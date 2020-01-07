No Text
OKC
BKN
No Text
Key Players
C. Paul
3 PG
S. Dinwiddie
8 PG
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|22.7
|Pts. Per Game
|22.7
|6.2
|Ast. Per Game
|6.2
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|47.0
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|46.6
|Three Point %
|42.1
|90.5
|Free Throw %
|79.5
|24-second shot clock violation turnover
|0:02
|Defensive rebound by Chris Paul
|0:15
|Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:29
|+ 1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:32
|+ 1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:32
|Personal foul on Joe Harris
|0:32
|Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|0:32
|Taurean Waller-Prince missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:34
|Offensive rebound by Spencer Dinwiddie
|0:38
|Joe Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:42
|+ 1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:49
|Team Stats
|Points
|111
|103
|Field Goals
|38-92 (41.3%)
|40-98 (40.8%)
|3-Pointers
|11-37 (29.7%)
|11-37 (29.7%)
|Free Throws
|24-29 (82.8%)
|12-16 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|62
|59
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|43
|41
|Team
|11
|7
|Assists
|19
|19
|Steals
|11
|5
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|15
|17
|Fouls
|15
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
C. Paul PG 3
28 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
T. Waller-Prince PF 2
21 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
|C. Paul PG
|16.3 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|6.6 APG
|46.5 FG%
|
|T. Waller-Prince PF
|11.9 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|2.1 APG
|36.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Paul PG
|28 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|T. Waller-Prince PF
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.3
|FG%
|40.8
|
|
|29.7
|3PT FG%
|29.7
|
|
|82.8
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Paul
|28
|6
|3
|9/15
|4/8
|6/6
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|+11
|39
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|22
|4
|2
|8/18
|0/3
|6/6
|0
|38
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|+14
|28
|S. Adams
|10
|18
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|4/7
|0
|35
|2
|0
|2
|4
|14
|+17
|34
|D. Bazley
|8
|4
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|-2
|13
|T. Ferguson
|7
|0
|1
|3/7
|1/4
|0/0
|4
|39
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+10
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Schroder
|14
|4
|5
|5/16
|2/6
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|3
|0
|4
|+8
|26
|A. Nader
|7
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|16
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1
|10
|M. Muscala
|6
|8
|1
|2/8
|0/5
|2/2
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|-9
|17
|H. Diallo
|6
|4
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-6
|10
|D. Burton
|3
|3
|3
|1/6
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|15
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|13
|D. Gallinari
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hervey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Dort
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|111
|51
|19
|38/92
|11/37
|24/29
|15
|260
|11
|3
|15
|8
|43
|+40
|199
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Waller-Prince
|21
|8
|1
|8/15
|5/10
|0/0
|2
|37
|1
|1
|2
|1
|7
|-10
|31
|S. Dinwiddie
|14
|5
|6
|6/21
|0/6
|2/3
|5
|36
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4
|-7
|29
|J. Allen
|12
|7
|2
|4/7
|0/1
|4/4
|2
|32
|0
|2
|0
|2
|5
|-9
|25
|J. Harris
|9
|6
|0
|3/12
|1/7
|2/2
|4
|38
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-8
|15
|R. Kurucs
|4
|2
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+3
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. LeVert
|20
|6
|3
|7/16
|2/3
|4/7
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|-3
|29
|G. Temple
|11
|3
|3
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|28
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|-9
|19
|D. Jordan
|8
|10
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|20
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|+1
|17
|W. Chandler
|2
|4
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|+2
|5
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Durant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Irving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Musa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chiozza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|103
|52
|19
|40/98
|11/37
|12/16
|25
|261
|5
|5
|17
|11
|41
|-40
|186