

No Text
Key Players
D. Mitchell
45 SG
K. Leonard
2 SF
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
25.9 Pts. Per Game 25.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
45.7 Field Goal % 45.8
45.4 Three Point % 46.2
83.1 Free Throw % 88.2
  Full timeout called 7:06
+ 2 Kawhi Leonard made hook shot 7:09
+ 1 Emmanuel Mudiay made 2nd of 2 free throws 7:24
+ 1 Emmanuel Mudiay made 1st of 2 free throws 7:24
  Shooting foul on Landry Shamet 7:24
  Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Mudiay 7:33
  Jordan Clarkson missed driving layup 7:35
+ 3 Landry Shamet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kawhi Leonard 7:55
+ 1 Rudy Gobert made 2nd of 2 free throws 8:06
+ 1 Rudy Gobert made 1st of 2 free throws 8:06
  Shooting foul on Ivica Zubac 8:06
Team Stats
Points 103 102
Field Goals 38-73 (52.1%) 34-83 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 16-33 (48.5%) 11-33 (33.3%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 23-25 (92.0%)
Total Rebounds 45 45
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 32 26
Team 8 5
Assists 21 21
Steals 1 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 10 4
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
D. Mitchell SG 45
24 PTS, 6 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
19 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Jazz 19-12 22393210103
home team logo Clippers 23-10 32312910102
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Jazz 19-12 107.8 PPG 45.5 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Clippers 23-10 115.5 PPG 47.9 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
D. Mitchell SG 25.1 PPG 4.5 RPG 4.1 APG 45.4 FG%
P. George SF 23.9 PPG 5.8 RPG 3.6 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Mitchell SG 24 PTS 6 REB 9 AST
P. George SF 20 PTS 8 REB 2 AST
52.1 FG% 41.0
48.5 3PT FG% 33.3
73.3 FT% 92.0
Jazz
Starters
J. Clarkson
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
B. Bogdanovic
E. Mudiay
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 15 2 1 5/10 1/4 4/6 1 22 0 0 0 0 2 -5 19
R. Gobert 12 6 0 4/6 0/0 4/5 2 29 0 1 1 1 5 +2 18
R. O'Neale 11 9 1 4/5 3/3 0/0 2 26 0 1 1 1 8 -1 22
B. Bogdanovic 10 3 2 4/12 1/3 1/2 2 27 0 0 2 1 2 +15 15
E. Mudiay 8 5 1 3/5 0/1 2/2 2 14 0 0 2 1 4 -18 13
On Court
J. Clarkson
R. Gobert
R. O'Neale
B. Bogdanovic
E. Mudiay
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Clarkson 15 2 1 5/10 1/4 4/6 1 22 0 0 0 0 2 -5 19
R. Gobert 12 6 0 4/6 0/0 4/5 2 29 0 1 1 1 5 +2 18
R. O'Neale 11 9 1 4/5 3/3 0/0 2 26 0 1 1 1 8 -1 22
B. Bogdanovic 10 3 2 4/12 1/3 1/2 2 27 0 0 2 1 2 +15 15
E. Mudiay 8 5 1 3/5 0/1 2/2 2 14 0 0 2 1 4 -18 13
On Bench
G. Niang
T. Bradley
M. Conley
E. Davis
N. Williams-Goss
J. Brantley
J. Wright-Foreman
M. Oni
J. Morgan
R. Tucker
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Niang 6 2 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 1 1 -11 10
T. Bradley 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 11 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams-Goss - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brantley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wright-Foreman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Oni - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Morgan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 37 21 38/73 16/33 11/15 19 142 1 2 10 5 32 -19 99
Clippers
Starters
P. George
K. Leonard
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
L. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 20 8 2 6/17 4/8 4/4 1 30 1 0 0 1 7 +4 33
K. Leonard 19 4 6 6/21 1/6 6/6 1 29 2 0 1 1 3 -11 36
L. Shamet 13 1 1 4/6 4/5 1/1 2 19 1 0 0 0 1 +6 17
I. Zubac 13 10 1 4/6 0/0 5/6 4 21 0 0 0 7 3 +1 25
L. Williams 13 2 9 4/10 0/3 5/5 0 26 2 0 1 0 2 +9 34
On Court
P. George
K. Leonard
L. Shamet
I. Zubac
L. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. George 20 8 2 6/17 4/8 4/4 1 30 1 0 0 1 7 +4 33
K. Leonard 19 4 6 6/21 1/6 6/6 1 29 2 0 1 1 3 -11 36
L. Shamet 13 1 1 4/6 4/5 1/1 2 19 1 0 0 0 1 +6 17
I. Zubac 13 10 1 4/6 0/0 5/6 4 21 0 0 0 7 3 +1 25
L. Williams 13 2 9 4/10 0/3 5/5 0 26 2 0 1 0 2 +9 34
On Bench
J. Green
P. Patterson
R. McGruder
M. Harrell
J. Motley
T. Mann
M. Kabengele
A. Coffey
D. Walton
J. Robinson
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Green 5 3 1 2/6 0/4 1/2 4 19 1 0 1 1 2 -2 10
P. Patterson 4 1 0 2/5 0/3 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1 -2 5
R. McGruder 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 2 0 6
M. Harrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Motley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mann - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kabengele - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Coffey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 40 21 34/83 11/33 23/25 17 160 9 2 4 14 26 +5 166
NBA Scores