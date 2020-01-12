No Text
CHA
PHO
No Text
Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
|36.1
|Min. Per Game
|36.1
|26.2
|Pts. Per Game
|26.2
|6.4
|Ast. Per Game
|6.4
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|37.5
|Field Goal %
|50.4
|37.3
|Three Point %
|50.5
|82.6
|Free Throw %
|91.4
|Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr.
|0:03
|Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:06
|+ 1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:12
|+ 1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:12
|Personal foul on Cody Zeller
|0:12
|+ 2
|Miles Bridges made driving layup
|0:12
|+ 1
|Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:19
|+ 1
|Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:19
|Personal foul on Dwayne Bacon
|0:19
|Defensive rebound by Devin Booker
|0:18
|Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:22
|Team Stats
|Points
|92
|100
|Field Goals
|36-86 (41.9%)
|41-82 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-35 (22.9%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-18 (66.7%)
|11-18 (61.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|46
|58
|Offensive
|8
|12
|Defensive
|29
|39
|Team
|9
|7
|Assists
|25
|22
|Steals
|10
|8
|Blocks
|3
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|18
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
D. Graham PG 4
22 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST
K. Oubre Jr. SF 3
25 PTS, 15 REB, 1 AST
|Key Players
|
|D. Bacon SG
|6.1 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|1.2 APG
|34.8 FG%
|
|K. Oubre Jr. SF
|18.3 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|46.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Bacon SG
|24 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|K. Oubre Jr. SF
|25 PTS
|15 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|22.9
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|61.1
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Graham
|22
|1
|8
|7/18
|4/13
|4/5
|3
|36
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|-6
|41
|M. Bridges
|14
|5
|5
|7/13
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|+8
|30
|T. Rozier
|5
|2
|2
|1/10
|0/5
|3/3
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-15
|10
|P. Washington
|4
|3
|2
|1/6
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-19
|11
|B. Biyombo
|3
|7
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|-16
|11
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Graham
|22
|1
|8
|7/18
|4/13
|4/5
|3
|36
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|-6
|41
|M. Bridges
|14
|5
|5
|7/13
|0/4
|0/0
|3
|32
|2
|1
|2
|1
|4
|+8
|30
|T. Rozier
|5
|2
|2
|1/10
|0/5
|3/3
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-15
|10
|P. Washington
|4
|3
|2
|1/6
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|23
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-19
|11
|B. Biyombo
|3
|7
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|-16
|11
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Bacon
|24
|5
|2
|10/15
|2/5
|2/4
|3
|31
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|+7
|31
|C. Zeller
|15
|8
|5
|7/11
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|29
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|+8
|33
|M. Monk
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-1
|2
|N. Batum
|2
|6
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|32
|1
|0
|2
|0
|6
|-6
|9
|M. Kidd-Gilchrist
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ca. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Co. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Hernangomez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McDaniels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Franks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|92
|37
|25
|36/86
|8/35
|12/18
|19
|236
|10
|3
|14
|8
|29
|-40
|178
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Oubre Jr.
|25
|15
|1
|10/19
|2/6
|3/4
|4
|40
|3
|2
|3
|2
|13
|+22
|44
|D. Booker
|12
|4
|9
|3/12
|1/6
|5/6
|4
|37
|1
|1
|7
|0
|4
|+14
|29
|R. Rubio
|10
|4
|9
|4/11
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|+11
|27
|A. Baynes
|8
|7
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|+8
|17
|D. Saric
|5
|6
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|+17
|14
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Oubre Jr.
|25
|15
|1
|10/19
|2/6
|3/4
|4
|40
|3
|2
|3
|2
|13
|+22
|44
|D. Booker
|12
|4
|9
|3/12
|1/6
|5/6
|4
|37
|1
|1
|7
|0
|4
|+14
|29
|R. Rubio
|10
|4
|9
|4/11
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|+11
|27
|A. Baynes
|8
|7
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|21
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|+8
|17
|D. Saric
|5
|6
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|+17
|14
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Ayton
|18
|9
|0
|9/15
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|26
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|0
|29
|M. Bridges
|10
|2
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|26
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-8
|12
|E. Okobo
|8
|2
|1
|3/4
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|12
|T. Johnson
|4
|1
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-6
|5
|C. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-15
|1
|F. Kaminsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jerome
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lecque
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|51
|22
|41/82
|7/21
|11/18
|19
|235
|8
|5
|18
|12
|39
|+40
|190