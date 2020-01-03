OKC
CLE

Thunder seek fifth straight win in game vs. Cavs

  • FLM
  • Jan 03, 2020

A year ago, Oklahoma City struggled at times to put games away late, even with Russell Westbrook and Paul George on the roster.

With Westbrook in Houston, George in Los Angeles and a remade roster built around second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and veterans Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari, the Thunder are finding ways to win tight games.

"We have so many weapons on the court toward the end of the game that teams can't really load up," Gilgeous-Alexander said after Thursday's win in San Antonio. "And they can't take certain people away from us because it leads to other things for us."

Oklahoma City takes a four-game winning streak into Saturday night's game at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have dropped two consecutive games after winning four of five before that. The Thunder have won eight of their past nine.

Seven of those past nine games have been decided in clutch time - the last five minutes of a game with a margin of five or fewer points.

"We have been in this situation a lot this year," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "And we're just getting better at it."

Gilgeous-Alexander, the key piece Oklahoma City acquired in the trade of George to the Clippers, has been a big part of Oklahoma City's recent success.

Over the past eight games, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 26.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.0 steals with just 1.1 turnovers.

While Cleveland has struggled overall, tied for the third-worst record in the NBA entering Friday, rookie point guard Darius Garland has been a bright spot of late.

Since the start of December, Garland is averaging 11.9 points a game, shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from behind the 3-point line. He's averaging 3.1 assists and just 2.3 turnovers per game.

"All-time high right now," Garland told Cleveland.com when asked about his confidence. "I think I've been playing well. My teammates have been really confident in me, so now I just have to bring it to the court."

Garland has just one turnover in each of Cleveland's past two games.

"For him to do that, it's a big step in the right direction," Cavaliers coach John Beilein said. "He's got that ability to really score from deep, but at the same time, he's really seeing his teammates well."

Garland played just five games at Vanderbilt last season before a knee injury ended his year.

The Cavaliers were cautious with his return, and Beilein said he expects it will be "a few years" before Garland's full skills are apparent.

"It was so hard to tell what we would see," Beilein said.

Oklahoma City has won four of its last five games against the Cavaliers, winning by an average of 14.8 points per game.

The game is the first meeting between the teams this season. The Thunder won both meetings last year.

The Thunder are as healthy as they've been all season, with the recent return of Gallinari and Hamidou Diallo from injuries.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
C. Paul
3 PG
K. Love
0 PF
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
10.5 Reb. Per Game 10.5
47.2 Field Goal % 44.7
47.0 Three Point % 45.0
90.6 Free Throw % 84.9
  OKC team rebound 0:00
  Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:01
  Defensive rebound by Darius Bazley 0:02
  Darius Garland missed floating jump shot 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman 0:24
  Mike Muscala missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
+ 3 Dante Exum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Garland 0:31
  Defensive rebound by John Henson 0:38
  Hamidou Diallo missed dunk 0:40
  Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo 0:40
  Hamidou Diallo missed floating jump shot 0:44
Team Stats
Points 91 79
Field Goals 34-73 (46.6%) 29-64 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 12-12 (100.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 44 32
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 28 24
Team 4 3
Assists 21 14
Steals 3 2
Blocks 3 0
Turnovers 9 7
Fouls 10 17
Technicals 0 0
D. Gallinari SF 8
19 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
C. Sexton PG 2
22 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
away team logo Thunder 19-15 343225-91
home team logo Cavaliers 10-24 272626-79
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 19-15 108.3 PPG 42.9 RPG 21.4 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 10-24 104.4 PPG 44.3 RPG 21.4 APG
Key Players
D. Gallinari SF 17.9 PPG 5.6 RPG 2.2 APG 43.4 FG%
C. Sexton PG 18.1 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.3 APG 45.1 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Gallinari SF 19 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
C. Sexton PG 22 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
46.6 FG% 45.3
42.3 3PT FG% 45.8
100.0 FT% 83.3
Thunder
Starters
D. Schroder
D. Bazley
C. Paul
H. Diallo
M. Muscala
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 16 2 2 7/10 2/2 0/0 1 20 1 0 2 0 2 +15 21
D. Bazley 9 6 0 3/7 1/1 2/2 0 12 1 1 0 1 5 +5 17
C. Paul 6 2 9 3/6 0/2 0/0 1 23 0 0 4 0 2 +8 22
H. Diallo 5 2 1 2/4 0/0 1/1 1 13 0 0 0 1 1 +1 9
M. Muscala 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -5 0
On Bench
N. Noel
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
K. Hervey
J. Patton
L. Dort
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Noel 2 5 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 9 0 2 0 2 3 +5 11
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 40 21 34/73 11/26 12/12 10 78 3 3 9 12 28 +29 80
Cavaliers
Starters
D. Garland
C. Osman
D. Exum
J. Henson
A. McKinnie
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Garland 17 1 5 5/9 3/5 4/4 2 25 1 0 1 0 1 -7 28
C. Osman 10 2 0 3/9 2/6 2/3 2 26 0 0 0 0 2 -2 12
D. Exum 5 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 0 -3 6
J. Henson 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 2 -2 8
A. McKinnie 4 4 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 3 20 1 0 0 2 2 -16 11
On Bench
M. Dellavedova
B. Knight
L. Nance Jr.
D. Windler
D. Wade
A. Zizic
T. Cook
K. Porter
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Dellavedova 2 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 1 0 1 -12 6
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nance Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 29 14 29/64 11/24 10/12 17 100 2 0 7 5 24 -42 71
NBA Scores