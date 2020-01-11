GS
The hot-shooting Memphis Grizzlies will be looking for a fifth straight win and their first season-series victory over the Golden State Warriors in seven years when the clubs clash Sunday in Memphis.

The Grizzlies have averaged 128.5 points over the past four games in wins over the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix, Minnesota and San Antonio.

The offensive rampage, which has featured 52.2 percent shooting overall and 40.8 percent accuracy on 3-pointers, has produced the club's longest winning streak since a five-gamer in November 2018 and elevated it into the thick of the Western Conference playoff race as the season approaches its midpoint.

Balanced scoring has been a key to the Grizzlies' assault. Four players -- Dillon Brooks (22.8), Jaren Jackson Jr. (21.0), Ja Morant (20.5) and Jonas Valanciunas (16.0) -- have averaged 16 or more points per game during the flurry.

"It feels so good just to see some hard work pay off," veteran forward Jae Crowder, a fifth Memphis player who has averaged double-digit points (12.3) in the four-game run, gushed after Friday's 134-121 win over San Antonio. "It's just us playing unselfish, believing in each other and playing as a group. Nobody feels like they're bigger than the group. We're just playing together. All five guys on the court are on the same page."

The Warriors, meanwhile, will hit the halfway point of the season Sunday. At 9-31, they already have more losses 40 games into the season than they totaled combined the past two seasons, when they were 26-14 and 32-8.

If there's reason for optimism on a team that's lost a season-high-tying seven in a row, it's in that they've played competitively in their past four losses, games that have finished with remarkably similar scores: 111-104, 111-98, 107-98, 109-100.

The latter two have been particularly encouraging, with the Warriors having hung within five points of Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee until the final minute of a 107-98 loss on Wednesday, before leading the Clippers by 10 points entering the final period on the road Friday in what turned into a 109-100 loss.

Warriors players noted having injured Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson along for the ride on the team's two-game trip was inspirational in the loss in Los Angeles.

"Steph and Klay came out today, and we got their support," forward Glenn Robinson III assured reporters after the loss. "Even though we've lost a couple of games, I think the energy in the locker room has still been great. The guys have been confident, and it shows.

"We played great for three quarters tonight, and now we've got to continue to put it all together so we can get a win."

Someone else who watched Friday was D'Angelo Russell, who missed his sixth straight contest with a sore shoulder but is expected to be a participant Sunday in Memphis.

The Warriors have lost all six games with Russell out, after he led them to four wins in five games, averaging 28.2 points.

The clubs have split the first two meetings in the three-game season series, each winning on the other's home floor.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
D. Russell
0 SG
J. Morant
12 PG
29.5 Min. Per Game 29.5
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
6.8 Ast. Per Game 6.8
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
43.7 Field Goal % 48.4
43.6 Three Point % 48.9
77.1 Free Throw % 80.0
  Personal foul on Alec Burks 4:34
+ 1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 4:40
+ 1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 4:40
  GS team rebound 4:40
  Alec Burks missed free throw 4:40
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 4:40
  Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks 4:40
+ 2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 4:53
  Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas 4:54
  Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 4:57
  Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas 5:08
Team Stats
Points 94 110
Field Goals 32-85 (37.6%) 41-89 (46.1%)
3-Pointers 15-32 (46.9%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 51 60
Offensive 11 15
Defensive 31 40
Team 9 5
Assists 20 30
Steals 10 13
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
D. Russell SG 0
34 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
J. Valanciunas C 17
31 PTS, 18 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Warriors 9-31 2633171894
home team logo Grizzlies 17-22 27333515110
FedExForum Memphis, TN
FedExForum Memphis, TN
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 9-31 104.8 PPG 44 RPG 24.3 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 17-22 113.2 PPG 45.3 RPG 27.8 APG
Key Players
D. Russell SG 23.2 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.0 APG 43.3 FG%
J. Valanciunas C 14.7 PPG 9.7 RPG 2.0 APG 59.4 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Russell SG 34 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
J. Valanciunas C 31 PTS 18 REB 1 AST
37.6 FG% 46.1
46.9 3PT FG% 29.0
71.4 FT% 82.6
Warriors
Starters
D. Russell
A. Burks
O. Spellman
E. Paschall
G. Robinson III
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 34 7 4 12/24 5/9 5/6 1 34 0 0 2 1 6 -8 47
A. Burks 13 6 0 4/11 1/2 4/5 3 27 0 0 3 1 5 -13 16
O. Spellman 12 4 3 3/6 3/3 3/6 3 22 1 1 1 2 2 -9 23
E. Paschall 10 4 4 5/12 0/1 0/0 0 25 4 0 1 2 2 -8 25
G. Robinson III 8 7 0 3/7 1/5 1/1 2 28 2 0 2 2 5 -8 15
On Court
D. Russell
A. Burks
O. Spellman
E. Paschall
G. Robinson III
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Russell 34 7 4 12/24 5/9 5/6 1 34 0 0 2 1 6 -8 47
A. Burks 13 6 0 4/11 1/2 4/5 3 27 0 0 3 1 5 -13 16
O. Spellman 12 4 3 3/6 3/3 3/6 3 22 1 1 1 2 2 -9 23
E. Paschall 10 4 4 5/12 0/1 0/0 0 25 4 0 1 2 2 -8 25
G. Robinson III 8 7 0 3/7 1/5 1/1 2 28 2 0 2 2 5 -8 15
On Bench
J. Poole
J. Evans
W. Cauley-Stein
A. Smailagic
K. Thompson
S. Curry
K. Looney
D. Lee
K. Bowman
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Poole 10 2 1 3/9 3/8 1/1 1 23 0 0 0 0 2 -9 14
J. Evans 3 1 3 1/6 1/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 1 1 0 -11 9
W. Cauley-Stein 1 3 1 0/5 0/0 1/2 1 16 0 0 3 0 3 -10 3
A. Smailagic 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +3 0
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Looney - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Bowman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 94 42 20 32/85 15/32 15/21 16 191 10 4 17 11 31 -73 152
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Valanciunas
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Brooks
J. Morant
G. Allen
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Valanciunas 31 18 1 13/17 1/2 4/5 0 25 1 1 3 9 9 +21 50
J. Jackson Jr. 18 4 2 7/12 2/5 2/3 2 25 1 2 1 1 3 +4 28
D. Brooks 7 2 0 3/11 0/6 1/1 5 24 0 0 0 0 2 +4 9
J. Morant 7 6 10 2/8 1/1 2/2 0 27 1 0 4 1 5 +10 30
G. Allen 6 2 1 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 2 -9 9
On Court
J. Valanciunas
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Brooks
J. Morant
G. Allen
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Valanciunas 31 18 1 13/17 1/2 4/5 0 25 1 1 3 9 9 +21 50
J. Jackson Jr. 18 4 2 7/12 2/5 2/3 2 25 1 2 1 1 3 +4 28
D. Brooks 7 2 0 3/11 0/6 1/1 5 24 0 0 0 0 2 +4 9
J. Morant 7 6 10 2/8 1/1 2/2 0 27 1 0 4 1 5 +10 30
G. Allen 6 2 1 2/3 2/2 0/0 0 11 0 0 1 0 2 -9 9
On Bench
T. Jones
D. Melton
B. Clarke
S. Hill
K. Anderson
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
J. Konchar
M. Guduric
A. Iguodala
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Jones 11 1 4 4/6 1/1 2/2 1 16 2 0 1 0 1 +6 21
D. Melton 10 3 4 4/9 1/4 1/2 2 18 2 1 2 0 3 +12 22
B. Clarke 9 11 2 2/8 0/1 5/6 2 18 1 1 1 3 8 +7 25
S. Hill 4 1 2 2/5 0/3 0/0 0 17 1 0 0 0 1 0 10
K. Anderson 2 1 3 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 11 1 0 0 0 1 +6 10
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Guduric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 110 55 30 41/89 9/31 19/23 15 192 13 5 15 15 40 +61 214
