OKC
BKN

No Text

No Text
Key Players
C. Paul
3 PG
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
22.7 Pts. Per Game 22.7
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
47.0 Field Goal % 42.0
46.6 Three Point % 42.1
90.5 Free Throw % 79.5
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:02
  Defensive rebound by Chris Paul 0:15
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:32
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 0:32
  Personal foul on Joe Harris 0:32
  Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:32
  Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:34
  Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie 0:38
  Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:42
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:49
Team Stats
Points 111 103
Field Goals 38-92 (41.3%) 40-98 (40.8%)
3-Pointers 11-37 (29.7%) 11-37 (29.7%)
Free Throws 24-29 (82.8%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 62 59
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 43 41
Team 11 7
Assists 19 19
Steals 11 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 15 17
Fouls 15 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. Paul PG 3
28 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
T. Waller-Prince PF 2
21 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Thunder 21-16 2722252710111
home team logo Nets 16-20 232529242103
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Thunder 21-16 108.8 PPG 43.3 RPG 21.3 APG
home team logo Nets 16-20 109.7 PPG 48.4 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
C. Paul PG 16.3 PPG 5.0 RPG 6.6 APG 46.5 FG%
T. Waller-Prince PF 11.9 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.1 APG 36.4 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Paul PG 28 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
T. Waller-Prince PF 21 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
41.3 FG% 40.8
29.7 3PT FG% 29.7
82.8 FT% 75.0
Thunder
Starters
C. Paul
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
S. Adams
D. Bazley
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Paul 28 6 3 9/15 4/8 6/6 2 37 2 0 3 0 6 +11 39
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 22 4 2 8/18 0/3 6/6 0 38 2 0 4 2 2 +14 28
S. Adams 10 18 3 3/5 0/0 4/7 0 35 2 0 2 4 14 +17 34
D. Bazley 8 4 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 14 0 1 0 0 4 -2 13
T. Ferguson 7 0 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 4 39 0 1 1 0 0 +10 9
Starters
C. Paul
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
S. Adams
D. Bazley
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Paul 28 6 3 9/15 4/8 6/6 2 37 2 0 3 0 6 +11 39
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 22 4 2 8/18 0/3 6/6 0 38 2 0 4 2 2 +14 28
S. Adams 10 18 3 3/5 0/0 4/7 0 35 2 0 2 4 14 +17 34
D. Bazley 8 4 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 14 0 1 0 0 4 -2 13
T. Ferguson 7 0 1 3/7 1/4 0/0 4 39 0 1 1 0 0 +10 9
Bench
D. Schroder
A. Nader
M. Muscala
H. Diallo
D. Burton
D. Gallinari
N. Noel
A. Roberson
K. Hervey
J. Patton
L. Dort
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 14 4 5 5/16 2/6 2/2 2 35 1 0 3 0 4 +8 26
A. Nader 7 0 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 4 16 2 0 1 0 0 -1 10
M. Muscala 6 8 1 2/8 0/5 2/2 1 17 1 0 0 1 7 -9 17
H. Diallo 6 4 0 1/4 1/1 3/4 1 14 0 0 0 0 4 -6 10
D. Burton 3 3 3 1/6 0/3 1/2 1 15 1 1 1 1 2 -2 13
D. Gallinari - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hervey - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dort - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 111 51 19 38/92 11/37 24/29 15 260 11 3 15 8 43 +40 199
Nets
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
S. Dinwiddie
J. Allen
J. Harris
R. Kurucs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Waller-Prince 21 8 1 8/15 5/10 0/0 2 37 1 1 2 1 7 -10 31
S. Dinwiddie 14 5 6 6/21 0/6 2/3 5 36 0 0 2 1 4 -7 29
J. Allen 12 7 2 4/7 0/1 4/4 2 32 0 2 0 2 5 -9 25
J. Harris 9 6 0 3/12 1/7 2/2 4 38 2 0 2 1 5 -8 15
R. Kurucs 4 2 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 0 2 +3 14
Starters
T. Waller-Prince
S. Dinwiddie
J. Allen
J. Harris
R. Kurucs
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Waller-Prince 21 8 1 8/15 5/10 0/0 2 37 1 1 2 1 7 -10 31
S. Dinwiddie 14 5 6 6/21 0/6 2/3 5 36 0 0 2 1 4 -7 29
J. Allen 12 7 2 4/7 0/1 4/4 2 32 0 2 0 2 5 -9 25
J. Harris 9 6 0 3/12 1/7 2/2 4 38 2 0 2 1 5 -8 15
R. Kurucs 4 2 4 2/4 0/1 0/0 4 19 0 0 0 0 2 +3 14
Bench
C. LeVert
G. Temple
D. Jordan
W. Chandler
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
K. Durant
K. Irving
J. Anderson
T. Pinson
N. Claxton
D. Musa
C. Chiozza
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. LeVert 20 6 3 7/16 2/3 4/7 1 22 0 0 3 2 4 -3 29
G. Temple 11 3 3 4/10 3/7 0/0 0 28 1 1 3 1 2 -9 19
D. Jordan 8 10 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 3 20 1 0 2 3 7 +1 17
W. Chandler 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 3 15 0 1 2 0 4 +2 5
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1 0 2
K. Durant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Irving - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Pinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Claxton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Musa - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 103 52 19 40/98 11/37 12/16 25 261 5 5 17 11 41 -40 186
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores