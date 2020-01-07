SAC
The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns conclude their four-game season series before even the midpoint of the campaign when the Pacific Division clubs square off Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The home team has won two of the first three meetings, but the Suns got the upper hand on the season series when they triumphed 112-110 at Sacramento 10 days ago.

Devin Booker continued his assault on the Kings in the win, going for 32 points to complement 10 assists. The fifth-year guard has averaged 28.0 points and 9.3 assists in the three contests against Sacramento this season.

Booker poured in 40 points Sunday against Memphis -- his franchise-best sixth straight game with 30 or more -- but it wasn't enough to prevent a 121-114 defeat.

The loss offset a 120-112 win over New York two nights earlier, temporarily stalling any positive move the struggling club had hoped to make in a five-game homestand -- all against opponents under .500. After the Kings, the Suns will host Orlando on Friday and Charlotte on Sunday.

First-year Phoenix coach Monty Williams pointed out after the Memphis loss that he's still trying to figure out an ideal rotation after recently having changed to a starting lineup that features his top two big men, Deandre Ayton and Aron Baynes.

With Kelly Oubre Jr. also going strong, Williams found just five minutes for Dario Saric in his frontcourt mix against the Grizzlies.

Afterward, the coach admitted that was a mistake.

"I gotta figure out a way to get him in the game, because he's a good player," Williams told reporters of Saric, who made his only shot against Memphis. "He hasn't played as well as he's capable of, but we're certainly not giving up on Dario."

Like the Suns, the Kings have not made the most of a favorable stretch in the schedule as they seek to make up ground in the Western playoff chase.

Sacramento is coming off a comfortable, 111-98 home win over Golden State on Monday, which was just its second win in seven home outings among the club's last eight contests.

After the trip to Phoenix, the Kings return home for three more against Milwaukee, Dallas and Orlando, capping a string of 10 of 12 in Sacramento.

If there was a negative to the win over the Warriors, it was that Richaun Holmes had to leave the game with an injury to his right shoulder. He is questionable for Tuesday's game.

The Kings were already without fellow frontcourt players Bogdan Bogdanovic (sprained right ankle) and Marvin Bagley III (sprained left foot) in the Golden State contest.

The timely one-sided win was just the Kings' fourth of the season by 10 or more points. Meanwhile, they are tied for the NBA lead in games decided by three or fewer with 12.

Sacramento has lost seven of those 12, but coach Luke Walton told reporters this week that sometimes a team can profit even in defeats.

"Seriously, we want to win those games," he said. "But it's an incredible experience for our group to be in those types of situations either way. The game is never over. Stay with it."

--Field Level Media

Key Players
B. Hield
24 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
26.0 Pts. Per Game 26.0
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
41.5 Field Goal % 50.9
41.6 Three Point % 50.8
82.4 Free Throw % 91.2
+ 3 Kelly Oubre Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ricky Rubio 10:00
  Defensive rebound by Deandre Ayton 10:05
  Buddy Hield missed dunk 10:05
  Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield 10:05
  Nemanja Bjelica missed layup 10:08
+ 1 Ricky Rubio made 2nd of 2 free throws 10:18
  PHO team rebound 10:18
  Ricky Rubio missed 1st of 2 free throws 10:18
  Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica 10:18
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 2nd of 2 free throws 10:32
+ 1 Buddy Hield made 1st of 2 free throws 10:32
Team Stats
Points 55 64
Field Goals 20-43 (46.5%) 25-46 (54.3%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 8-21 (38.1%)
Free Throws 8-8 (100.0%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 21 27
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 15 19
Team 1 3
Assists 9 16
Steals 5 2
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 10 8
Fouls 13 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
16 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
13 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 14-23 26272-55
home team logo Suns 14-22 29248-61
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 14-23 106.0 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Suns 14-22 114.2 PPG 43.4 RPG 28.3 APG
Key Players
D. Fox PG 17.8 PPG 3.8 RPG 6.8 APG 46.2 FG%
D. Ayton C 14.5 PPG 12.3 RPG 2.3 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Fox PG 16 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
D. Ayton C 14 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
46.5 FG% 54.3
38.9 3PT FG% 38.1
100.0 FT% 66.7
Kings
Starters
D. Fox
B. Hield
H. Giles
N. Bjelica
H. Barnes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 16 1 2 6/13 0/3 4/4 2 20 1 0 2 0 1 -4 20
B. Hield 14 2 2 4/8 4/6 2/2 2 20 0 0 3 0 2 -14 17
H. Giles 8 6 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 3 3 -11 15
N. Bjelica 5 4 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 21 2 0 2 1 3 -4 11
H. Barnes 2 1 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 1 -12 7
On Court
D. Fox
B. Hield
H. Giles
N. Bjelica
H. Barnes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Fox 16 1 2 6/13 0/3 4/4 2 20 1 0 2 0 1 -4 20
B. Hield 14 2 2 4/8 4/6 2/2 2 20 0 0 3 0 2 -14 17
H. Giles 8 6 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 13 1 0 0 3 3 -11 15
N. Bjelica 5 4 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 21 2 0 2 1 3 -4 11
H. Barnes 2 1 2 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 1 -12 7
On Bench
D. Dedmon
T. Ariza
C. Joseph
R. Holmes
B. Bogdanovic
D. Jeffries
C. Swanigan
J. James
Y. Ferrell
K. Guy
W. Gabriel
M. Bagley III
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dedmon 5 3 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 1 2 +5 6
T. Ariza 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 2 +4 5
C. Joseph 2 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1 +6 7
R. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jeffries - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. James - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Ferrell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Guy - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bagley III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 20 9 20/43 7/18 8/8 13 125 5 0 10 5 15 -30 88
Suns
Starters
D. Ayton
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
R. Rubio
A. Baynes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Ayton 14 8 1 7/8 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 4 4 -2 23
D. Booker 13 2 6 5/8 1/1 2/2 1 20 1 0 0 0 2 +14 28
K. Oubre Jr. 12 1 1 4/8 2/5 2/3 2 18 0 0 0 0 1 0 15
R. Rubio 6 2 4 2/4 1/2 1/2 1 17 0 0 1 0 2 -5 15
A. Baynes 2 5 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 5 +9 5
On Court
D. Ayton
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
R. Rubio
A. Baynes
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Ayton 14 8 1 7/8 0/0 0/0 0 19 0 0 1 4 4 -2 23
D. Booker 13 2 6 5/8 1/1 2/2 1 20 1 0 0 0 2 +14 28
K. Oubre Jr. 12 1 1 4/8 2/5 2/3 2 18 0 0 0 0 1 0 15
R. Rubio 6 2 4 2/4 1/2 1/2 1 17 0 0 1 0 2 -5 15
A. Baynes 2 5 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 2 0 5 +9 5
On Bench
D. Saric
T. Johnson
E. Okobo
C. Johnson
M. Bridges
F. Kaminsky
J. Carter
C. Diallo
T. Jerome
J. Lecque
J. Harper
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Saric 5 1 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 0 10 0 0 2 0 1 -1 4
T. Johnson 5 0 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 5 0 0 1 0 0 -6 6
E. Okobo 3 1 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0 +11 6
C. Johnson 1 1 1 0/2 0/1 1/2 0 7 0 0 0 0 1 +6 4
M. Bridges 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 7 1 0 1 0 2 +4 2
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 24 16 25/46 8/21 6/9 10 124 2 0 8 5 19 +30 108
NBA Scores