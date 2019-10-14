No Text
MIA
WAS
Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
G. Payton II
20 PG
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|11.7
|Pts. Per Game
|11.7
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|7.3
|Reb. Per Game
|7.3
|43.0
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|42.6
|Three Point %
|50.0
|82.7
|Free Throw %
|50.0
|+ 2
|Kendrick Nunn made layup
|0:07
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:13
|Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae
|0:35
|Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:38
|+ 3
|Jordan McRae made 3-pt. jump shot
|0:46
|Defensive rebound by Ish Smith
|1:05
|Bam Adebayo missed finger-roll layup
|1:08
|Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo
|1:14
|Ish Smith missed jump shot
|1:18
|+ 1
|Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:36
|MIA team rebound
|1:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|105
|123
|Field Goals
|33-73 (45.2%)
|43-84 (51.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-28 (35.7%)
|17-37 (45.9%)
|Free Throws
|29-39 (74.4%)
|20-30 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|53
|48
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|34
|31
|Team
|9
|8
|Assists
|18
|26
|Steals
|5
|13
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|18
|9
|Fouls
|22
|27
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
|45.2
|FG%
|51.2
|35.7
|3PT FG%
|45.9
|74.4
|FT%
|66.7
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Butler
|27
|6
|4
|6/10
|0/0
|15/19
|0
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|-7
|40
|D. Robinson
|16
|4
|1
|5/11
|3/8
|3/3
|2
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-13
|22
|K. Nunn
|14
|2
|3
|5/14
|3/8
|1/2
|2
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|-17
|19
|B. Adebayo
|14
|14
|5
|6/11
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|35
|0
|0
|6
|3
|11
|-23
|32
|M. Leonard
|7
|7
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|2/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|+10
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Dragic
|10
|2
|2
|3/12
|2/6
|2/3
|3
|22
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|-17
|16
|D. Jones Jr.
|9
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|30
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-17
|17
|T. Herro
|6
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|1/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|-2
|10
|C. Silva
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|-5
|2
|K. Olynyk
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+1
|1
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Winslow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Macon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Okpala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Haslem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|105
|44
|18
|33/73
|10/28
|29/39
|22
|234
|5
|1
|18
|10
|34
|-90
|173
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Mahinmi
|25
|5
|1
|10/11
|2/3
|3/8
|1
|28
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|+6
|36
|I. Thomas
|8
|0
|4
|3/11
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|+1
|15
|G. Payton II
|5
|3
|3
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|14
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-2
|16
|T. Brown Jr.
|5
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|28
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-4
|10
|J. Williams
|0
|5
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|-6
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. McRae
|29
|4
|8
|9/14
|6/8
|5/7
|5
|34
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|+25
|52
|G. Mathews
|28
|4
|0
|6/9
|4/7
|12/13
|5
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|+22
|31
|I. Smith
|19
|3
|7
|9/18
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|30
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|+24
|37
|A. Pasecniks
|2
|10
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|18
|1
|2
|0
|3
|7
|+16
|19
|I. Bonga
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|+12
|7
|A. Schofield
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4
|-1
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bertans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Beal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wagner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hachimura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chiozza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Robinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|123
|40
|26
|43/84
|17/37
|20/30
|27
|236
|13
|6
|9
|9
|31
|+90
|225