Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
G. Payton II
20 PG
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
11.7 Pts. Per Game 11.7
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
43.0 Field Goal % 48.5
42.6 Three Point % 50.0
82.7 Free Throw % 50.0
+ 2 Kendrick Nunn made layup 0:07
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:13
  Defensive rebound by Jordan McRae 0:35
  Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:38
+ 3 Jordan McRae made 3-pt. jump shot 0:46
  Defensive rebound by Ish Smith 1:05
  Bam Adebayo missed finger-roll layup 1:08
  Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 1:14
  Ish Smith missed jump shot 1:18
+ 1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:36
  MIA team rebound 1:36
Team Stats
Points 105 123
Field Goals 33-73 (45.2%) 43-84 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 17-37 (45.9%)
Free Throws 29-39 (74.4%) 20-30 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 53 48
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 34 31
Team 9 8
Assists 18 26
Steals 5 13
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 18 9
Fouls 22 27
Technicals 0 0
J. Butler SF 22
27 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
J. McRae SG 52
29 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 24-9 39241824105
home team logo Wizards 10-22 29421933123
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
away team logo Heat 24-9 112.6 PPG 45.6 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Wizards 10-22 116.4 PPG 41.9 RPG 26.6 APG
Key Players
J. Butler SF 20.5 PPG 6.6 RPG 6.7 APG 42.6 FG%
J. McRae SG 10.1 PPG 2.5 RPG 2.7 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Butler SF 27 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
J. McRae SG 29 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
45.2 FG% 51.2
35.7 3PT FG% 45.9
74.4 FT% 66.7
Heat
Starters
J. Butler
D. Robinson
K. Nunn
B. Adebayo
M. Leonard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Butler 27 6 4 6/10 0/0 15/19 0 36 0 0 1 1 5 -7 40
D. Robinson 16 4 1 5/11 3/8 3/3 2 31 1 0 1 0 4 -13 22
K. Nunn 14 2 3 5/14 3/8 1/2 2 33 0 0 3 0 2 -17 19
B. Adebayo 14 14 5 6/11 0/0 2/3 4 35 0 0 6 3 11 -23 32
M. Leonard 7 7 1 2/3 1/1 2/2 3 24 0 0 2 3 4 +10 14
Bench
G. Dragic
D. Jones Jr.
T. Herro
C. Silva
K. Olynyk
J. Johnson
J. Winslow
D. Macon
K. Okpala
U. Haslem
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Dragic 10 2 2 3/12 2/6 2/3 3 22 1 0 1 2 0 -17 16
D. Jones Jr. 9 4 0 3/4 0/1 3/5 2 30 3 1 0 0 4 -17 17
T. Herro 6 3 2 2/7 1/4 1/2 2 20 0 0 3 0 3 -2 10
C. Silva 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 -5 2
K. Olynyk 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 +1 1
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Winslow - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 44 18 33/73 10/28 29/39 22 234 5 1 18 10 34 -90 173
Wizards
Starters
I. Mahinmi
I. Thomas
G. Payton II
T. Brown Jr.
J. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Mahinmi 25 5 1 10/11 2/3 3/8 1 28 2 2 0 0 5 +6 36
I. Thomas 8 0 4 3/11 2/6 0/0 1 22 1 0 2 0 0 +1 15
G. Payton II 5 3 3 2/8 1/5 0/0 1 14 3 0 1 0 3 -2 16
T. Brown Jr. 5 2 1 2/8 1/3 0/0 5 28 2 0 1 0 2 -4 10
J. Williams 0 5 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 2 3 2 -6 3
Bench
J. McRae
G. Mathews
I. Smith
A. Pasecniks
I. Bonga
A. Schofield
J. Wall
D. Bertans
B. Beal
T. Bryant
M. Wagner
R. Hachimura
C. Chiozza
J. Robinson
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. McRae 29 4 8 9/14 6/8 5/7 5 34 2 1 0 0 4 +25 52
G. Mathews 28 4 0 6/9 4/7 12/13 5 29 0 0 1 1 3 +22 31
I. Smith 19 3 7 9/18 1/4 0/0 0 30 2 0 1 0 3 +24 37
A. Pasecniks 2 10 2 1/2 0/0 0/2 4 18 1 2 0 3 7 +16 19
I. Bonga 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 1 0 2 2 +12 7
A. Schofield 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 -4 -1
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bertans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Beal - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hachimura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 123 40 26 43/84 17/37 20/30 27 236 13 6 9 9 31 +90 225
NBA Scores