CHA
PHO

No Text

No Text
Key Players
D. Graham
4 PG
D. Booker
1 SG
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
37.5 Field Goal % 50.4
37.3 Three Point % 50.5
82.6 Free Throw % 91.4
  Defensive rebound by Kelly Oubre Jr. 0:03
  Miles Bridges missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:06
+ 1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:12
+ 1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:12
  Personal foul on Cody Zeller 0:12
+ 2 Miles Bridges made driving layup 0:12
+ 1 Devin Booker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 Devin Booker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Dwayne Bacon 0:19
  Defensive rebound by Devin Booker 0:18
  Devonte' Graham missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:22
Team Stats
Points 92 100
Field Goals 36-86 (41.9%) 41-82 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-35 (22.9%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-18 (66.7%) 11-18 (61.1%)
Total Rebounds 46 58
Offensive 8 12
Defensive 29 39
Team 9 7
Assists 25 22
Steals 10 8
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 14 18
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Graham PG 4
22 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
K. Oubre Jr. SF 3
25 PTS, 15 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Hornets 15-27 2421262192
home team logo Suns 16-23 18282529100
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, AZ
Team Stats
away team logo Hornets 15-27 104.3 PPG 42.8 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Suns 16-23 113.5 PPG 43.3 RPG 27.9 APG
Key Players
D. Bacon SG 6.1 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.2 APG 34.8 FG%
K. Oubre Jr. SF 18.3 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.6 APG 46.3 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Bacon SG 24 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
K. Oubre Jr. SF 25 PTS 15 REB 1 AST
41.9 FG% 50.0
22.9 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 61.1
Hornets
Starters
D. Graham
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
P. Washington
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Graham 22 1 8 7/18 4/13 4/5 3 36 3 1 2 1 0 -6 41
M. Bridges 14 5 5 7/13 0/4 0/0 3 32 2 1 2 1 4 +8 30
T. Rozier 5 2 2 1/10 0/5 3/3 3 28 0 0 1 0 2 -15 10
P. Washington 4 3 2 1/6 1/2 1/2 2 23 1 0 1 0 3 -19 11
B. Biyombo 3 7 0 1/6 0/0 1/2 1 18 1 1 1 4 3 -16 11
Starters
D. Graham
M. Bridges
T. Rozier
P. Washington
B. Biyombo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Graham 22 1 8 7/18 4/13 4/5 3 36 3 1 2 1 0 -6 41
M. Bridges 14 5 5 7/13 0/4 0/0 3 32 2 1 2 1 4 +8 30
T. Rozier 5 2 2 1/10 0/5 3/3 3 28 0 0 1 0 2 -15 10
P. Washington 4 3 2 1/6 1/2 1/2 2 23 1 0 1 0 3 -19 11
B. Biyombo 3 7 0 1/6 0/0 1/2 1 18 1 1 1 4 3 -16 11
Bench
D. Bacon
C. Zeller
M. Monk
N. Batum
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
Ca. Martin
Co. Martin
W. Hernangomez
J. McDaniels
K. Simmons
R. Franks
M. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Bacon 24 5 2 10/15 2/5 2/4 3 31 1 0 3 0 5 +7 31
C. Zeller 15 8 5 7/11 0/1 1/2 4 29 1 0 1 2 6 +8 33
M. Monk 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0 -1 2
N. Batum 2 6 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 32 1 0 2 0 6 -6 9
M. Kidd-Gilchrist - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ca. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Co. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Hernangomez - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McDaniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Franks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 92 37 25 36/86 8/35 12/18 19 236 10 3 14 8 29 -40 178
Suns
Starters
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Booker
R. Rubio
A. Baynes
D. Saric
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Oubre Jr. 25 15 1 10/19 2/6 3/4 4 40 3 2 3 2 13 +22 44
D. Booker 12 4 9 3/12 1/6 5/6 4 37 1 1 7 0 4 +14 29
R. Rubio 10 4 9 4/11 2/2 0/0 1 34 0 0 5 0 4 +11 27
A. Baynes 8 7 0 4/7 0/0 0/2 1 21 1 1 0 2 5 +8 17
D. Saric 5 6 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 2 4 +17 14
Starters
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Booker
R. Rubio
A. Baynes
D. Saric
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Oubre Jr. 25 15 1 10/19 2/6 3/4 4 40 3 2 3 2 13 +22 44
D. Booker 12 4 9 3/12 1/6 5/6 4 37 1 1 7 0 4 +14 29
R. Rubio 10 4 9 4/11 2/2 0/0 1 34 0 0 5 0 4 +11 27
A. Baynes 8 7 0 4/7 0/0 0/2 1 21 1 1 0 2 5 +8 17
D. Saric 5 6 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 2 4 +17 14
Bench
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
E. Okobo
T. Johnson
C. Johnson
F. Kaminsky
J. Carter
C. Diallo
T. Jerome
J. Lecque
J. Harper
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Ayton 18 9 0 9/15 0/0 0/2 3 26 2 1 1 5 4 0 29
M. Bridges 10 2 0 4/6 1/2 1/2 0 26 1 0 1 1 1 -8 12
E. Okobo 8 2 1 3/4 0/1 2/2 2 13 0 0 0 0 2 -3 12
T. Johnson 4 1 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 1 -6 5
C. Johnson 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -15 1
F. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lecque - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harper - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 51 22 41/82 7/21 11/18 19 235 8 5 18 12 39 +40 190
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores