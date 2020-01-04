SA
Bucks riding high as they host the up-and-down Spurs

  • FLM
  • Jan 04, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have, by far, the best record in the NBA, but that will mean nothing when they host the enigmatic San Antonio Spurs on Saturday for the first of back-to-back, away-and-home games between the two teams.

The Bucks and Spurs will also tussle on Monday in San Antonio.

Milwaukee welcomes the Spurs after a rough-and-tumble 106-104 win at home over Minnesota on New Year's Day. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 17 rebounds in the victory, securing his 30th double-double in 33 games this season.

Khris Middleton added 13 points for the Bucks despite shooting 5 for 18 from the floor. Brook Lopez scored 11 points and Eric Bledsoe had 10.

Milwaukee shot just 42.6 percent from the field and hit only 9 of 36 from beyond the arc.

"We're not playing our best, but still finding a way to win is good," Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said afterward. "But this isn't the formula."

The triumph was the fourth in a row for Milwaukee and seventh in its past eight games. The Bucks (31-5) are off to the best 36-game start in franchise history. The 1971-72 squad, led by Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, dropped game No. 36 for a 30-6 mark.

The Bucks have not lost to a team this year with a record below .500.

"You don't even think about that," Antetokounmpo said. "We just go out there and we feel like we're gonna win the game, and that we're going to get the job done. Doesn't really matter if the opponent is above .500 or below .500. We just take it day by day, try to be in the present, hopefully, a lot of good moments for the team."

The Spurs begin the double-dip against the league's best after a 109-104 loss at home to surging Oklahoma City on Thursday.

The Thunder won a regular-season game in San Antonio for the first time since Dec. 25, 2014, outscoring the Spurs 63-48 in the second half.

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 30 points for San Antonio, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. It was DeRozan's sixth straight game of more than 21 points.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Lonnie Walker IV pumped in 16 points off the bench, nine of them in the fourth quarter, in the loss.

Aldridge went 4 for 4 on 3-pointers just two games after setting a career-high with five 3-pointers.

The Spurs had been winning of late by attacking the basket and by finding some key points from 3-point range. That changed Thursday against the Thunder, prompting San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich to criticize his team's lack of aggressiveness.

"We didn't move the ball very well -- we were on the dribble too much," Popovich told to San Antonio Express-News. "We didn't really attack. They attacked a lot better than we did, just straight ahead at the rim, found people."

The Bucks and Spurs split their season series last year, with each team winning on their home court. San Antonio owns a 49-40 all-time edge over the Bucks but is just 19-26 in games played in Milwaukee.

Budenholzer was an assistant coach with the Spurs for 17 seasons and spent his first two seasons as a video coordinator

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
30.4 Pts. Per Game 30.4
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
13.0 Reb. Per Game 13.0
52.4 Field Goal % 55.6
52.3 Three Point % 55.6
80.5 Free Throw % 59.6
  Full timeout called 5:19
  MIL team rebound 5:19
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 1st of 2 free throws 5:19
  Shooting foul on LaMarcus Aldridge 5:19
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 5:21
  Derrick White missed 3-pt. jump shot 5:25
+ 3 Kyle Korver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Giannis Antetokounmpo 5:46
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Korver 5:54
  Lonnie Walker IV missed layup, blocked by Brook Lopez 5:58
  Defensive rebound by Lonnie Walker IV 6:02
  Eric Bledsoe missed 3-pt. jump shot 6:05
Team Stats
Points 50 53
Field Goals 19-37 (51.4%) 19-35 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 7-15 (46.7%) 10-20 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-5 (100.0%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 20 18
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 15 14
Team 2 2
Assists 11 14
Steals 2 3
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 4 2
Fouls 5 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
14 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
E. Bledsoe PG 6
14 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 14-19 3119--50
home team logo Bucks 31-5 2924--53
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 14-19 113.1 PPG 46.5 RPG 24.7 APG
home team logo Bucks 31-5 119.4 PPG 51.9 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
L. Aldridge PF 19.5 PPG 7.8 RPG 2.4 APG 51.4 FG%
E. Bledsoe PG 14.9 PPG 4.9 RPG 5.4 APG 47.9 FG%
Top Scorers
L. Aldridge PF 14 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
E. Bledsoe PG 14 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
51.4 FG% 54.3
46.7 3PT FG% 50.0
100.0 FT% 55.6
Spurs
Starters
L. Aldridge
D. White
D. DeRozan
L. Walker IV
J. Poeltl
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Aldridge 14 6 1 4/6 4/5 2/2 1 12 0 0 0 1 5 +6 22
D. White 7 1 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 11 1 0 1 0 1 -2 8
D. DeRozan 6 0 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 +5 12
L. Walker IV 4 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 11 0 0 1 1 1 -2 5
J. Poeltl 2 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0 -11 5
On Bench
P. Mills
R. Gay
M. Belinelli
B. Forbes
D. Carroll
Q. Weatherspoon
C. Metu
D. Murray
D. Eubanks
K. Johnson
L. Samanic
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Mills 9 0 2 2/4 2/3 3/3 1 7 0 0 1 0 0 -1 12
R. Gay 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 2 -6 7
M. Belinelli 4 2 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 -8 10
B. Forbes 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 -1 2
D. Carroll - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Weatherspoon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Eubanks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samanic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 50 18 11 19/37 7/15 5/5 5 83 2 0 4 3 15 -20 83
Bucks
Starters
E. Bledsoe
K. Korver
G. Antetokounmpo
B. Lopez
W. Matthews
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Bledsoe 14 1 4 5/6 3/4 1/2 1 12 1 0 1 0 1 +6 23
K. Korver 9 1 4 3/3 3/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1 +10 18
G. Antetokounmpo 8 6 1 2/4 2/4 2/5 0 14 1 0 0 0 6 0 17
B. Lopez 7 1 0 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 2 0 0 1 +2 10
W. Matthews 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1 -3 3
On Bench
R. Lopez
E. Ilyasova
P. Connaughton
G. Hill
F. Mason
S. Brown
T. Antetokounmpo
D. DiVincenzo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Lopez 6 1 0 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 1 0 0 1 +1 8
E. Ilyasova 4 3 0 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 3 +3 7
P. Connaughton 2 2 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 5 1 0 0 2 0 +1 5
G. Hill 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -3 4
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. DiVincenzo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 16 14 19/35 10/20 5/9 5 77 3 3 2 2 14 +17 95
