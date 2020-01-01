CHA
Improving Cavaliers host slumping Hornets

  • Jan 01, 2020

Ready to move past a rough final game of 2019, the Cleveland Cavaliers see a brighter situation for the new year.

They'll begin that quest Thursday night at home against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Cavaliers have won four of their past six games despite the bumpy ride in Tuesday night's loss at Toronto.

"The young guys want to learn and want to be great and they're going to keep pushing themselves," Cleveland center Tristan Thompson said. "I'm here to stick it out and help these young guys. ... No shortcuts, do the right thing day-in and day-out."

The Hornets arrive with a six-game losing streak, so their issues seem more extreme than those confronting the Cavaliers.

The Hornets are trying to crank up their perimeter shooting again, an area that had been a strength. They ought to see a glimmer of hope for that considering the Cavaliers surrendered 17 baskets from 3-point range in the 117-97 loss at Toronto.

"Communication, just talking and ... be on the same page," Thompson said of the key to defending better on the perimeter.

The Hornets received a team-best 15 points from PJ Washington in Tuesday's home loss to the Boston Celtics. Six players reached double-figure points for Charlotte.

"I saw a lot of good out there," Hornets coach James Borrego said, clearly trying to boost confidence in the slumping team. "I thought our team played with a great competitive spirit. Just didn't make enough shots."

The Cavaliers won more games in December (five) than November (three), but first-year coach John Beilein knows there are still many areas to improve.

"We're still working there. People need to make shots, too," he said. "It will grow."

Thompson and Kevin Love recorded double-doubles for Cleveland in the Toronto game. Love was back in the lineup after sitting out Saturday at Minnesota because of a hip ailment.

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton said when shots aren't falling the team has to make good in other areas.

"Defensively, things we can control," Sexton said. "As a group, we just have to get better."

Sexton shot 3-for-27 on 3-point attempts in December.

"Next game I'm going to try to hit one or two and get it back going," he said.

The Hornets are searching for more solutions on offense. Guard Devonte' Graham has had more difficulty finding openings as defenses concentrate on him.

Developing interior production continues to be a chore for Charlotte.

"We've got to get to the rim and put more pressure there," Borrego said. "We don't have great size. We've just got to keep working with what we can do at the rim. We don't want to keep settling for 3s. ... When that shot is not dropping, we have to put more pressure at the rim."

Cleveland defeated the Hornets 100-98 on Dec. 18 at home despite Charlotte guard Terry Rozier racking up a career-high 35 points. That outcome began the six-game losing streak for the Hornets.

The Cavaliers open a four-game homestand with Thursday night's game.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
K. Love
0 PF
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
16.5 Pts. Per Game 16.5
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
10.6 Reb. Per Game 10.6
37.5 Field Goal % 44.9
37.5 Three Point % 44.6
80.4 Free Throw % 84.7
  Miles Bridges missed jump shot 11:45
  CHA team rebound 0:00
  Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  Defensive rebound by Cody Zeller 0:01
  Kevin Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:04
  Out of bounds turnover on Cody Zeller 0:29
  Personal foul on Kevin Love 0:34
+ 2 Larry Nance Jr. made jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 0:48
  Offensive rebound by Darius Garland 0:56
  Darius Garland missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:59
  Offensive rebound by Larry Nance Jr. 1:01
Team Stats
Points 82 85
Field Goals 30-70 (42.9%) 32-59 (54.2%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 19 29
Team 5 3
Assists 20 21
Steals 4 3
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 6 12
Fouls 11 16
Technicals 0 0
T. Rozier PG 3
18 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
K. Love PF 0
16 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
1234T
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 13-23 103.8 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 10-23 104.3 PPG 44.4 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
T. Rozier PG 17.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 4.3 APG 41.2 FG%
C. Sexton PG 18.0 PPG 3.2 RPG 2.3 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Rozier PG 18 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
C. Sexton PG 18 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
42.9 FG% 54.2
35.7 3PT FG% 42.3
80.0 FT% 83.3
Hornets
Starters
T. Rozier
D. Bacon
C. Zeller
M. Bridges
M. Monk
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Rozier 18 3 2 7/15 3/6 1/1 2 27 0 0 1 1 2 -9 24
D. Bacon 12 3 1 4/8 1/2 3/4 1 19 1 0 0 1 2 0 18
C. Zeller 11 7 2 3/4 0/1 5/6 2 17 0 0 3 3 4 +6 19
M. Bridges 6 4 1 2/7 0/3 2/2 0 17 0 0 0 2 2 -3 12
M. Monk 3 2 0 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 2 -4 5
On Bench
M. Williams
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Williams 6 2 1 2/3 2/3 0/0 1 14 2 0 0 0 2 -7 12
N. Batum - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 29 20 30/70 10/28 12/15 11 107 4 0 6 10 19 -17 90
Cavaliers
Starters
D. Garland
D. Exum
J. Henson
K. Porter
L. Nance Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Garland 14 5 6 5/9 3/7 1/2 0 25 0 0 1 1 4 +15 30
D. Exum 5 3 1 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 3 +10 10
J. Henson 4 3 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 2 +5 9
K. Porter 4 3 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 15 0 1 1 0 3 +3 9
L. Nance Jr. 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 1 +5 6
On Court
D. Garland
D. Exum
J. Henson
K. Porter
L. Nance Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Garland 14 5 6 5/9 3/7 1/2 0 25 0 0 1 1 4 +15 30
D. Exum 5 3 1 1/2 1/1 2/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 3 +10 10
J. Henson 4 3 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 1 2 +5 9
K. Porter 4 3 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 15 0 1 1 0 3 +3 9
L. Nance Jr. 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 1 +5 6
On Bench
M. Dellavedova
B. Knight
D. Windler
D. Wade
A. Zizic
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Dellavedova 2 0 4 1/3 0/2 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 0 -12 10
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 85 35 21 32/59 11/26 10/12 16 78 3 3 12 6 29 +26 74
NBA Scores