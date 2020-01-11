CHI
Bulls beat Pistons again, 108-99; Drummond ejected

  AP
  Jan 11, 2020

DETROIT (AP) Zach LaVine scored 25 points and the Chicago Bulls held off the Detroit Pistons 108-99 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

Already without injured Blake Griffin, the Pistons lost Andre Drummond when he was ejected early in the third quarter. Still, Detroit rallied from an 18-point deficit and trailed by just two in the fourth.

The Bulls, however, built the lead back up to double digits toward the end. Chicago completed a four-game regular-season sweep of Detroit.

Luke Kornet scored 15 points for the Bulls, and Lauri Markkanen and Daniel Gafford added 14 each.

Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 20 points.

Drummond's ejection came after he threw the ball off the back of Gafford's head. The exchange also resulted in a technical foul on Gafford.

Detroit whittled the lead to two later in the third quarter but trailed 81-71 after three. The Pistons fought back again and trailed 89-87 in the fourth. Then Detroit unsuccessfully challenged a foul on Thon Maker inside. Chicago's Thaddeus Young made two free throws to start an 11-3 run by the Bulls.

FAST START

Chicago shot 64% from the field in the first quarter and led 35-20 after one. Kornet was 5 of 6 from the field and scored 12 points in the period.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Wendell Carter Jr. (right ankle sprain) missed the game for Chicago. ... The Bulls are 4-2 in the second half of back-to-backs this season but are just 1-5 in the first half.

Pistons: Detroit was without Luke Kennard (bilateral knee tendinitis). ... Rose has scored at least 20 points in five straight games, his longest streak since a five-game run in January 2012. ... Drummond made a 3-pointer in the first quarter. He entered the game 0 for 19 from long distance this season. ... The Pistons turned the ball over 19 times.

UP NEXT

Bulls: At Boston on Monday night.

Pistons: Host New Orleans on Monday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Z. LaVine
8 PG
A. Drummond
0 C
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
17.8 Pts. Per Game 17.8
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
16.2 Reb. Per Game 16.2
43.5 Field Goal % 53.0
43.2 Three Point % 53.0
82.5 Free Throw % 62.1
+ 2 Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Christian Wood 0:18
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:24
+ 1 Zach LaVine made 1st of 2 free throws 0:24
  Personal foul on Christian Wood 0:24
  Defensive rebound by Zach LaVine 0:24
  Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:25
+ 1 Tomas Satoransky made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:36
+ 1 Tomas Satoransky made 1st of 2 free throws 0:36
  Personal foul on Svi Mykhailiuk 0:36
  Personal foul on Derrick Rose 0:37
+ 2 Thon Maker made dunk, assist by Svi Mykhailiuk 0:45
Team Stats
Points 108 99
Field Goals 42-83 (50.6%) 36-78 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 11-35 (31.4%) 9-28 (32.1%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 42 51
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 29 30
Team 4 9
Assists 24 22
Steals 11 7
Blocks 6 4
Turnovers 14 19
Fouls 21 20
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
Z. LaVine PG 8
25 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
C. Wood PF 35
17 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Bulls 14-26 35262027108
home team logo Pistons 14-26 2029222899
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Bulls 14-26 105.8 PPG 43.5 RPG 22.9 APG
home team logo Pistons 14-26 108.5 PPG 42.4 RPG 24.3 APG
Key Players
Z. LaVine PG 24.4 PPG 4.6 RPG 3.9 APG 43.6 FG%
D. Rose PG 17.8 PPG 2.3 RPG 5.7 APG 48.7 FG%
Top Scorers
Z. LaVine PG 25 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
D. Rose PG 20 PTS 2 REB 7 AST
50.6 FG% 46.2
31.4 3PT FG% 32.1
92.9 FT% 66.7
Bulls
Starters
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
D. Gafford
T. Satoransky
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 25 4 6 8/21 1/9 8/8 0 35 1 2 2 0 4 +7 42
L. Markkanen 14 7 2 6/11 2/4 0/0 3 28 0 0 2 2 5 +2 23
D. Gafford 14 7 2 7/9 0/0 0/0 6 22 1 1 3 5 2 -12 24
T. Satoransky 10 2 3 4/6 0/1 2/2 1 26 1 0 2 0 2 +5 17
K. Dunn 9 6 2 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 32 2 0 0 0 6 +13 21
Starters
Z. LaVine
L. Markkanen
D. Gafford
T. Satoransky
K. Dunn
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
Z. LaVine 25 4 6 8/21 1/9 8/8 0 35 1 2 2 0 4 +7 42
L. Markkanen 14 7 2 6/11 2/4 0/0 3 28 0 0 2 2 5 +2 23
D. Gafford 14 7 2 7/9 0/0 0/0 6 22 1 1 3 5 2 -12 24
T. Satoransky 10 2 3 4/6 0/1 2/2 1 26 1 0 2 0 2 +5 17
K. Dunn 9 6 2 4/9 1/4 0/0 1 32 2 0 0 0 6 +13 21
Bench
L. Kornet
C. White
R. Arcidiacono
C. Hutchison
T. Young
D. Valentine
O. Porter Jr.
C. Felicio
S. Harrison
M. Strus
W. Carter Jr.
A. Mokoka
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. Kornet 15 6 1 6/13 3/9 0/0 2 25 2 2 0 1 5 +20 27
C. White 8 3 4 3/8 1/4 1/2 2 20 1 0 2 1 2 +5 18
R. Arcidiacono 6 0 3 2/2 2/2 0/0 1 17 2 0 1 0 0 +3 13
C. Hutchison 5 1 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 3 10 0 1 2 0 1 -5 5
T. Young 2 2 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 19 1 0 0 0 2 +7 7
D. Valentine - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Porter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Felicio - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Strus - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Carter Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mokoka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 108 38 24 42/83 11/35 13/14 21 234 11 6 14 9 29 +45 197
Pistons
Starters
S. Doumbouya
S. Mykhailiuk
A. Drummond
T. Snell
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Doumbouya 12 3 1 4/10 1/2 3/4 5 28 0 0 2 0 3 +7 15
S. Mykhailiuk 10 6 2 4/11 2/8 0/0 3 27 1 0 2 1 5 -10 19
A. Drummond 9 4 2 3/5 1/1 2/6 1 19 1 0 1 1 3 -14 17
T. Snell 8 1 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 1 30 1 1 3 0 1 -1 12
B. Brown 7 7 2 2/7 0/1 3/4 1 34 1 0 2 2 5 -7 17
Starters
S. Doumbouya
S. Mykhailiuk
A. Drummond
T. Snell
B. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Doumbouya 12 3 1 4/10 1/2 3/4 5 28 0 0 2 0 3 +7 15
S. Mykhailiuk 10 6 2 4/11 2/8 0/0 3 27 1 0 2 1 5 -10 19
A. Drummond 9 4 2 3/5 1/1 2/6 1 19 1 0 1 1 3 -14 17
T. Snell 8 1 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 1 30 1 1 3 0 1 -1 12
B. Brown 7 7 2 2/7 0/1 3/4 1 34 1 0 2 2 5 -7 17
Bench
D. Rose
C. Wood
T. Maker
M. Morris
L. Galloway
R. Jackson
B. Griffin
T. Frazier
K. Thomas
J. Bone
L. Kennard
L. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Rose 20 2 7 7/11 2/3 4/4 1 29 0 0 4 0 2 -1 32
C. Wood 17 14 3 8/12 0/0 1/2 2 26 1 3 2 6 8 +2 39
T. Maker 10 2 0 4/5 0/1 2/2 2 10 1 0 1 1 1 +3 12
M. Morris 3 3 0 0/7 0/3 3/4 4 13 1 0 2 1 2 -16 5
L. Galloway 3 0 3 1/4 1/4 0/1 0 19 0 0 0 0 0 -8 9
R. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bone - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kennard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. King - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 42 22 36/78 9/28 18/27 20 235 7 4 19 12 30 -45 177
