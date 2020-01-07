HOU
ATL

Rockets seek to extend streak vs. Hawks

  • FLM
  • Jan 07, 2020

The Houston Rockets begin their two-game road trip on Wednesday at Atlanta, having won the past five meetings against the Hawks.

That's one shy of matching the franchise's longest winning streak against Atlanta. Houston has won two straight games in Atlanta after losing six of the previous eight there.

The Rockets clobbered the young Hawks 158-111 on Nov. 30 in Houston, a game best-remembered by James Harden's 60-point effort. Harden didn't even play in the fourth quarter and still wound up with the fourth 60-point game of his career. Houston shot 58.4 percent and hit 25 3-pointers that night.

That game was forgettable for Atlanta. It was the second night of a back-to-back and came on the heels of an overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers. The 158 points allowed are the most by the club all season. The lopsided decision also was the final setback in a 10-game losing streak, after which the team recovered to win two of its next three.

Atlanta has won two of four since enduring a second 10-game losing streak. The Hawks dropped a 123-115 decision to the Denver Nuggets on Monday, a game that was within two points as late as 4:25 left.

The Hawks continue to be led by guard Trae Young, who totaled 29 points and 12 assists against Denver to garner his 11th double-double of the season. Young scored 37 against the Rockets in that lopsided loss in November.

Atlanta has also let Kevin Huerter's role continue to grow. The second-year guard, who has dealt with a left rotator cuff strain and ongoing back soreness, scored 22 on Monday. He scored a career-high 26 points in the previous game against Indiana and is averaging 21 over the last four games.

The Rockets have not played since Jan. 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Harden had a triple-double in the 118-108 win over the Sixers, totaling 44 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. It was his first triple-double of the season and the 43rd of his career -- tied for eighth all-time.

"He just understands the game, sees it and knows where he wants them," Houston coach Mike D'Antoni said. "They stay out, he throws a lob. They come in, he throws that. He's got that little runner, his 3s are all over the place. I mean, he's really good. He's one of the best ever."

Harden is averaging 25.9 points in 18 career games against Atlanta. Overall this season. Harden is averaging 38.4 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds. He has shot 50 percent or better in a career-high seven straight games.

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said, "We try to do what we have to do against James, which is throw a lot of bodies at him. Try and put him under duress."

Harden is so dominant that the contributions of Clint Capela are sometimes overlooked. Capela fell a point shy of his career high against the 76ers, scoring a season-best 30 points and adding 14 rebounds. He averages 14.5 points and 14.2 rebounds.

The Rockets will play without Russell Westbrook, who will take a scheduled off day. This will be the fifth game that the veteran guard has taken off for rest.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
T. Young
11 PG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
28.9 Pts. Per Game 28.9
8.4 Ast. Per Game 8.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
46.3 Field Goal % 44.7
46.2 Three Point % 44.7
86.6 Free Throw % 85.4
+ 3 Allen Crabbe made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Huerter 0:00
  Out of bounds turnover on James Harden 0:06
  Lost ball turnover on Trae Young, stolen by James Harden 0:09
+ 1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:29
+ 1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 0:29
  Shooting foul on Brandon Goodwin 0:29
  Defensive rebound by James Harden 0:42
  DeAndre' Bembry missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:45
+ 2 Austin Rivers made layup, assist by Ben McLemore 1:00
  Bad pass turnover on DeAndre' Bembry, stolen by Clint Capela 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Goodwin 1:10
Team Stats
Points 77 62
Field Goals 25-44 (56.8%) 21-54 (38.9%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 19-25 (76.0%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 23 17
Team 3 4
Assists 16 13
Steals 6 3
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 7 7
Fouls 11 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
29 PTS, 5 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
T. Young PG 11
21 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 24-11 4532--77
home team logo Hawks 8-29 2933--62
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
State Farm Arena Atlanta, Georgia
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 24-11 119.4 PPG 47.1 RPG 21.6 APG
home team logo Hawks 8-29 107.5 PPG 42 RPG 23.2 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 38.4 PPG 6.0 RPG 7.6 APG 46.3 FG%
T. Young PG 28.9 PPG 4.3 RPG 8.4 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Harden SG 29 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
T. Young PG 21 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
56.8 FG% 38.9
44.4 3PT FG% 34.8
76.0 FT% 92.3
Rockets
Starters
J. Harden
C. Capela
B. McLemore
A. Rivers
D. House Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 29 5 9 7/16 3/8 12/13 1 20 2 1 5 1 4 +8 50
C. Capela 14 10 0 5/8 0/0 4/4 0 17 2 1 0 3 7 +6 27
B. McLemore 12 2 1 4/6 4/6 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 2 +13 16
A. Rivers 6 1 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 15 0 0 0 0 1 +17 9
D. House Jr. 2 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 20 1 1 0 0 2 +2 10
On Court
J. Harden
C. Capela
B. McLemore
A. Rivers
D. House Jr.
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Harden 29 5 9 7/16 3/8 12/13 1 20 2 1 5 1 4 +8 50
C. Capela 14 10 0 5/8 0/0 4/4 0 17 2 1 0 3 7 +6 27
B. McLemore 12 2 1 4/6 4/6 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 0 2 +13 16
A. Rivers 6 1 1 2/4 0/1 2/2 2 15 0 0 0 0 1 +17 9
D. House Jr. 2 2 2 1/1 0/0 0/2 0 20 1 1 0 0 2 +2 10
On Bench
I. Hartenstein
T. Sefolosha
R. Westbrook
G. Clark
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
Nene
W. Howard
G. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
I. Hartenstein 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 4 0 0 1 0 2 +3 5
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Westbrook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 28 16 25/44 8/18 19/25 11 93 6 3 7 5 23 +49 117
Hawks
Starters
T. Young
K. Huerter
A. Crabbe
A. Len
P. Watson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 21 3 4 6/15 2/6 7/7 1 19 0 1 3 0 3 -12 30
K. Huerter 7 1 3 2/5 1/2 2/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 1 -9 14
A. Crabbe 6 1 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 0 -8 9
A. Len 5 4 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 2 11 0 0 0 2 2 0 9
P. Watson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
On Court
T. Young
K. Huerter
A. Crabbe
A. Len
P. Watson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Young 21 3 4 6/15 2/6 7/7 1 19 0 1 3 0 3 -12 30
K. Huerter 7 1 3 2/5 1/2 2/2 1 19 0 0 0 0 1 -9 14
A. Crabbe 6 1 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 0 1 0 -8 9
A. Len 5 4 0 2/3 0/1 1/2 2 11 0 0 0 2 2 0 9
P. Watson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
On Bench
B. Goodwin
V. Carter
D. Bembry
C. Parsons
E. Turner
D. Jones
J. Parker
B. Fernando
C. Brown
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Goodwin 6 1 2 2/4 2/2 0/0 3 8 1 0 1 0 1 -8 11
V. Carter 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 -7 0
D. Bembry 0 0 1 0/3 0/2 0/0 2 5 0 0 1 0 0 -10 1
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Fernando - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 24 13 21/54 8/23 12/13 15 83 3 4 7 7 17 -52 75
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores