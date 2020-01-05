The Memphis Grizzlies get an opportunity to catch the Phoenix Suns in the congested Western Conference standings when the clubs meet for a third time this season Sunday night in Phoenix.

The teams split their first two head-to-heads, with each result being consistent with how the clubs were faring in general at the time of the game.

As part of their 7-4 start to the season, the Suns went to Memphis and prevailed 114-105 on Nov. 2 behind balanced scoring, including a team-high 21 points from Devin Booker.

Rookie standout Ja Morant was a one-man show for the Grizzlies that night, pouring in a game-high 24 points.

But the Grizzlies, who lost 16 of their first 22 games, began to turn things around in December, including a 115-108 victory at Phoenix on Dec. 11, when Dillon Brooks (27 points) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (24) provided the type of depth missing from the earlier meeting.

Memphis limited Booker to 15 points in the rematch.

The biggest difference in the earlier meetings: 3-point shooting.

The Suns used a 42-27 scoring edge from behind the 3-point line to more than account for the nine-point margin of victory in November before the Grizzlies outshot Phoenix 42 percent to 27 percent on 3s in the seven-point win in the rematch.

The third meeting finds the Grizzlies (14-22) on a nice roll, having gone 8-6 after the 6-16 start, while the Suns (14-21) have faded in the West, losing 17 of 24 since their 7-4 tipoff.

Both teams are coming off encouraging wins.

The Grizzlies, who had alternated losses and wins in their previous seven games, added an eighth contest to the sequence with a resounding 140-114 road win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday afternoon.

The win came a day and a half after the Grizzlies opened a three-game trip with a disheartening 128-123 loss at Sacramento, a defeat that was not forgotten, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins noted Sunday.

"We're going to enjoy this one," he told assembled reporters after Saturday's win. "The guys were (upset at) how we let a big lead get away in Sacramento the other night."

The Suns, meanwhile, put on a nice offensive display of their own Friday night in a 120-112 home win over the New York Knicks.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams might have found something with a new starting lineup that featured both Suns big men, Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes, who combined for 35 points and 25 rebounds.

Ayton endorsed the change afterward.

"About time," he blurted to reporters. "I've been asking them since there was a little rumor (over the summer) ... saying I'm about to play (power forward). So I've been wanting to play (power forward), been wanting to guard out on the perimeter.

"The league (is) changing to where dudes are big and strong, versatile as well, so we want to be the same thing."

The Suns and Grizzlies currently rank 10th and 11th, respectively, in the Western playoff race, but eighth-place Portland (15-21) and No. 9 San Antonio (14-20) are within reach.

