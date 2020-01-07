No Text
MIN
MEM
No Text
Key Players
A. Wiggins
22 SF
J. Morant
12 PG
|29.3
|Min. Per Game
|29.3
|17.6
|Pts. Per Game
|17.6
|6.6
|Ast. Per Game
|6.6
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|48.5
|44.1
|Three Point %
|47.6
|75.2
|Free Throw %
|79.7
|Bad pass turnover on Robert Covington, stolen by Ja Morant
|0:11
|+ 1
|Jae Crowder made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:13
|+ 1
|Jae Crowder made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:13
|Personal foul on Jeff Teague
|0:13
|Defensive rebound by Ja Morant
|0:18
|Andrew Wiggins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:21
|+ 2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant
|0:24
|Personal foul on Gorgui Dieng
|0:38
|Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton
|0:38
|Jarrett Culver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:42
|+ 2
|Ja Morant made finger-roll layup
|0:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|112
|119
|Field Goals
|40-90 (44.4%)
|46-89 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|15-47 (31.9%)
|8-28 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|19-21 (90.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|50
|49
|Offensive
|10
|10
|Defensive
|30
|35
|Team
|10
|4
|Assists
|23
|22
|Steals
|10
|12
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|18
|16
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 14-22
|111.8 PPG
|46.7 RPG
|22.2 APG
|Grizzlies 16-22
|112.4 PPG
|45.2 RPG
|27.6 APG
|
|44.4
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|31.9
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|90.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Culver
|24
|5
|1
|8/11
|3/5
|5/7
|5
|28
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3
|+8
|32
|R. Covington
|17
|6
|2
|6/10
|4/7
|1/1
|2
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5
|-13
|25
|A. Wiggins
|15
|4
|2
|6/13
|3/8
|0/0
|2
|33
|0
|1
|4
|2
|2
|-5
|20
|G. Dieng
|11
|2
|4
|4/10
|1/6
|2/3
|3
|23
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2
|-11
|19
|S. Napier
|6
|3
|4
|2/10
|1/7
|1/1
|3
|24
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|-9
|16
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Teague
|18
|0
|6
|7/14
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|28
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|29
|N. Reid
|10
|5
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|3/3
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2
|+7
|16
|N. Vonleh
|4
|6
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|-3
|11
|K. Bates-Diop
|3
|5
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|+3
|13
|K. Martin
|2
|3
|0
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-2
|5
|J. Okogie
|2
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|5
|J. Layman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McLaughlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Graham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|112
|40
|23
|40/90
|15/47
|17/21
|23
|234
|10
|1
|18
|10
|30
|-35
|191
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Brooks
|28
|3
|0
|11/20
|2/4
|4/4
|5
|31
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|+11
|29
|J. Morant
|25
|4
|7
|12/18
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|31
|1
|0
|5
|1
|3
|+16
|39
|J. Jackson Jr.
|21
|7
|2
|7/15
|4/10
|3/4
|4
|30
|1
|3
|0
|2
|5
|+15
|36
|J. Crowder
|14
|8
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|5/5
|1
|30
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|-5
|33
|J. Valanciunas
|4
|7
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|22
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6
|-17
|15
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Jones
|6
|0
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-11
|6
|B. Clarke
|6
|4
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|+9
|12
|D. Melton
|6
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|+24
|12
|S. Hill
|5
|7
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|19
|K. Anderson
|2
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|+4
|7
|G. Allen
|2
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-11
|2
|B. Caboclo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Watanabe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konchar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Guduric
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Iguodala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|119
|45
|22
|46/89
|8/28
|19/21
|18
|235
|12
|6
|16
|10
|35
|+35
|210