Key Players
A. Wiggins
22 SF
J. Morant
12 PG
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
44.2 Field Goal % 48.5
44.1 Three Point % 47.6
75.2 Free Throw % 79.7
  Bad pass turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Ja Morant 0:11
+ 1 Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Jeff Teague 0:13
  Defensive rebound by Ja Morant 0:18
  Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:21
+ 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 0:24
  Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng 0:38
  Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton 0:38
  Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
+ 2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 0:52
Team Stats
Points 112 119
Field Goals 40-90 (44.4%) 46-89 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 15-47 (31.9%) 8-28 (28.6%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 19-21 (90.5%)
Total Rebounds 50 49
Offensive 10 10
Defensive 30 35
Team 10 4
Assists 23 22
Steals 10 12
Blocks 1 6
Turnovers 18 16
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Culver SG 23
24 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Morant PG 12
25 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 14-22 32242828112
home team logo Grizzlies 16-22 27243137119
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 14-22 111.8 PPG 46.7 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 16-22 112.4 PPG 45.2 RPG 27.6 APG
Key Players
J. Culver SG 8.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.0 APG 36.6 FG%
D. Brooks SG 14.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.1 APG 40.6 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Culver SG 24 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
D. Brooks SG 28 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
44.4 FG% 51.7
31.9 3PT FG% 28.6
81.0 FT% 90.5
Timberwolves
Starters
J. Culver
R. Covington
A. Wiggins
G. Dieng
S. Napier
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Culver 24 5 1 8/11 3/5 5/7 5 28 2 0 1 2 3 +8 32
R. Covington 17 6 2 6/10 4/7 1/1 2 31 1 0 3 1 5 -13 25
A. Wiggins 15 4 2 6/13 3/8 0/0 2 33 0 1 4 2 2 -5 20
G. Dieng 11 2 4 4/10 1/6 2/3 3 23 1 0 3 0 2 -11 19
S. Napier 6 3 4 2/10 1/7 1/1 3 24 1 0 2 0 3 -9 16
Bench
J. Teague
N. Reid
N. Vonleh
K. Bates-Diop
K. Martin
J. Okogie
J. Layman
K. Towns
J. McLaughlin
T. Graham
J. Bell
J. Nowell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Teague 18 0 6 7/14 2/4 2/2 3 28 2 0 3 0 0 -2 29
N. Reid 10 5 1 3/6 1/3 3/3 3 10 0 0 1 3 2 +7 16
N. Vonleh 4 6 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 0 1 5 -3 11
K. Bates-Diop 3 5 2 1/5 0/3 1/2 1 16 1 0 0 0 5 +3 13
K. Martin 2 3 0 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 1 2 -2 5
J. Okogie 2 1 1 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 14 1 0 1 0 1 -8 5
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Towns - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Graham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 40 23 40/90 15/47 17/21 23 234 10 1 18 10 30 -35 191
Grizzlies
Starters
D. Brooks
J. Morant
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Crowder
J. Valanciunas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Brooks 28 3 0 11/20 2/4 4/4 5 31 1 0 3 1 2 +11 29
J. Morant 25 4 7 12/18 0/1 1/2 2 31 1 0 5 1 3 +16 39
J. Jackson Jr. 21 7 2 7/15 4/10 3/4 4 30 1 3 0 2 5 +15 36
J. Crowder 14 8 3 4/6 1/2 5/5 1 30 5 0 0 1 7 -5 33
J. Valanciunas 4 7 2 1/6 0/2 2/2 1 22 1 1 2 1 6 -17 15
Bench
T. Jones
B. Clarke
D. Melton
S. Hill
K. Anderson
G. Allen
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
J. Konchar
M. Guduric
A. Iguodala
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Jones 6 0 1 3/7 0/2 0/0 1 16 0 1 3 0 0 -11 6
B. Clarke 6 4 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 17 0 1 1 1 3 +9 12
D. Melton 6 4 1 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 21 1 0 1 1 3 +24 12
S. Hill 5 7 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 18 1 0 0 1 6 0 19
K. Anderson 2 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 1 0 1 1 0 +4 7
G. Allen 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0 -11 2
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Guduric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 119 45 22 46/89 8/28 19/21 18 235 12 6 16 10 35 +35 210
